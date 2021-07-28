A Volleyball Player, Matula Hopes To Compete On the College Level

Tori Matula, 17, of Milford, is a rising senior student-athlete at Joseph A. Foran High School. Matula has been on her high school girls’ volleyball team for four years and would like to play on the college level someday.

Though she does not know what she wants to major in in college, she still wants to have the college experience and adventure.

Matula said her mother, Candace, is her biggest role model in her life.

Shimei Ricks-Cook Photo.

“She has battled cancer three times,” she said. “She has shown me a lot of strength and obviously if she could make it through that, it shows me that I can make it through anything else.”

As a Chinese-American, Matula said she loves to see minorities in the journalism field.

“Any journalist that talks about minorities or racial discrimination and any other problems are very interesting too,” she said.

Matula’s short-term goal is to find out what career path she would like to pursue by the time she starts college.

“I definitely want to figure out something I’m passionate about and then loving it and continuing it on to my adulthood,” Matula said.

In her spare time, Matula said, she loves to travel with her family to Cape Cod, eat her favorite food – sushi, and listen to various types of music, including her favorite artist Bruno Mars.

Shimei Ricks-Cook is a senior at Bloomfield High School.