The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,016,302 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,804 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 11.43%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 15,947,825 PCR/NAAT tests, with 33,290 residents testing positive over the last 7 days. Hospitalizations total 515. The state reported 56 deaths, bringing the death total to 11,659. Of the 56 deaths 20 occurred during December, the remaining 36 are a backlog in reporting from January 2021 through this month, DPH reported.

DPH is releasing weekly COVID reports on Thursdays.

You can still view a county-by-county breakdown of cases here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

NEW–Children 6 Months Now Eligible For COVID-19 Omicron Booster; Vaccine Availability

On Dec. 8, the FDA approved emergency use authorization of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 boosters, for children 6 months and older.

Previously the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had approved the use of the omicron COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11 years.

To find a location to receive a vaccination or booster shot go to: the Connecticut vaccine portal: https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/?language=en_US

or the CDC’s website: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

CDC Relaxes Guidelines For COVID-19

On Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) streamlined guidance on COVID exposure. “High level of immunity and availability of effective COVID-19 prevention and management tools have reduced the risk for medically significant illness and death,” the CDC said.

The CDC now recommends:

• If you have COVID, isolate from others for at least 5 days. After 5 days if you are fever-free you can end isolation.

• If exposed to COVID wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test on day 5. No isolation required.

• Isolate from others when you are sick, awaiting test results.

To read the new guidance go here: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/p0811-covid-guidance.html

Test To Treat Sites For COVID-19

Over 40 Test To Treat sites are open in Connecticut, offering people a way to rapidly access free treatments for COVID-19, according to DPH.

Through launched nationwide Test to Treat initiative, people can get tested and – if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them – fill a prescription from a health care provider, all in one location, according to DPH’s press release. In Connecticut, the sites are located at select pharmacies, urgent care centers and federally qualified health centers.

For the treatments to work they must be started early within 5 days of when symptoms start. You can find a locations here: https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx

Those who have difficulty accessing the website can call: 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – 8am to midnight ET, seven days a week.

The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is also available to specifically help people with disabilities access services. To get help, call 1-888-677-1199, Monday-Friday from 9am to 8pm ET, according to the press release.

How Many Fully Vaccinated?

As of Dec. 15, 3,052,197 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; 2,781,583 completed the series of shots; and 686,742 the new Bivalent booster.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

Nursing Home COVID Report

From Dec. 8-Dec. 15, there were 4 COVID deaths and 303 cases reported in nursing homes among residents. Among nursing home staff, there were no staff deaths reported; new cases among staff totaled 305. You can view the data here.

Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On Dec. 15, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) totaled 29,207; the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 17,235; and the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 2,525.

You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

Want A COVID Test? Your Insurance Company Might Be Billed



As of June 15, federal funding for COVID-19 testing has ended. Yale New Haven Health will continue to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment and your insurance company will be billed for the test. To make an appointment and learn more about the billing go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/testing/testing-locations

The state has a comprehensive list of locations for COVID testing here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/COVID-19-Testing

Mental Health Services Call 211

Mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

NAMI-CT Services