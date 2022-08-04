10 Years After Sandy Hook What Has Changed

Sydnee Assan, a student attending Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Bowie, Maryland, has been interested in politics since the 2016 election and wants to be a broadcast journalist.

This December marks the 10th anniversary of the horrific Sandy Hook school shooting where 20 children and 6 adults lost their lives. For her project, Assan decided to look at what has changed since that mass shooting. She interviewed Bill Leukhardt, a veteran journalist and former Hartford Courant reporter, whose step-daughter, Lauren Rousseau, a full-time substitute teacher, was killed that day.