Myriad Genetics Prequel Prenatal Screening Tests: Allegedly Incorrect Most Of The Time

Myriad Genetics claims its Prequel Prenatal Screening tests are almost 100 percent accurate in determining if a fetus has potential serious medical or mental issues.

But a February California federal lawsuit claims that in 85 percent of the time, the tests result in false positive results in parents facing the possibility that they should end the pregnancy or undergo painful follow-up tests.

“As a result of these false positive screenings, women are forced to undergo the very invasive testing that Defendant claims its Tests help women avoid, including amniocentesis and CVS,” the suit says. Read more of this column here.