Access Health Special Enrollment Period Extended To Oct. 31

The state has extended the deadline to apply for health insurance plans through the American Rescue Plan Act Special Enrollment Period to October 31.

Also, as of July 1, some Connecticut residents that meet specific eligibility requirements can pay $0 for their health insurance coverage through Access Health CT, thanks to the new Covered Connecticut Program created by the state.

To qualify for the Covered Connecticut Program, you must:

and including 175% of the federal poverty level. Have at least one dependent child in the household under age 19; children age 18 must be a full-time student in secondary school.

reductions (CSRs). Use 100% of APTCs and CSRs available to them, along with the expanded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) financial assistance.

Be enrolled in an eligible Silver Level Plan.

Those that qualify for the program can enroll through Dec. 31, or the end of the open enrollment period. To enroll in the Covered Connecticut Program, call the Access Health CT Call Center at 1-855-805-4325.

“The American Rescue Plan Act has made health insurance coverage significantly more affordable and this special enrollment period provides access to this help for many more people,” said James Michel, chief executive officer at Access Health CT.

According to Access Health CT, people at nearly every income level can expect reduced fees, with an average yearly savings of nearly $1,400 per household. Those who qualified for or received unemployment insurance benefits at any point during 2021 are eligible for coverage at nearly $0. Connecticut households with annual incomes greater than $51,040 can plan on saving an average of $6,200 a year.

Previously enrolled Access Health CT customers who meet the requirements for cost reduction will see benefits automatically applied to their health insurance plans. Access Health CT will notify ineligible customers.

Health insurance savings will expire on Jan. 1, 2023, unless Congress elects to extend the federal subsidies.

Since its start on May 1, the program has saved more than $4.5 million for 33,000 Connecticut residents and counting, according to Access Health CT.