Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 369,132, up 651 since yesterday; the positivity rate is 3.28%, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

The state reported 10,366,443 COVID tests completed, up 19,850. Hospitalizations declined by 13 to total 378 since yesterday. The state reported 23 deaths since Aug. 12, bringing the death total to 8,330. COVID deaths are reported weekly on Thursdays.

FDA Grant Full Approval Of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, a long-awaited development that public health officials hope will persuade some people who remain hesitant about the vaccine to get the shot, Helen Branswell reports for StatNews. Here’s is the statnews story: https://www.statnews.com/2021/08/23/fda-grants-full-approval-to-covid-19-vaccine-developed-by-pfizer-biontech/

The Pfizer vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty and is approved for those age 16 and older. Here is the FDA announcement: https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine

State Employees, Childcare And School Staff Must Be Vaccinated

State employees, K-12 teachers and staff, and childcare workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Aug. 19.

The state will consider religious and medical exemptions. If an employee does not get vaccinated the worker will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing.

The policy, negotiated with unions representing state workers, covers executive and judicial branch employees. The legislative branch is reviewing its options.

You can read the governor’s executive order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-13D.pdf

Masks Required In Schools, Governor Says

When schools convene later this month indoor masking will be required in classrooms, the governor said on Aug. 17.

The masking requirement is for all students in grades kindergarten through 12. Lamont said he hopes that the requirement will only last a month or so, “but time will tell.”

Municipalities Can Impose Mask Requirements



The governor signed an executive order allowing municipal leaders to impose masking indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Hartford, Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven all imposed mask mandates recently. (There is no master list of all community-imposed mask mandates so check local websites.)

The emergency order, Executive Order No. 13A, means that municipal leaders will now have the option of moving beyond the minimum requirements in the statewide policy on masks implemented in May. The statewide policy, which remains in effect and has not changed, is as follows, according to the governor’s press release:

• Unvaccinated people must wear masks while in indoor public places.

• Mask-wearing is required – regardless of vaccination status – in health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and child care centers.

• Masks are not required outdoors.

• Businesses, private property owners, and state and local government offices may require masks to be worn by everyone inside of their facilities.

The governor, in the press release, said a statewide masking order is not necessary because many municipalities have high vaccination rates.

CDC: Counties Designated For “High” Community Transmission



As of Aug. 25, Litchfield was listed for the first time as “high” for community transmission of COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Fairfield, New Haven, New London and Hartford counties are also designated as “high” for community transmission. Three other counties, Middlesex, Tolland and Windham, are designated as “substantial” for community transmission. The CDC recommends that people in these counties wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, the CDC is now recommending masking for teachers, students and visitors in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. This reverses guidelines issued earlier in July which said that vaccinated teachers and students did not need masks inside schools.

To view the CDC’s map on hot spot states and counties, click here.

Pfizer, Moderna Booster Shots Available Starting The Week Of Sept. 20

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today (Aug. 18) recommended that everyone receive a COVID booster shot eight months after their second dose.

HHS said that the booster shot would be available starting Sept. 20 and is for people who have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The third shot is needed to fight of waning immunity, HHS said. A booster shot will likely be needed for people who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but HHS is still reviewing data.

Residents With Compromised Immune Systems Can Get A Third Dose Now



Recipients of solid organ transplants and others with moderate or severe compromised immune systems – who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines – are eligible for a third vaccine dose, DPH said. This in line with guidelines approved by the CDC. The CDC’s latest guidance on the third dose does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DPH will work with providers to ensure that those who need a third dose receive it, the governor said in a Saturday press release.

People are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have:

• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Individuals who meet the criteria for an additional vaccine dose can make an appointment or attend a walk-in clinic at any COVID vaccine provider location, the press release said. If you are unsure if you are eligible contact your doctor, DPH said.

If you are an immunocompromised patient you can schedule your appointment for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by going to Yale New Haven Hospital website: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/Vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine

If you are a patient in the Hartford HealthCare system you can make an appointment for a shot here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine/covid-vaccine-booster

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On Aug. 19, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) totaled 3,370. For the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), the state reported 569 cases. You can track the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

COVID-19 Vaccine Info/Where To Get A Shot?



To schedule a vaccine call 211, the helpline run by United Way.

Text 438829 and put in your zip code to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

Vaccine eligibility is now open to everyone 12 and older and there are many appointments available statewide.

Twelve- to 17-year-olds are reminded that Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for those ages by the FDA.

As of Aug. 19, 2,411,307 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 2,215,276 people are fully vaccinated. As of Aug. 19, about 97% of people age 65 and older are fully vaccinated and 87% of those aged 55-64 are vaccinated. Also, 78% of those 45-54; 75% of those 35-44; 66% of 25-34; 64% of 18-24; 73% of 16-17 and 60% of those 12-15 are fully vaccinated.

The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year. Need A COVID Test?



A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/

Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.

Free Admission For Kids At Museums

From July 1-Sept. 6, children 18 and under can visit museums in the state for FREE. There are more than 90 museums statewide, including the Connecticut Science Center, Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Mystic Aquarium, and Mystic Seaport Museum, participating . Program funds were approved in the state budget, recently signed into law by the governor.

For a full list of museums participating in the program go here: https://www.ctvisit.com/articles/connecticut-summer-museum-free-admission-kids

Community Hot Spots

Seventy-three community “hotspots” in red in this week’s COVID-19 map. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; orange is 10-14; and red is 15 or more cases.

Lamont Orders Long-Term Care Staff To Be Vaccinated

All staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities must be vaccinated against COVID, the governor ordered Friday (Aug. 6). Staff must receive their first dose of vaccine by Sept. 7. Failure of a long-term facility to comply with the governor’s order will result in a civil penalty of $20,000 a day, the governor’s order stipulates. In addition to nursing homes, the governor’s order covers residential care homes, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, managed residential communities and chronic disease hospitals. To date, about 55% of all nursing homes in Connecticut have a staff vaccination rate of lower than than 75%. Only 21% of nursing homes have a staff vaccination rate higher than 85%, the governor’s press release said. You can read the governor’s order here. Assisted living facilities are no longer required to report to DPH. The last report with no new deaths was issued for the week of June 30-July 7. You can view the full report here. Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes



Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Mental Health Services Call 211



State mental health services and programs are available by calling 211 for assistance.

