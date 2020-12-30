2020 In Photos

Front-line health care workers pushed to the limit, extraordinary lines for food, surging demand for shelter – these were some of the scenes as the pandemic swept through the state during this unprecedented year.
Weeks into the pandemic, people wait outside the 164 Wilson Food Pantry to receive food. The pantry is part of the Wilson Memorial Church of God in Christ, Stamford.
A father and son get groceries at 164 Wilson Food Pantry. Looking on is volunteer Billie Johnson.
Two Woodbridge residents greet workers at The Willows nursing facility each day to show their appreciation. The facility is owned by Genesis HealthCare.
Workers prepare to test a woman at the walk-up site on Chapel and Day streets, New Haven.
Scene at the Edgewood skate park.
Susana Encarnacion of New London holds an iPad that the city supplied for her son, Jeremiah. Jeremiah is holding the family’s rooster, “Old Man.” The Encarnacions have no Wi-Fi or internet access in their home, beyond a phone hotspot, which made it difficult for them to conduct video talks with Jeremiah’s doctors or school tutors.
Sandy Flores of City Seed puts away a bag of $1 tokens at the close of the Wooster Farmers Market. Snap recipients can scan their EBT cards and receive two dollars in tokens for each dollar to spend at the market. Money is also doubled for seniors and WIC recipients.
Andrea Mastracchio, (right) a volunteer for Women of the Village Food Pantry, asks client Debby Kahan (left) if she has gotten the flu vaccine. Outreach workers are promoting the flu vaccine in several New Haven neighborhoods.
For months Tania Rodriguez, 48, and her daughters Charlotte and Caroline were living in shelters. She now has a new home thanks to New Reach, a nonprofit that helps families move into affordable housing.
Caroline and her little sister, Charlotte, in their new home.
Dr. Alvaro Menendez speaking to a patient at the Hartford HealthCare’s Cancer Institute in Windham Hospital. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Rev. Robyn Anderson (L) and Rev. Moses Harvill at Cross Center Church in Middletown. They are working together to provide services during this time of social distancing.
At home in Rome, the Savo family, Paolo, Beniamino, Andrea and Manuela.
Dr. Joseph Tagliarini is operating his dental office at nearly full staff and hopes that a new generation COVID test will be developed that will give results on the spot at work or at home.
Fanny Quille with her children Rocio Valladares, 2; Beverly Valladares,7; Angel Valladares, 14; and Anthony Valladares, 7 months, in their Wood Avenue apartment in Bridgeport. Their apartment was inspected after Rocio’s 2-year-old checkup, when she was found to have high levels of lead in her blood. Lead was found in the peeling paint at the exterior of the house, which was built in 1911.
A woman positions her groceries as she leaves the Domus Person-to-Person food pantry on Lockwood Avenue, Stamford.
Lines for food were everywhere in Stamford last week. People wait outside the New Covenant Cafe’s food distribution site.
Leslie Radcliffe, an administrative assistant at Yale University, has been working at home. She drives her brother who lives with her to work and also to be tested weekly for COVID-19. She's worried about the state reopening without enough testing.
Using an X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instrument, Bridgeport lead inspector Charles Tate prepares to scan an interior doorway of a multifamily Wood Avenue apartment. Looking on are Rocio Valladares, 2; and her brother Angel Valladares, 14.
Health care workers wearing PPE at the Fair Haven Community Health Center.
Sharon Stevens, director of Women of the Village Food Pantry, asks a client picking up food at the Dixwell neighborhood food pantry if they have gotten the flu vaccine yet. Stevens is one of several outreach workers helping to encourage New Haven residents to get the vaccine.
Volunteer Marsha Royster adds canned beef to bags at the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen.
Volunteers Marcus Alexander (L) and Jack Goodman fill bags.