There were no new COVID-19 death reported since yesterday, keeping the death toll at 4,468. Hospitalizations decreased by 7, for a total of 58, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

Residents testing positive for the virus total 53,365, an increase of 156 since yesterday’s report. The state reported 1,235,514 tests completed, up 19,431. The state’s positivity rate continues to hover around 1%.

For the week of Aug. 23-29, people aged 20-29 had the highest number of cases, followed by people aged 30-39. Individuals aged 20-29 had a rate of 48 cases per 100,000 people; the rate was 35 for people aged 30-39, according to the data.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

DPH Cites Three Rivers Nursing Home For Serious Infection-Control Violations

On Monday (Aug. 31), DPH issued a statement of deficiency for Three Rivers Nursing Home, Norwich, where 21 residents and five staff have been infected with Covid-19 and three residents have died. One resident remains hospitalized. DPH issued an “immediate jeopardy,” finding, meaning the violations are serious enough to risk immediate harm, the most-severe federal penalty.

Among the violations, the nursing home:

• failed to ensure appropriate co-horting of residents to prevent the transmission of COVID-19;

• did not properly utilize Personal Protective Equipment and maintain an updated, accurate or accessible outbreak listing of the COVID-19 status of the residents;

• did not follow 14-day quarantine procedure for a resident exposed to COVID-19;

• failed to ensure that an aerosolized medication was administered to a resident in a manner consistent with current infection control standards, putting that resident and staff at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The nursing home must respond with a corrective action plan in 10 days.

Extension Of Gov’s Emergency Orders

The governor said Tuesday (Sept. 1) he formally filed an extension of his COVID-19 emergency powers until February 2021 with legislative leaders. They have 72 hours to nullify the extension.

Mental Health Services

Thursday’s briefing (Aug. 27) provided information on services available to state residents who are feeling stressed during the pandemic. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlined the services and programs that are available to help. Below is a chart of some services provided:

Danbury Uptick In Cases

Last month Lamont held a news conference in Danbury with local officials to discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. The city reported 178 cases from Aug. 2 to Aug. 20, and an additional 83 cases since Friday’s DPH report. Officials said that the increase in Covid cases is due to several factors including: travel, worship services and youth sports.

Danbury’s positivity rate is 22 per 100,000 on a rolling average. Lamont urged people to get tested, and self quarantine until they have results. Here is Ken Dixon’s story for Hearst Media.

New Traveler Quarantine Measures – Updated



Travelers from “hot spot” states must complete a form upon entry to CT. The form asks for their name, date of birth, state of origin, how long they will stay in CT and where they will be staying. The form also asks for contact information. Forms are available at ct.gov/travelform.

As of Tuesday (Sept. 1), Alaska and Montana were added to the list and none were removed.

The states and countries above the threshold are Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Wisconsin and the territory of Guam.

In late June, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey announced travel advisories. Individuals coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average must self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Connecticut.

In early August, the state fined five more people who violated the state’s COVID-19 travel advisory rules by not filling out the required public health form upon their return. The five were fined $1,000 for failing to complete the form after trips to North Carolina and Texas, both of which are among the 32 states and two territories now listed on the state’s advisory list due to their rates of coronavirus infections.

Those fines come on top of two previous fines issued to people for failure to abide by the travel quarantine guidelines. One returned to the state from Florida, the other from Louisiana. Both were fined $1,000 and one of two refused to quarantine and was issued an additional $1,000 fine by DPH.

Schools Reopen



Tuesday (Sept. 1) was the first day of school for many students in the state, their first time back in the classroom since March.

Lamont last month based his decision to open schools on the low positivity of COVID cases. Below are the guidelines used for safely reopening schools.

Information is available here: https://data.ct.gov/Health-and-Human-Services/CT-School-Learning-Model-Indicators-by-County/rpph-4ysy

The state released a more detailed plan on reopening in late June. You can read the 50-page plan here: https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Press-Room/Press-Releases/2020/Adapt-Advance-Achieve

Each district will come up with its reopen plan. The state recommendations include:

• Grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher (into a cohort) so each team functions independently as much as possible. Consider this methodology by grade levels.

• Placing students in cohorts is strongly encouraged for grades K-8, and encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.

• Reviewing building space and making use of available rooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.

You can read the initial state guidelines here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SDE/COVID-19/Reopening_Slides.pdf

Nursing Homes: New Visitation Policies; Two Facilities Fined For Failure To Test; Update On Cases, Deaths



On Thursday (Aug. 27), Dr. Deidre S. Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, announced new visitation policies for nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Facilities have not allowed in-person visits since March, when the pandemic surged. On general visitation: nursing homes need to develop facility-wide visitation policies; visits can occur more than once per week; requires facilities to assess the psychosocial needs of each resident and develop individualized visitation plans; extend the minimum time for window visits from 20 to 30 minutes; and facilities should allow visitations five days per week, including a Saturday or Sunday. Compassionate care visits can take place indoors and do not require social distancing, touching is allowed, as long as personal protective equipment (PPE) is supplied by the facility, the order states. You can read more about the commissioner’s new order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200827-DPH-order-expanding-nursing-home-visitations.pdf Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Avery Nursing Home, Hartford, were fined $1,140 each for failure to follow the state’s mandate on testing staff weekly, according to the citations. For the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, deaths in nursing homes totaled 2, and there were 10 new cases reported. A total of 2,849 nursing homes residents have died according to DPH data as of July 21, representing 64% of all COVID-19 deaths.

