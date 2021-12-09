Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 436,143, up 2,679 since yesterday; the positivity rate is 6.48%, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 12,629,897 COVID tests completed, up 41,361. Hospitalizations increased by 1 since yesterday, bringing the total to 576. The state reported 37 deaths since Dec. 2, bringing the death total to 8,946. COVID deaths are reported weekly.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

Second Confirmed Omicron Variant Case In Connecticut

A second case of Omicron variant was detected in a man in his 20s from Fairfield County, the state announced. The man is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

On Dec. 4, the state reported the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant involved a man in his 60s from Hartford County who developed mild symptoms on Nov. 27. The sequencing performed at the state’s public health lab confirmed the presence of the variant, the governor.

An at-home COVID-19 test was positive on Nov. 29 and a subsequent molecular test was positive on Dec. 1, the press release said. A family member traveled to New York City between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23 to attend the Anime convention at the Javits Center in New York City. That family member developed mild symptoms on Nov. 21, and two days later had a positive COVID test, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. COVID-19 testing on additional family members is pending. The two people were vaccinated.

“We have life-saving tools like vaccines and boosters available to fight this pandemic – including the Delta and Omicron variants – and I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and everyone around them,” Lamont said.

For the most comprehensive list of vaccine clinics go to ct.gov/covidvaccine

Mobile vaccine clinics – with no appointments needed – are operating at the following locations:

• New Haven: New Haven Public Library, 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Stamford: Jackie Robinson Park, 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Trumbull: Trumbull Mall, Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Waterbury: 910 Wolcott St, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.

• Windsor Locks: Bradley Airport, Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa, a “variant of concern.” For more information about the variant from the WHO, go here.

Effective Nov. 29, President Biden barred travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi from entering the U.S.

Pfizer Says Booster Shot Is Effective Against Omicron

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday (Dec. 8) that laboratory tests suggest that three doses of their coronavirus vaccine offer significant protection against the Omicron variant.

Pfizer said that blood tests from people who received only two doses found more than a 25-fold reduction in antibody levels against the Omicron variant compared to an earlier version of the virus. That finding indicates that two doses alone “may not be sufficient to protect against infection” by the new variant, the companies said.

But blood samples obtained from people a month after they had received a booster shot found levels of Omicron- neutralizing antibodies that were comparable to the levels of antibodies against a previous version of the virus after two doses, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement.

The CDC on Thursday (Dec. 9) approved Pfizer booster shots for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Earlier, the CDC approved Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for those 18 and up.

Those eligible for a booster shot must have completed a 2-shot series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago, or received the J&J vaccine two months ago. For booster shots, the CDC has approved the mixing and matching of vaccines. In other words, if you completed the 2-shot Pfizer vaccine, you can receive a Moderna booster.

Making booster shots available to all adults comes at a time when COVID cases are rising across New England, the Midwest and the Southeast.

The city of New Haven has a number of vaccine (for all ages) and booster shot clinics scheduled. To view the list of options go here: https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccination

Booster shots are available at Yale New Haven Health at various locations in its network. For information and to schedule an appointment go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine

Hartford HealthCare has a list of clinics and mobile locations for booster shots. You can register and view the locations here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine

If you are in the UConnHealth network go here: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/for information and to setup an appointment.

To find booster shot locations go to: ct.gov/covidvaccine

Pfizer Vaccinations For Kids 5-11

On Nov. 2, the CDC gave the go-ahead for vaccinations for children ages 5-11. The vaccinations are available through your health care network, pediatrician offices, school-based health clinics, community-based health clinics, local health departments and pharmacies. This age group will receive a dose of 10 micrograms, one-third of the adult dose. Nationally, more than 28 million kids in this age group are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Children age 12-15 are already eligible for the Pfizer vaccine under the FDA’s emergency use.

Yale New Haven Health has set up clinics for young children throughout its network. You can view the calendar here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/vaccine-schedule and set up an appointment here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine Don’t have Internet? You can call 833-275-9644.

Hartford HealthCare is offering a number of special vaccine clinics for kids and also lists doctors’ offices providing vaccinations. To view the information, go here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine

UConnHealth is accepting appointments for kids 13 and under by phone: call 860-679-5589. For general information on vaccines go here: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/

New Haven has a number of vaccine clinics for children and adults. For a complete list of options go here: https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccination

For general information visit ct.gov/covidvaccine

Not Vaccinated Yet?

To schedule a vaccine call 211, the helpline run by United Way.

