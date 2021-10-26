Supplemental, Original Or Advantage — Which Is Best Medicare For You?

If you are at least 65 years or older, you’re probably being inundated with letters, postcards and TV ads urging you to sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan, switch plans or keep the one you have.

The reason for the advertising blitz is because Medicare recipients have the annual window of opportunity from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 to take those actions.

If you have Medicare, it is an excellent opportunity to review your health plan to make sure you have the best coverage considering your health condition, age, and location.

Go here to read the rest of this story on ctwatchdog.com.