Med Board Fines Doc $10,000

The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday fined an Oxford doctor $10,000 for fraudulently using another doctor’s name and Drug Enforcement Agency registration number to prescribe controlled substances to a family member.

In addition to the fine, board also voted unanimously to reprimand the medical license of the doctor, Marc D. Legris, and ordered him to take a course in ethics and to practice in a supervised office setting. The order does not indicate the name of the doctor that Legris used.

In a consent order approved by the board, Legris chose not to contest the allegations.

Department of Public Health records show that in August 2021, Legris surrendered his own DEA registration and Connecticut controlled substance credential. DPH began its investigation after a referral from the state Department of Consumer Protection.

The consent order states that Legris prescribed the drugs to a family member on a recurring basis from August 2018 to August 2021. The relative was not a patient of his, and he did not maintain medical records for the relative, the order said.

In an unrelated case, the board voted unanimously to fine a former Hartford allergist, Dr. Michael L. Krall, $2,000 and to reprimand his medical license, state records show, for prescribing cough medicine with codeine for a family member six times between May 2017 and May 2020.

The relative was not his patient, and Krall did not maintain medical records for the family member, according to a consent order approved by the board. Krall, who now lives in Boston and no longer practices medicine in Connecticut, chose not to contest the allegations, the order said. Consumer Protection had referred the case to DPH.