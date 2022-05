The state’s daily COVID summary is now based on a 7-day average: 822,831 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 5,858 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 8.85%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 14,086,315 PCR/NAAT tests, with 66,174 residents testing positive over the last 7 days. Hospitalizations total 230. The state reported 14 deaths since April 21, bringing the death total to 10,840 COVID deaths are reported weekly.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

New – Test To Treat Sites For COVID-19

Over 40 Test To Treat sites are open in Connecticut, offering people a way to rapidly access free treatments for COVID-19, according to DPH.

Through the newly launched nationwide Test to Treat initiative, people can get tested and – if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them – fill a prescription from a health care provider, all in one location, according to DPH’s press release. In Connecticut, the sites are located at select pharmacies, urgent care centers and federally qualified health centers.

For the treatments to work they must be started early within 5 days of when symptoms start. You can find a locations here: https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Pages/default.aspx

Those who have difficulty accessing the website can call: 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – 8am to midnight ET, seven days a week.

The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is also available to specifically help people with disabilities access services. To get help, call 1-888-677-1199, Monday-Friday from 9am to 8pm ET, according to the press release.

New – CDC Recommends Second Booster After FDA Approval

On Tuesday (March 29), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendations to allow people over 50 who received received an initial mRNA booster dose at least 4 months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19. Immunocompromised individuals are also eligible. The CDC’s announcement came after the FDA approved boosters for older adults. Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC said. These updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations including those who are elderly or over the age of 50 with multiple underlying conditions, along with the currently available data on vaccine and booster effectiveness, the CDC said. DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, said, “During the recent Omicorn surge, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized.” Nearly 800 locations are available to administer boosters with more than adequate supply of vaccine available. Visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to locate a site near you. Need Vaccine Or A First Booster?



Everyone 5 years of age and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. And, those 12 and older are eligible for a booster shot; those 50 and older are eligible for a second booster.

For the most comprehensive list of vaccine clinics go to ct.gov/covidvaccine

To find a DPH mobile van location go to this link: https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/DPH-van-clinics?language=en_US

The city of New Haven has a number of vaccine (for all ages) and booster shot clinics scheduled. To view the list of options go here: https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccination

Vaccine and booster shots are available at Yale New Haven Health at various locations in its network. For information and to schedule an appointment go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine

St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, has a list of clinics. You can register and view locations here: https://www.trinityhealthofne.org/find-a-service-or-specialty/covid-19/schedule-your-vaccine

Hartford HealthCare has a list of clinics and mobile locations for shots. You can register and view the locations here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine

If you are in the UConnHealth network go here: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/for information and to setup an appointment.

You can also call 211, the helpline run by United Way to schedule a vaccine or booster appointment.

Text 438829 and put in your zip code to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

How Many Fully Vaccinated?

As of April 28, 3,039,145 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; 2,727,324 completed the series of shots; and 1,508,880 were given a first booster and 131,638 a second booster.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

DPH Issues New Guidance To Manage COVID-19



DPH and the state Department of Education released two COVID-19 guidance documents for use in PreK-12 school settings to assist with transitioning and managing routine respiratory viral diseases now that the statewide school mask mandate ended.

The first document outlines guidance for schools regarding changes to COVID-19 policies and practices. View the document here. https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/PreK-12_Guidance-for-Mask-Decisions_School-Districts_02182022_FINAL.pdf

The second document provides guidance for managing respiratory disease and prevention in schools. You can view the document here. https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/PreK-12-COVID19_Transition-Routine-Prevention-Control_02182022_FINAL.pdf

The state order on masking in schools ended Feb. 28, leaving it to districts to decide whether to mask. (Check with your local district on masking)

Nursing Home COVID Report

For the weeks of April 13-April 25, there were 5 COVID death and 344 cases reported in nursing homes among residents. Among nursing home staff, for the weeks of April 13-April 25, there were no staff deaths reported; new cases among staff totaled 269. See the full report here. Nursing home reports are now issued every two weeks.

Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On April 28, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 16,286; the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) totaled 11,878; and the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 2,525.

You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

Want A COVID Test?

The state has a comprehensive list of locations for COVID testing here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/COVID-19-Testing

Federal Government Offers Free At-Home COVID Tests And N95 Masks



Every home in the U.S. is now able to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free — there are no shipping costs and you don’t need to enter a credit card number. Go here to sign up.

Community Hot Spots

There are 131 hot spots this year, compared to 108 a week ago. Those communities in red in the map below have an average rate of 15 or more cases per 100,000 population per day. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; and orange is 10-14. The CDC is also tracking COVID transmission by county. The designations include high, substantial and low are vary day-to-day. To view the CDC’s map on hot spot states and counties, click here.

Municipalities Can Impose Mask Requirements



As of Monday, March 7, all municipalities have dropped mask mandates. But municipal leaders can impose masking indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. (There is no master list so check local websites.)

Digital Vaccination Card

The state now has a digital vaccination card program. Some restaurants, theaters, concert venues and college events require proof of vaccination. The digital card makes it easier to provide proof, state officials said. The choice to load a digital vaccination card on a smartphone is strictly optional.

Instructions for how to load the digital cards, also known as “SMART Health Cards,” onto smartphones can be obtained by visiting ct.gov/getmyvaccinerecord. The system uses CT WiZ, Connecticut’s immunization information system, to confirm a person’s vaccination status, the governor said.

The SMART Health Cards display a QR code that upon being scanned will confirm the smartphone user’s vaccination status.

CDC Shortens Quarantine Period For COVID-19

The CDC shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others, according to an agency press release.

The change, the CDC said, is because a majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. The CDC recommends that people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Mental Health Services Call 211

Mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

NAMI-CT Services