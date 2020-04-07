UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut — FAQs, Resources

As of April 7, there were a total of 7,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health. One thousand, three hundred and eight people have been hospitalized, and 277 residents have died.

Cases and deaths by county as of April 6:

Fairfield County: 4,136, 132

Hartford County: 1,045, 48

Litchfield County: 255, 9

Middlesex County: 150, 7

New Haven County: 1,664, 60

New London County: 85, 4

Tolland County: 111, 13

Windham County: 43, 1

Of the state’s 215 nursing homes, 82 have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 according to the state DPH. A total of 600 nursing home residents with COVID-19 have been identified; 171 were hospitalized and 81 have died, the DPH reported April 6.

A new report issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data says that COVID-19 cases in children might be less severe than cases in adults and that children (younger than 18) might experience different symptoms than adults, according to the CDC.

In the U.S. from Feb. 12 through April 2, relatively few children with COVID-19 were hospitalized, and fewer children than adults experienced fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Some severe outcomes have been reported in children, including three deaths, according to the CDC.

The CDC says that since pediatric COVID-19 patients might not have fever or cough, social distancing and other preventive behaviors are important for all age groups, because patients with less serious illness or those without symptoms are still able to transmit the virus.

Gov. Ned Lamont released state models showing that the virus will peak in Fairfield County in late April, followed by New Haven County several weeks later.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Connecticut National Guard have set up a 200-bed mobile hospital at a Southern Connecticut State University’s Moore Field House to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure. If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC recommends calling your doctor.

Lamont has issued the following orders:

Stay Safe, Stay Home : This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect until April 22, unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close.

: This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect until April 22, unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close. Travelers : Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

: Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days. Gatherings : All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through April 30, unless modified.

: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through April 30, unless modified. Food establishments : Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through April 30, unless modified.

: Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through April 30, unless modified. Retail establishments : Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available.

: Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available. Gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons : All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until April 30, unless modified.

: All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until April 30, unless modified. Schools: Classes at all public schools are canceled through April 20, unless modified.