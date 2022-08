Trinity Ford, a senior year at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School in New Haven, writes for her school’s newspaper, is a member of the Journalism Club, and has published a book of short poems.

She also runs the school’s Instagram page. For her project at C-HIT’s multimedia journalism workshop, Trinity opted to try something different – video storytelling. She stopped by the Rainbow Center at the University of Connecticut and interviewed Christopher Richard, the center’s coordinator.