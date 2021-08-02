Access Health Special Enrollment Period Ends This Month

Time is ticking to take advantage of reduced or no-cost health insurance plans through the American Rescue Plan Act Special Enrollment Period, which ends August 15.

Residents can access discounted insurance coverage by enrolling through Access Health CT, Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace.

“The American Rescue Plan Act has made health insurance coverage significantly more affordable and this special enrollment period provides access to this help for many more people,” said James Michel, chief executive officer at Access Health CT. “We ask that if you or someone you know is uninsured or unemployed, please enroll by Aug. 15.”

According to Access Health CT, people at nearly every income level can expect reduced fees, with an average yearly savings of nearly $1,400 per household. Those who qualified for or received unemployment insurance benefits at any point during 2021 are eligible for coverage at nearly $0. Connecticut households with annual incomes greater than $51,040 can plan on saving an average of $6,200 a year.

Previously enrolled Access Health CT customers who meet the requirements for cost reduction will see benefits automatically applied to their health insurance plans. Access Health CT will notify ineligible customers.

Health insurance savings will expire on Jan. 1, 2023, unless Congress elects to extend the federal subsidies.

Since its start on May 1, the program has saved more than $4.5 million for 33,000 Connecticut residents and counting, according to Access Health CT.