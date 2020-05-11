As of May 11, 1,212 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 3,008 residents have died of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH). Hospitalizations again declined, by 30 from the day prior.
Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 33,765 DPH said.
Cases and deaths by county as of May 11:
Fairfield County: 13,312, 1,034
Hartford County: 7,358, 921
Litchfield County: 1,161, 109
Middlesex County: 801, 115
New Haven County: 9,260, 716
New London County: 784, 56
Tolland County: 545, 47
Windham County: 271, 7
To increase testing capacity, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.
On April 30, Lamont unveiled a plan to start reopening the state on May 20, but schools will be closed for the remainder of the year.
The plan, developed by the governor’s advisory panel, starts with the opening of outdoor restaurants, outdoor zoos and outdoor museums, hair salons and retail outlets and offices. Nail salons were originally included in the May 20 reopening, but that’s not the case now. Employees are encouraged to work at home, if possible. Other entities will be phased-in, weeks after.
The rules for reopening can be found here.
This is what is required of barber and hair salons.
This is the criteria being used for the initial reopening.
Other orders still in place include:
- Stay Safe, Stay Home: This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close.
- Travelers: Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Gatherings: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified.
- Food establishments: Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. New on April 10, food trucks are allowed to operate in highway rest areas.
- Retail establishments: Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available.
- Gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons: All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified.
- Rent payments: The governor signed – Executive Order No. 7X – that protects renters during the pandemic. The provisions include: Landlords are banned from issuing a notice to quit or beginning eviction proceedings before July 1, 2020, except for serious nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord. Landlords must grant tenants an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May.
Go here for the most up-to-date state information.
Residents are now required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.
The governor is asking residents to use the How We Feel app, an initiative to anonymously provide scientists with health information needed to understand the spread of COVID-19. Users self-report basic health information into the app once per day, and the data is anonymously provided to leading medical institutions so scientists and public health officials can better spot emerging outbreaks early, identify new populations who are at risk, and measure the efficacy of public health measures such as social distancing. The app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can also self-report their health information on the web at howwefeel.app.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Connecticut National Guard have set up a 200-bed mobile hospital at a Southern Connecticut State University’s Moore Field House to treat COVID-19 patients.
Yale New Haven Health has opened a call center for those concerned about COVID-19. The number is 833-275-9644. For more information, go here.
Hartford HealthCare has set up a COVID-19 Clinical Command hotline staffed with professionals. To reach the 24-hour hotline, call 860-972-8100 or (toll-free) 833-621-0600. For information, go to: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus
Interested in being a plasma donor? Hartford Health Care is looking for people. Details: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/plasma-donation
Hartford HealthCare has set up a makeshift hospital at the CT Convention Center. You can view a time lapse video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpWS2HaNRZc&feature=youtu.be
Feeling anxious or depressed? You can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut (NAMI-CT) hotline at 860.882.0236. Workers are available to talk live, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.
NAMI Connecticut offers more than 70 FREE, confidential support groups across the state that are peer-led. They are facilitated by people who have experienced what you have/are experiencing. Many of them are associated with our affiliates across the state. During the current COVID-19 crisis, we have moved these groups online. NAMI Support Groups: https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/
And, a virtual Family Support Group is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30pm; visit https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/ for details.
The World Health Organization has information here: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
John Hopkins University & Medicine’s experts in global public health and infectious diseases has compiled a website to help advance the understanding of COVID-19. View the website, which includes an interactive map of cases worldwide: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure. If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC recommends calling your doctor.
The CDC has released guidelines about how to stay safe during this coronavirus pandemic, including wearing masks in public.
My husband and I own several rental properties in CT. I was notified by three of my tenants that they have been laid off. Their all good tenants and I’m aware the rents will be late. Meanwhile my husband and I are both on SSI. Our monthly income is derived from SSI and our rent checks. Is there any help for landlords that have to pay taxes, insurance, property maintenance and repairs.
Has anyone determined how many people have recovered from the covid19 virus?
Does the Connecticut government know these numbers?
If so, why are they not releasing them?
We have to have at least 1 known recovery, most likely a significant more, since our first known case.
Any information you can provide is greatly appreciated
Is there a limit to how many people one can have on their property (outdoors, social distancing) or indoors (if weather requires) after May 20? My daughter is getting married and has had to cancel the church wedding/reception/honeymoon. While they will still exchange vows on May 24, I’d like to invite about 20 people to my home for a celebration of sorts. We will be outdoors unless it rains.