It was hot and humid the week that the Conn. Health I-Team hosted its multimedia journalism workshop in July. So, Lesley Lachman. who is interested in a career as a news anchor and has experience in live broadcasting at News 12, decided to use her skills to create a newscast about the heat. On a 90-degree day, Lachman, a student at Rye High School, ventured outside to do interviews and produced her newscast in two days.