Text 438829 and put in your zip code to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

How Many Fully Vaccinated?

As of Dec. 9, 2,782,103 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 2,514,321 completed the series of shots and 709,021 were administered additional doses.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

Governor Eases COVID Protocols For Schools; Masks Still Required

The Screen and Stay initiative is designed to keep students and faculty in schools even after exposure to COVID-19. Under the plan, students and staff who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are not yet fully vaccinated will be able to remain in school if they don’t develop symptoms.

Schools can chose to participate in the initiative. Mask-wearing in schools remains in effect.

The new initiative will bring immediate relief to the frequent and repeated quarantines that continue to impact student learning and place a burden on working families, the governor said in a press release.

According to the press release, students and staff are eligible to participate if the close contact with a COVID-19 case occurs under the following circumstances:

• Exclusively during the school day (no extracurricular or social contact);

• If indoors or on a school bus or other school transportation, and both the contact and the COVID-19 case were consistently masked during the exposure even if brief unmasked periods (e.g., snack time, cafeteria) occurred, as long as six feet or more of space was consistently maintained;

• If outdoors, the individuals were masked or unmasked but were supervised by staff (e.g., mask breaks, physical education, recess);

• The close contact remains asymptomatic (any symptoms revert to regular isolation/quarantine).

Municipalities Can Impose Mask Requirements



The governor signed an executive order allowing municipal leaders to impose masking indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Bridgeport and New Haven are still requiring mask mandates indoors. (There is no master list of all community-imposed mask mandates, so check local websites.)

• Mask-wearing is required – regardless of vaccination status – in health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, on public and private transit, and in correctional facilities, schools and child care centers.

• Businesses, private property owners, and state and local government offices may require masks to be worn by everyone inside their facilities.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On Dec. 9, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 11,779; the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 3,525 and the Omicron variant, 2.

You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

Community Hot Spots

The map below shows 162 cities and towns in red with an average rate of 15 or more cases per 100,000 population per day over the past two weeks. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; and orange is 10-14.

The CDC is also tracking COVID transmission by county. The designations include high, substantial and low are vary day-to-day. To view the CDC’s map on hot spot states and counties, click here.

Update: DPH Fines Long-Term Care Operators $19 Million



DPH has fined 101 long-term care facilities a total of $19 million for failure to comply with the governor’s executive order on staff vaccinations.

Those in noncompliance include: 68 managed residential communities, fined a total of $15.3 million; 18 residential care homes, fined a total of $405,000; 11 assisted living services agencies, fined a total of $2.4 million; and 4 nursing homes, fined a total $900.000.

“The fact that facilities have failed to report their compliance with EO 13F is unacceptable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, in a press release on Nov. 21.

“With the holidays and colder weather approaching, we expect cases of COVID-19 to rise in the community, which increases the chances that COVID-19 cases will rise in long-term care settings. These vaccine mandates are in place to protect not only the patients and residents in long-term care but to ensure the health and safety of staff and their families and co-workers,” the press release said.

On Oct. 28, a total of $221,000 in fines were levied on 26 long-term care operators for failure to comply with the vaccine mandate imposed by the governor, DPH announced.

The state did not identify the facilities.

In early October, DPH reported that 95% of the 61,227 long-term care workers are fully vaccinated (54,379) or partially vaccinated (3,997). The employees work in nursing homes, assisted living service agencies, managed residential communities, residential care homes, chronic disease hospitals, and care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The governor, under his executive orders, said that long-term care staff must receive their first dose of vaccine by Sept. 27. Facilities in non-compliance can face $20,000-a-day civil penalty. You can read the governor’s order here. Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH. The last report with no new deaths was issued for the week of June 30-July 7. You can view the full report here. Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes



Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Update: 84% Of Executive Branch Employees Are Vaccinated



As of Nov. 22, 84% state executive branch employees are vaccinated and 95% of employees are fully vaccinated or in compliance with weekly testing.

The agencies with the largest number of non-compliant workers include: Department of Correction, 634; Department of Children and Families, 146; Department of Education and CT Tech, 127 and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, 124.

As of Nov. 22, 31 state workers who were non-compliant have lost their jobs, 35 have been placed on unpaid leave and 42 others are in the process of being put on unpaid leave due to refusal to comply.

The governor’s COVID-19 executive orders were extended by the legislature and signed by the governor this week. The COVID-19 order extends to Feb. 15, 2022. You can read the governor’s executive order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-14A.pdf

Mental Health Services Call 211

Mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

NAMI-CT Services