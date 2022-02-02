Med Board Denies Request To Reconsider Revocation Of Shelton Doc’s License

The state Medical Examining Board denied Wednesday the request of a Shelton physician to reconsider the December revocation of his medical license after he failed to attend required mental health therapy.

In a unanimous decision, the board denied Dr. Nami Bayan’s request for reconsideration following a brief hearing Wednesday morning.

Bayan was seeking to have the revocation sent to a hearing on claims that state Department of Public Health (DPH) staff “tampered with evidence” and the board disregarded information that showed he had largely complied with the terms of a two-year suspension, documents show.

“This action is an obvious crime,” said Bayan who added that information on his therapy was “neglected and wrongfully dismissed.”

Bayan’s license to practice medicine was suspended in 2019 and he was ordered to participate in therapy sessions at least twice a month after he exhibited signs of a mental health issue, a disciplinary report said.

But DPH investigators concluded that he had missed several months of required therapy while he was out of the country from July 2020 to March 2021, according to documents.

“It’s not in dispute that Dr. Bayan failed to attend therapy during that lengthy period of time,” said DPH attorney Diane Wilan during Wednesday’s hearing.

“The decision (to revoke his license) was based on his failure to attend therapy and provide reports,” Wilan added.

Bayan did not notify the DPH or seek permission to miss treatment when he went out of the country for nearly eight months, Wilan said.

The board voted Dec. 21 to revoke Bayan’s license, following a hearing on whether he violated the terms of his discipline.

Bayan, a surgeon who worked at H & B Quality Medical Care in Shelton, has been under scrutiny since 2018 when he sent repeated e-mails to DPH indicating he believed the police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were investigating the possibility of a terrorist attack based on a report he made, documents said.

The board temporarily suspended his license in December 2018, citing that Bayan “presented a clear and immediate danger to public health and safety.”

Bayan argued in documents and during the hearing on his request for reconsideration that an initial diagnosis from a DPH required mental health examination was erroneous and he had “no sign of a major psychiatric issue and there was no need for intense psychiatric treatment.”

He could challenge the 2018 suspension and the diagnosis by again seeking reconsideration if there were a change in conditions such as new information had come to light, Attorney Kerry Colson with the Office of Attorney General William Tong said.

Bayan could also apply for reinstatement after demonstrating that he attended therapy and was fit to practice, board members said.