Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 544,468, up 10,602 since yesterday; the positivity rate is 23.85%, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 13,635,114 COVID tests completed, up 44,449. Hospitalizations increased by 110 since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,562. The state reported 83 deaths since Dec. 23, bringing the death total to 9,160. COVID deaths are reported weekly.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

Want A COVID Test?

The state has a comprehensive list of locations for COVID testing here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/COVID-19-Testing

COVID Tests, Masks Delivered To Schools, Childcare Providers



The state on Tuesday, (Jan. 4), distributed 620,000 COVID test kits to public and private K-12 schools and 50,000 kits to early childcare providers, the Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

The tests, for both students and staff, were manufactured by iHealth Labs and FlowFlex. Use of the tests is at the discretion of schools and early childcare providers. The state Department of Education provided school officials with guidance recommending that they be used:

• If a child or staff person exhibits symptoms and needs to be screened for COVID-19;

• If a child or staff member has a direct exposure to an individual with COVID-19; and

• If a class or program is experiencing multiple cases of COVID-19, a school may want to distribute tests to all students in that classroom if they have difficulty accessing tests.

In addition, students and staff who have had COVID-19 within the last 90 days do not need to test again.

Municipalities are distributing at-home COVID test kits to residents this week. Check your municipal website for details on locations, times and dates.

Lamont has called up nearly 100 Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen to assist in the logistical operations for the distribution of the tests and masks. The National Guard activation is 100% federally funded, Lamont said.

New Protocols For PreK-12 Schools

On Monday, (Jan. 3), DPH issued updated protocols regarding quarantine, isolation, testing and return to in-school activities, based on the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

• Individuals who are mildly symptomatic with COVID- 19 should immediately isolate at home, test for the virus that causes COVID-19 with a PCR, antigen, or self-test, and remain away from activities outside of the home until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours and other symptoms are significantly improved, the DPH press release said.

• Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for at least 5 days, or longer if symptoms develop and persist. A mask should continue to be worn for an additional 5 days at all times when around others.

• Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals who are notified that they have had a close contact with an individual who has confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should immediately quarantine at home and test for the virus 5 days after their last exposure, according to DPH.

For more information you can view the press release here: https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Press-Room/Press-Releases—2022/Statement-From-Commissioner-Juthani-Regarding-Updated-Guidance-For-PreK-12-Schools

Mask-wearing in schools remains in effect.

CDC Recommends Pfizer Booster Shot After 5 Months

Today, (Jan. 4), the CDC updated its recommendation for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine, which is 2 months, or the Moderna vaccine, which is 6 months, has not changed, the CDC said.

In December, Pfizer reported that laboratory tests suggest that three doses of its coronavirus vaccine offer significant protection against the Omicron variant.

For the most comprehensive list of vaccine clinics go to ct.gov/covidvaccine

The city of New Haven has a number of vaccine (for all ages) and booster shot clinics scheduled. To view the list of options go here: https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccination

Vaccine and booster shots are available at Yale New Haven Health at various locations in its network. For information and to schedule an appointment go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine

Hartford HealthCare has a list of clinics and mobile locations for shots. You can register and view the locations here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine

If you are in the UConnHealth network go here: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/for information and to setup an appointment.

Pfizer Vaccinations For Kids 5-11

On Nov. 2, the CDC gave the go-ahead for vaccinations for children ages 5-11. The vaccinations are available through your health care network, pediatrician offices, school-based health clinics, community-based health clinics, local health departments and pharmacies. This age group will receive a dose of 10 micrograms, one-third of the adult dose. Nationally, more than 28 million kids in this age group are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Children age 12-15 are already eligible for the Pfizer vaccine under the FDA’s emergency use.

Yale New Haven Health has set up clinics for young children throughout its network. You can view the calendar here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/vaccine-schedule and set up an appointment here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine Don’t have Internet? You can call 833-275-9644.