Among nursing home staff, for the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1, there were no staff deaths reported for the fifth week in a row. New cases among staff totaled 11. For assisted living facilities, there were no new deaths reported for the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1, keeping the total deaths at 379. You can view the full report here. On June 25, the state announced a change in the way it disseminates information on nursing home cases and deaths, providing only a week’s worth of data. Previous reports on COVID-19 in nursing homes had the cumulative number of resident cases and deaths. These reports use data submitted by facilities to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN). In July, Lamont said hired Mathematica Policy Research to conduct an independent, third-party review of the response to COVID-19 within the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The report recommended longer staff shifts; preparing for a second virus wave; and limiting the number of staffers with jobs in multiple nursing homes. The Connecticut Post’s Ken Dixon has the story: https://www.ctpost.com/news/coronavirus/article/State-report-Nursing-home-workers-should-not-15492447.php You can read C-HIT’s latest story on nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases here. Housing And Rental Assistance On Aug. 20, Lamont extended the prohibition on evictions to Oct. 1. In addition, the governor said that he is doubling funding for rental assistance from $10 million to $20 million. The assistance program is funded by the Coronavirus Relief Fund and provides payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applicants. Interested tenants can learn more on the state Department of Housing website or by calling 1-860-785-3111 during regular business hours. Food Assistance Lamont announced Tuesday (Sept. 2) that a collaborative effort among state agencies, private businesses, and nonprofits aimed at addressing the needs of at-risk residents during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing them with food boxes is expanding in several communities across the state. The Salvation Army and United Way have partnered with DoorDash to expand the delivery of food boxes to three communities, including Bridgeport, Torrington, and Waterbury. The program is simple: people in need of food call United Way 2-1-1 and express their need. Local Salvation Army pantries to prepare food boxes, and DoorDash delivers the food boxes. Now in its third week, the program has more than quadrupled the number of boxes delivered since the start. Food boxes are filled with non-perishable foods, including canned goods, applesauce, rice, beans, peanut butter, tuna, and granola. Recipients are those identified as homebound, high-risk individuals, typically over 65 years of age. Emergency SNAP Benefit An emergency Supplement Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit – about $153.00 – will be distributed to 108,200 CT households not currently receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size, the governor announced. The state Department of Social Services will allocate the $16.4 million in benefits to nearly half of Connecticut’s SNAP participants on August 14. The additional benefit was authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. Read about the additional benefit and who qualifies in the governor’s press release here: https://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2020/08-2020/Governor-Lamont-Coronavirus-Update-August-4 What’s Open Outdoors

At Tuesday’s (June 23) briefing, Sibongile Magubane, commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, announced that DMV offices in Waterbury, Hamden, Enfield and Bridgeport, are now partially open for appointments for new transactions. A consumer can set up an appointment online, drive to DMV and wait in a car to be called inside. DMV encourages consumers to renew registrations online. Driving tests for new drivers are resuming. For information go here: https://portal.ct.gov/DMV Pausing Phase 3 The governor said that Phase 3 of the state’s re-opening plan “is taking a pause” and will not start as scheduled on July 20. That means that bars will remain closed, capacity inside restaurants will remain at 50% and outdoor gatherings will remain at 100 and inside gatherings at 25 “for the foreseeable future.” Phase Two Re-Opening



On June 17, the second phase of the state’s re-opening began. Restaurants are now providing indoor dining, with restrictions, in addition to already providing outdoor dining, curbside pickup and delivery services.

Other entities that opened this week with guidelines include: amusement parks, hotels/lodging, indoor museums, zoos and aquariums, bowling lanes and move theaters and other indoor recreation sites, libraries, outdoor events, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas and fitness facilities. Barber shops and hair salons are now open.

New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 25 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Below are the rules for fitness centers. Each facility is issuing its own rules, based on the guidelines:

Starting in July, high schools will be allowed to host outdoor graduations, with restrictions. Each school district can come up with their own plan for graduation.

Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people. Earlier guidelines recommended holding services outside at a safe distance.

Today (July 6,) summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning Monday (June 22).

Below are guidelines for libraries:

The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

The guidelines for businesses are here:

• Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen.

• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.

• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.

• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.

• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.

• Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the governor’s order.”

You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

NEED A TEST?



A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/

After receiving criticism from governors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week rolled back its new guidelines on who should be tested for COVID-19. The CDC is now saying that people who come into contact with confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients could be tested, even if they do not show symptoms of the virus. Earlier this week, the CDC had recommended that testing was not necessary for people who have been exposed to the virus but have no symptoms.

Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.

Wear A Mask

Residents are still required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

Financial Help For Undocumented Families

The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent, the governor announced recently.

The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.

There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.

NAMI-CT Services