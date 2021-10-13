Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 395,721, up 240 since yesterday; the positivity rate is 1.52%, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 11,412,738 COVID tests completed, up 15,747. Hospitalizations by 11 since yesterday, to total 245. The state reported 38 deaths since Sept. 30, bringing the death total to 8,667. COVID deaths are reported weekly on Thursdays.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

People 65 And Older, Those At High Risk Can Get A Pfizer Booster Shot; Residents With Compromised Immune Systems Can Get A Third Dose



As of Sept. 24, people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care facilities are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Walensky, in a press release, also recommends:

• People aged 50-64 with an underlying health condition, such as, asthma, diabetes, liver disease, HIV, should receive a booster shot;

• People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot;

• People aged 18 to 64 who are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to their job, such as health care workers, and teachers, may receive the booster shot.

Walensky’s decision on who is eligible differed slightly from a CDC panel, which did not recommend booster shots for those at risk of COVID exposure due to their jobs. Walensky’s decision is final.

The booster shot can be administered six months after completing the Pfizer 2-shot series. In the weeks ahead, the FDA and the CDC will be reviewing data on booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

A third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is available to people with moderate or severe compromised immune systems, DPH said recently. This in line with guidelines approved by the CDC. The CDC’s latest guidance on the third dose does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have been receiving cancer treatments, received an organ transplant, or a stem cell transplant, have advanced or untreated HIV infection, or on high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

For appointments: Individuals who are eligible for a booster can go to ct.gov/covidvaccine to find a location or go to your local hospital website.

Yale New Haven Health is offering Pfizer booster shots and third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to the YNHHS website: www.ynhhs.org/covidvaccine. An explanation on the differences between a third dose and a booster can be found here.

Hartford HealthCare has information on vaccines, a third dose and booster shots and how to make an appointment here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine/vaccine-home

Update: 78.5% Of Executive Branch Employees Are Vaccinated



As of today (Oct. 7), 78% state executive branch employees are vaccinated; and 2.2% (671) are non-compliant, according to the governor’s press release. The remainder have opted for weekly testing.

The agencies with the largest number of non-compliant workers include: Department of Education and CT Tech Education & Career System, 146 (7.0%); Department of Correction, 122 (2.3%); Mental Health and Addiction Services, 112 (3.7%); and Department of Transportation, 51 (1.8%).

As of Tuesday (Oct. 12), 28 state workers who were non-compliant have lost their jobs, the governor said. The state is still in the process of contacting employees identified as being non-compliant to determine the reason why. A non-compliant worker could face unpaid leave.

The governor’s COVID-19 executive orders were extended by the legislature and signed by the governor this week. The COVID-19 order extends to Feb. 15, 2022. You can read the governor’s executive order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-14A.pdf

Masks Required In Schools, Governor Says

Indoor masking is required in all schools, the governor said last month.

The masking requirement is for all students in grades kindergarten through 12. Lamont said he hopes that the requirement will only last a month or so, “but time will tell.”

Municipalities Can Impose Mask Requirements



The governor signed an executive order allowing municipal leaders to impose masking indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Hartford, Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven all imposed mask mandates recently. (There is no master list of all community-imposed mask mandates so check local websites.)

The emergency order means that municipal leaders will now have the option of moving beyond the minimum requirements in the statewide policy on masks implemented in May.

The statewide policy, which remains in effect and has not changed, is as follows, according to the governor’s press release:

• Unvaccinated people must wear masks while in indoor public places.

• Mask-wearing is required – regardless of vaccination status – in health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and child care centers.

• Businesses, private property owners, and state and local government offices may require masks to be worn by everyone inside of their facilities.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On Oct. 7, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), totaled 5,033 and the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 3,520. You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

COVID-19 Vaccine Info/Where To Get A Shot?



To schedule a vaccine call 211, the helpline run by United Way.

Text 438829 and put in your zip code to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

Vaccine eligibility is now open to everyone 12 and older and there are many appointments available statewide.

Twelve- to 17-year-olds are reminded that Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for those ages by the FDA.

As of Oct. 7, 2,555,355 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 2,362,510 people are fully vaccinated. As of Oct. 7, about 95% of people age 65 and older are fully vaccinated and 90% of those aged 55-64 are vaccinated. Also, 82% of those 45-54; 82% of those 35-44; 74% of 25-34; 69% of 18-24; 79% of 16-17 and 69% of those 12-15 are fully vaccinated.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year. In August, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. The Pfizer vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty and is approved for those age 16 and older. Here is the FDA announcement: https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine Children age 12-15 are eligible for Pfizer vaccine shots under the FDA’s emergency use. The Moderna vaccine is still under FDA review for full approval. On Oct. 7, Pfizer asked FDA to authorize its COVID vaccine for emergency use for children 5 to 11 years old. Emergency approval could come before Thanksgiving, health officials said. Need A COVID Test?



A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/

Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.

Community Hot Spots

Number of community “hotspots” in red declined from 57 to 37 in this week’s COVID-19 map. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; orange is 10-14; and red is 15 or more cases.

The CDC is also tracking COVID transmission by county. The designations include high, substantial and low are vary day-to-day. To view the CDC’s map on hot spot states and counties, click here.

Lamont Extends Deadline For Long-Term Care Staff To Be Vaccinated

Long-term care staff must receive their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27, the governor announced Friday (Sept. 3), in extending his initial deadline by three weeks. The $20,000-a-day civil penalty for failure of long-term facilities to comply with the order remains. In addition to nursing homes, the governor’s order covers residential care homes, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, managed residential communities and chronic disease hospitals. You can read the governor’s new order here. Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH. The last report with no new deaths was issued for the week of June 30-July 7. You can view the full report here. Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes



Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Is It Safe To Attend A Football Game?

With football season starting on the professional, college and high school levels, Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief clinical officer, Yale New Haven Health, was asked if it is safe to attend a game.

His response: There are things you can do to put in place layers of protection. They include: be fully vaccinated, practice good-sense hygiene precautions, and wear a mask. He suggested you might skip the food and drink during the game to keep your mask on for added protection.

Mental Health Services Call 211

NAMI-CT Services