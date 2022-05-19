The state’s daily COVID summary is now based on a 7-day average: 862,822 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 9,751 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 14%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 14,422,882 PCR/NAAT tests, with 69,634 residents testing positive over the last 7 days. Hospitalizations total 369. The state reported 39 deaths since May 12, bringing the death total to 10,922 COVID deaths are reported weekly.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) placed six Connecticut counties in the high/orange level for COVID-19.

“This latest update comes as no surprise considering the trajectory that this latest omicron sub-variant is taking,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “And I cannot stress enough that the tools to combat this virus are in place and easily accessible. These include vaccines, first and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing.

In a press release, DPH said that residents living in the high/orange categories should wear a mask indoors in public; stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Order FREE COVID-19 Home Tests

You can order up to 8 COVID-19 home tests at this link: https://special.usps.com/testkits

New – Test To Treat Sites For COVID-19

Over 40 Test To Treat sites are open in Connecticut, offering people a way to rapidly access free treatments for COVID-19, according to DPH.

Through the newly launched nationwide Test to Treat initiative, people can get tested and – if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them – fill a prescription from a health care provider, all in one location, according to DPH’s press release. In Connecticut, the sites are located at select pharmacies, urgent care centers and federally qualified health centers.

For the treatments to work they must be started early within 5 days of when symptoms start. You can find a locations here: https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx

Those who have difficulty accessing the website can call: 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – 8am to midnight ET, seven days a week.

The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is also available to specifically help people with disabilities access services. To get help, call 1-888-677-1199, Monday-Friday from 9am to 8pm ET, according to the press release.

NEW – Children 5-11 Now Eligible For COVID-19 Booster



Children 5-11 years of age are now eligible for a COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot, the FDA announced on Tuesday (May 17). The booster can be administered five months after a child completes the two-shot Pfizer series.

Those 12 and older have been eligible for a booster for months and those 50 and older are eligible for a second booster.

For the most comprehensive list of vaccine clinics go to ct.gov/covidvaccine

To find a DPH mobile van location go to this link: https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/DPH-van-clinics?language=en_US

The city of New Haven has a number of vaccine (for all ages) and booster shot clinics scheduled. To view the list of options go here: https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccination

Vaccine and booster shots are available at Yale New Haven Health at various locations in its network. For information and to schedule an appointment go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine

St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, has a list of clinics. You can register and view locations here: https://www.trinityhealthofne.org/find-a-service-or-specialty/covid-19/schedule-your-vaccine

Hartford HealthCare has a list of clinics and mobile locations for shots. You can register and view the locations here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine

If you are in the UConnHealth network go here: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/for information and to setup an appointment.

You can also call 211, the helpline run by United Way to schedule a vaccine or booster appointment.

Text 438829 and put in your zip code to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

CDC Recommends Second Booster After FDA Approval



On March 29, the CDC updated its recommendations to allow people over 50 who received received an initial mRNA booster dose at least 4 months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19. Immunocompromised individuals are also eligible. The CDC’s announcement came after the FDA approved boosters for older adults.

Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC said.

These updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations including those who are elderly or over the age of 50 with multiple underlying conditions, along with the currently available data on vaccine and booster effectiveness, the CDC said.

Nearly 800 locations are available to administer boosters with more than adequate supply of vaccine available. Visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to locate a site near you.

How Many Fully Vaccinated?

As of May 19, 3,041,632 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; 2,739,686 completed the series of shots; and 1,529,269 were given a first booster and 207,418 a second booster.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

DPH Issues New Guidance To Manage COVID-19



DPH and the state Department of Education released two COVID-19 guidance documents for use in PreK-12 school settings to assist with transitioning and managing routine respiratory viral diseases now that the statewide school mask mandate ended.

The first document outlines guidance for schools regarding changes to COVID-19 policies and practices. View the document here. https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/PreK-12_Guidance-for-Mask-Decisions_School-Districts_02182022_FINAL.pdf

The second document provides guidance for managing respiratory disease and prevention in schools. You can view the document here. https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/PreK-12-COVID19_Transition-Routine-Prevention-Control_02182022_FINAL.pdf

The state order on masking in schools ended Feb. 28, leaving it to districts to decide whether to mask. (Check with your local district on masking)

Nursing Home COVID Report

For the weeks of April 27-May 10, there were 12 COVID death and 478 cases reported in nursing homes among residents. Among nursing home staff, for the weeks of April 27-May 10, there were no staff deaths reported; new cases among staff totaled 346. See the full report here. Nursing home reports are now issued every two weeks.

Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On May 19, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 16,287; the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) totaled 13,147; and the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 2,525.

You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

Want A COVID Test?

The state has a comprehensive list of locations for COVID testing here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/COVID-19-Testing

Community Hot Spots

162 out of 169 communities are “hot spots” this week. Those communities in red in the map below have an average rate of 15 or more cases per 100,000 population per day. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; and orange is 10-14. The CDC is also tracking COVID transmission by county. The designations include high, substantial and low are vary day-to-day. To view the CDC’s map on hot spot states and counties, click here.

Municipalities Can Impose Mask Requirements



As of March 7, all municipalities have dropped mask mandates. But municipal leaders can impose masking indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. (There is no master list so check local websites.)

CDC Shortens Quarantine Period For COVID-19

The CDC shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others, according to an agency press release.

The change, the CDC said, is because a majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. The CDC recommends that people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Mental Health Services Call 211

Mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