Hartford HealthCare is offering a number of special vaccine clinics for kids and also lists doctors’ offices providing vaccinations. To view the information, go here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine

UConnHealth is accepting appointments for kids 13 and under by phone: call 860-679-5589. For general information on vaccines go here: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/

New Haven has a number of vaccine clinics for children and adults. For a complete list of options go here: https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccination

For general information visit ct.gov/covidvaccine

Not Vaccinated Yet?

To schedule a vaccine call 211, the helpline run by United Way.

Text 438829 and put in your zip code to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

How Many Fully Vaccinated?

As of Dec. 30, 2,861,481 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 2,529,899 completed the series of shots and 990,314 were administered additional doses.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On Dec. 30, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 15,389; the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 3,525, and the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), 219.

You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

Community Hot Spots

The map below shows 168 cities and towns in red with an average rate of 15 or more cases per 100,000 population per day over the past two weeks. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; and orange is 10-14.

The CDC is also tracking COVID transmission by county. The designations include high, substantial and low are vary day-to-day. To view the CDC’s map on hot spot states and counties, click here.

Municipalities Can Impose Mask Requirements



The governor signed an executive order allowing municipal leaders to impose masking indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Bridgeport and New Haven are still requiring mask mandates indoors. (There is no master list of all community-imposed mask mandates, so check local websites.)

• Mask-wearing is required – regardless of vaccination status – in health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, on public and private transit, and in correctional facilities, schools and child care centers.

• Businesses, private property owners, and state and local government offices may require masks to be worn by everyone inside their facilities.

Digital Vaccination Card

The state on Dec. 20 launched a digital vaccination card program. Some restaurants, theaters, concert venues and college events require proof of vaccination. The digital card makes it easier to provide proof, state officials said. The choice to load a digital vaccination card on a smartphone is strictly optional.

Instructions for how to load the digital cards, also known as “SMART Health Cards,” onto smartphones can be obtained by visiting ct.gov/getmyvaccinerecord. The system uses CT WiZ, Connecticut’s immunization information system, to confirm a person’s vaccination status, the governor said.

The SMART Health Cards display a QR code that upon being scanned will confirm the smartphone user’s vaccination status.

CDC Shortens Quarantine Period For COVID-19

The CDC is shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others, according to an agency press release.

The change, the CDC said, is because a majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. The CDC recommends that people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Update: DPH Fines Long-Term Care Operators $19 Million



DPH has fined 101 long-term care facilities a total of $19 million for failure to comply with the governor’s executive order on staff vaccinations.

Those in noncompliance include: 68 managed residential communities, fined a total of $15.3 million; 18 residential care homes, fined a total of $405,000; 11 assisted living services agencies, fined a total of $2.4 million; and 4 nursing homes, fined a total $900.000.

“The fact that facilities have failed to report their compliance with EO 13F is unacceptable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, in a press release on Nov. 21.

“With the holidays and colder weather approaching, we expect cases of COVID-19 to rise in the community, which increases the chances that COVID-19 cases will rise in long-term care settings. These vaccine mandates are in place to protect not only the patients and residents in long-term care but to ensure the health and safety of staff and their families and co-workers,” the press release said.

On Oct. 28, a total of $221,000 in fines were levied on 26 long-term care operators for failure to comply with the vaccine mandate imposed by the governor, DPH announced.

The state did not identify the facilities.

In early October, DPH reported that 95% of the 61,227 long-term care workers are fully vaccinated (54,379) or partially vaccinated (3,997). The employees work in nursing homes, assisted living service agencies, managed residential communities, residential care homes, chronic disease hospitals, and care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The governor, under his executive orders, said that long-term care staff must receive their first dose of vaccine by Sept. 27. Facilities in non-compliance can face $20,000-a-day civil penalty. You can read the governor’s order here. Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH. The last report with no new deaths was issued for the week of June 30-July 7. You can view the full report here. Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes



Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Mental Health Services Call 211

Mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

