Med Board Revokes Doctor’s License For Second Time

The state Medical Examining Board revoked the Connecticut medical license of a physician for a second time Tuesday after he failed to follow the terms of reinstatement including seeking help for alcohol abuse and submitting to random urine screenings.

John D. Lynch II, MD, was granted a reinstatement by the board in January 2020. Under the terms, Lynch could have started practicing in February 2021, documents said. But by June 2021, a private therapist issued a report to the state Department of Public Health (DPH) indicating that Lynch “was not able to practice medicine with reasonable skill or safety.”

DPH documents also said that since February 2021, Lynch has not attended individual or support group treatment meetings, failed to submit random urine screens and failed to participate in a required clinical skills evaluation. A therapist also reported that that Lynch was off his regular medication for a mental health issue due to the cost and would likely not be able to safely practice unless he resumed the medication, documents said.

In 2012, the board revoked Lynch’s license after he was fired from his job as an emergency department physician with Hartford HealthCare for coming to work smelling of alcohol, documents said.

He now lives in Virginia and was not practicing in Connecticut when the violations of the probation were reported to the DPH, documents said. The board temporarily suspended his Connecticut medical license on Nov. 16 until a hearing on the allegations could take place. It is unclear if he is practicing medicine in Virginia.

Lynch or his attorney did not attend the hearing which took place on Dec. 1, DPH officials said. Under state law, Lynch is considered to have admitted the allegations since he did not respond to the charges or attend the hearing, DPH officials said.

In other business, the board also granted a medical license to a pediatric ophthalmologist who has completed all of the requirements except a two-year graduate medical education program. Mariana Flores, MD, will be working at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.