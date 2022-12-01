The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,005,712 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,109 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.21%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 15,852,942 PCR/NAAT tests, with 33,752 residents testing positive over the last 7 days. Hospitalizations total 413. The state reported 15 deaths, bringing the death total to 11,587.

DPH is releasing weekly COVID reports on Thursdays.

You can still view a county-by-county breakdown of cases here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

NEW –Children 5-11 Eligible For COVID-19 Omicron Booster; Vaccine Availability

Today (Oct. 12), Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on a memo expanding the use of the omicron COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 through 11 years.

In September, the CDC backed the bivalent booster shot for adults. The Pfizer omicron booster shot is now approved for those 5 years and older; the Moderna booster for those 6 years and older, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for anyone 6 months and older. COVID booster shots are also available for people 6 years of age and older and second boosters for those 50 years of age and older.

To find a location to receive a vaccination or booster shot go to:

the Connecticut vaccine portal: https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/?language=en_US

or the CDC’s website: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

NEW – CDC Relaxes Guidelines For COVID-19

On Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) streamlined guidance on COVID exposure. “High level of immunity and availability of effective COVID-19 prevention and management tools have reduced the risk for medically significant illness and death,” the CDC said.

The CDC now recommends:

• If you have COVID, isolate from others for at least 5 days. After 5 days if you are fever-free you can end isolation.

• If exposed to COVID wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test on day 5. No isolation required.

• Isolate from others when you are sick, awaiting test results.

To read the new guidance go here: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/p0811-covid-guidance.html

Test To Treat Sites For COVID-19

Over 40 Test To Treat sites are open in Connecticut, offering people a way to rapidly access free treatments for COVID-19, according to DPH.

Through launched nationwide Test to Treat initiative, people can get tested and – if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them – fill a prescription from a health care provider, all in one location, according to DPH’s press release. In Connecticut, the sites are located at select pharmacies, urgent care centers and federally qualified health centers.

For the treatments to work they must be started early within 5 days of when symptoms start. You can find a locations here: https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx

Those who have difficulty accessing the website can call: 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – 8am to midnight ET, seven days a week.

The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is also available to specifically help people with disabilities access services. To get help, call 1-888-677-1199, Monday-Friday from 9am to 8pm ET, according to the press release.

How Many Fully Vaccinated?

As of Dec. 1, 3,056,372 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; 2,780,511 completed the series of shots; and 628,261 the new Bivalent booster.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

Nursing Home COVID Report

From Nov. 24-Dec. 1, there were 3 COVID deaths and 207 cases reported in nursing homes among residents. Among nursing home staff, there were no staff deaths reported; new cases among staff totaled 200. You can view the data here.

Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On Dec. 1, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) totaled 28,522; the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 17,235; and the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 2,525.

You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

Want A COVID Test? Your Insurance Company Might Be Billed



As of June 15, federal funding for COVID-19 testing has ended. Yale New Haven Health will continue to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment and your insurance company will be billed for the test. To make an appointment and learn more about the billing go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/testing/testing-locations

The state has a comprehensive list of locations for COVID testing here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/COVID-19-Testing

Mental Health Services Call 211

Mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

NAMI-CT Services