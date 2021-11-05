Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 404,969, up 320 since yesterday; the positivity rate is 1.33%, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 11,912,317 COVID tests completed, up 24,051. Hospitalizations decreased by 12 since yesterday, to total 197. The state reported 25 deaths since Oct. 28, bringing the death total to 8,776. COVID deaths are reported weekly on Thursdays.

Governor Eases COVID Protocols For Schools; Masks Still Required

Governor Ned Lamont today unveiled the rollout of the Screen and Stay initiative designed to keep students and faculty in schools even after exposure to COVID-19.

Under the plan, students and staff who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are not yet fully vaccinated will be able to remain in school if they don’t develop symptoms.

Schools can chose to participate in the initiative. Mask-wearing in schools remains in effect.

The new initiative will bring immediate relief to the frequent and repeated quarantines that continue to impact student learning and place a burden on working families, the governor said in a press release.

According to the press release, students and staff are eligible to participate if the close contact with a COVID-19 case occurs under the following circumstances:

• Exclusively during the school day (no extracurricular or social contact);

• If indoors or on a school bus or other school transportation, and both the contact and the COVID-19 case were consistently masked during the exposure even if brief unmasked periods (e.g., snack time, cafeteria) occurred, as long as six feet or more of space was consistently maintained;

• If outdoors, the individuals were masked or unmasked but were supervised by staff (e.g., mask breaks, physical education, recess);

• The close contact remains asymptomatic (any symptoms revert to regular isolation/quarantine).

Providers Are Scheduling Vaccinations For Kids, 5-11

Parents of kids age 5-11 can register their children for a Pfizer vaccine, as the rollout for the state’s 277,000 children begins.

For an appointment in the Yale New Haven Health network go here: www.ynhhs.org/covidvaccine. Or you can call 833-275-9644.

Hartford HealthCare, which administered vaccine shots to kids minutes after approval was given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Tuesday night, will begin scheduling shots on Friday. HHC will host a statewide clinic on Nov. 13. For information go here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine.

Dunkin’ Donuts Park, in conjunction with the city of Hartford, will host a vaccine clinic for kids on Nov. 14. Event partners include, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Trinity Health of New England. While the event is geared for kids 5-11, organizers said that those 12 and older can also receive a vaccination. You can schedule an appointment by calling: 860-757-4830.

UConnHealth is accepting appointments for kids 13 and under by phone. Call: 860-679-5589. For general information on vaccines go here: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/

Vaccine will also be available at pediatrician offices, school-based health clinics, pharmacies, and community-based health clinics.

For information visit ct.gov/covidvaccine

Earlier this week the CDC gave the go-ahead for vaccinations for children age 5-11. This age group will receive a dose of 10 micrograms, one-third of the adult dose. Nationally, more than 28 million kids, in this age group, are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Children age 12-15 are already eligible for Pfizer vaccine under the FDA’s emergency use.

DPH recently said that the final approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children, age 5-11, will help keep schools open and safe. High vaccine rates among school-aged children will have benefits, such as not being required to quarantine if a vaccinated child is exposed to the virus, reducing rates of transmission within schools, and an added layer of protection for families and communities, DPH said.

CDC Approves Moderna And J&J Booster Shots; Mix-And-Match Approach To Boosters



On Oct. 21, the CDC approved booster shots for Moderna and J&J vaccines.

The Moderna booster was approved for people 65 and older, adults at risk of severe illnesses, and for those with possible COVID exposure on the job, such as health care workers.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can receive the J&J booster shot, the CDC said.

The CDC also authorized a mixing of booster shots, for example, if you received the J&J vaccine you could opt for a Moderna or a Pfizer booster.

In September, the CDC approved Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care facilities.

The Pfizer and Moderna boosters are also recommended for people:

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

The booster shot can be administered six months after completing the Pfizer and Moderna 2-shot series or two months after finishing the J&J 1-shot.

Those 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the J&J booster.

