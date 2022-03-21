Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 732,471 up 603 since Friday; the positivity rate is 2.49%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 15,594,040 COVID tests completed, up 24,226. Hospitalizations increased by 5 to total 97 since Friday. The state reported 62 deaths since March 10, bringing the death total to 10,677. COVID deaths are reported weekly.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

DPH Issues New Guidance To Manage COVID-19



DPH and the state Department of Education released two COVID-19 guidance documents for use in PreK-12 school settings to assist with transitioning and managing routine respiratory viral diseases now that the statewide school mask mandate ended.

The first document outlines guidance for schools regarding changes to COVID-19 policies and practices. View the document here. https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/PreK-12_Guidance-for-Mask-Decisions_School-Districts_02182022_FINAL.pdf

The second document provides guidance for managing respiratory disease and prevention in schools. You can view the document here. https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/PreK-12-COVID19_Transition-Routine-Prevention-Control_02182022_FINAL.pdf

The state order on masking in schools ended Feb. 28, leaving it to districts to decide whether to mask. (Check with your local district on masking)

Nursing Home Visitation Requirements



All individuals regardless of vaccination status are required to wear a mask in a nursing home, according to directive issued by the DPH commissioner. You can read the directive here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20220223-Order-regarding-conditions-and-environments-that-require-universal-masking.pdf

For the weeks of March 2-March 15, there were no COVID deaths and 36 cases reported in nursing homes among residents. Among nursing home staff, for the weeks of March 2-March 15, there were no staff deaths reported; new cases among staff totaled 36. See the full report here. Nursing home reports are now issued every two weeks.

Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH. Need Vaccine Or A Booster?



Everyone 5 years of age and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. And, those 12 and older are eligible for a booster shot.

For the most comprehensive list of vaccine clinics go to ct.gov/covidvaccine

The city of New Haven has a number of vaccine (for all ages) and booster shot clinics scheduled. To view the list of options go here: https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccination

Vaccine and booster shots are available at Yale New Haven Health at various locations in its network. For information and to schedule an appointment go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine

St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, has a list of clinics. You can register and view locations here: https://www.trinityhealthofne.org/find-a-service-or-specialty/covid-19/schedule-your-vaccine

Hartford HealthCare has a list of clinics and mobile locations for shots. You can register and view the locations here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine

If you are in the UConnHealth network go here: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/for information and to setup an appointment.

You can also call 211, the helpline run by United Way to schedule a vaccine or booster appointment.

Text 438829 and put in your zip code to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

How Many Fully Vaccinated?

As of March 17, 3,020,871 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; 2,702,536 completed the series of shots; and 1,453,759 were administered additional doses.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On March 17, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 16,282; the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) totaled 10,593; and the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 2,525.

You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

Want A COVID Test?

The state has a comprehensive list of locations for COVID testing here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/COVID-19-Testing

Federal Government Offers Free At-Home COVID Tests And N95 Masks



Every home in the U.S. is now able to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free — there are no shipping costs and you don’t need to enter a credit card number. Go here to sign up.

Community Hot Spots

Only 9 community hot spots this week, compared to 87 three weeks ago. Those communities in red in the map below have an average rate of 15 or more cases per 100,000 population per day. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; and orange is 10-14.

The CDC is also tracking COVID transmission by county. The designations include high, substantial and low are vary day-to-day. To view the CDC’s map on hot spot states and counties, click here.

Municipalities Can Impose Mask Requirements



As of Monday, March 7, all municipalities have dropped mask mandates. But municipal leaders can impose masking indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. (There is no master list so check local websites.)

Digital Vaccination Card

The state now has a digital vaccination card program. Some restaurants, theaters, concert venues and college events require proof of vaccination. The digital card makes it easier to provide proof, state officials said. The choice to load a digital vaccination card on a smartphone is strictly optional.

Instructions for how to load the digital cards, also known as “SMART Health Cards,” onto smartphones can be obtained by visiting ct.gov/getmyvaccinerecord. The system uses CT WiZ, Connecticut’s immunization information system, to confirm a person’s vaccination status, the governor said.

The SMART Health Cards display a QR code that upon being scanned will confirm the smartphone user’s vaccination status.

CDC Shortens Quarantine Period For COVID-19

The CDC shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others, according to an agency press release.

The change, the CDC said, is because a majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. The CDC recommends that people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Mental Health Services Call 211

Mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

NAMI-CT Services