A third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is available to people with moderate or severe compromised immune systems, DPH said recently. This in line with guidelines approved by the CDC. The CDC’s latest guidance on the third dose does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have been receiving cancer treatments, received an organ transplant, or a stem cell transplant, have advanced or untreated HIV infection, or on high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

For appointments: Individuals who are eligible for a booster can go to ct.gov/covidvaccine to find a location or go to your local hospital website.

Yale New Haven Health is offering booster shots and third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to the YNHHS website: www.ynhhs.org/covidvaccine. An explanation on the differences between a third dose and a booster can be found here.

Hartford HealthCare has information on vaccines, a third dose and booster shots and how to make an appointment here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine/vaccine-home

To schedule a vaccine call 211, the helpline run by United Way.

Text 438829 and put in your zip code to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

Update: 80.8% Of Executive Branch Employees Are Vaccinated



As of today (Oct. 22), 80.8% state executive branch employees are vaccinated and 95% of employees are fully vaccinated or in compliance with weekly testing.

The agencies with the largest number of non-compliant workers include: Department of Correction, 483; Mental Health and Addiction Services, 143; Department of Transportation, 111; Department of Children and Families, 103 and the Department of Developmental Services, 103.

As of Friday (Oct. 22), 22 state workers who were non-compliant have lost their jobs, 29 have been placed on unpaid leave and 70 others are in the process of being put on unpaid leave.

The governor’s COVID-19 executive orders were extended by the legislature and signed by the governor this week. The COVID-19 order extends to Feb. 15, 2022. You can read the governor’s executive order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-14A.pdf

Municipalities Can Impose Mask Requirements



The governor signed an executive order allowing municipal leaders to impose masking indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven are still requiring mask mandates indoors. (There is no master list of all community-imposed mask mandates so check local websites.)

The emergency order gives municipal leaders the option of moving beyond the minimum requirements in the statewide policy on masks implemented in May.

The statewide policy, which remains in effect and has not changed, is as follows, according to the governor’s press release:

• Unvaccinated people must wear masks while in indoor public places.

• Mask-wearing is required – regardless of vaccination status – in health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and child care centers.

• Businesses, private property owners, and state and local government offices may require masks to be worn by everyone inside of their facilities.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On Nov. 4, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 7,560 and the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 3,530. You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

COVID-19 Vaccine: How Many Fully Vaccinated



As of Nov. 4, 2,616,771 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 2,420,969 people are fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, about 95% of people age 65 and older are fully vaccinated and 92% of those aged 55-64 are vaccinated. Also, 83% of those 45-54; 84% of those 35-44; 77% of 25-34; 71% of 18-24; 80% of 16-17 and 71% of those 12-15 are fully vaccinated.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year. In August, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. The Pfizer vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty and is approved for those age 16 and older. Here is the FDA announcement: https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine Need A COVID Test?



A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/

Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.

Community Hot Spots

31 community “hotspots” in red this week still mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state in this week’s COVID-19 map. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; orange is 10-14; and red is 15 or more cases.

The CDC is also tracking COVID transmission by county. The designations include high, substantial and low are vary day-to-day. To view the CDC’s map on hot spot states and counties, click here.

DPH Fines Long-Term Care Operators

On Thursday, (Oct. 28) a total of $221,000 in fines were levied on 26 long-term care operators for failure to comply with the vaccine mandate imposed by the governor, DPH announced. Another 122 still have not reported to DPH.

In a press release, DPH said that the penalties were imposed on nine managed residential communities, nine residential care homes, four assisted living agencies, three nursing homes and one chronic care hospital. DPH did not identify the facilities.

In early October, DPH reported that 95% of the 61,227 long-term care workers are fully vaccinated (54,379) or partially vaccinated (3,997). The employees work in nursing homes, assisted living service agencies, managed residential communities, residential care homes, chronic disease hospitals, and care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The governor, under his executive orders, said that long-term care staff must receive their first dose of vaccine by Sept. 27. Facilities in non-compliance can face $20,000-a-day civil penalty. You can read the governor’s order here. Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH. The last report with no new deaths was issued for the week of June 30-July 7. You can view the full report here. Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes



Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Mental Health Services Call 211

Mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

