There were 2 COVID-19 deaths reported since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 8,257; hospitalizations rose by 4 to total 76, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

Residents testing positive for the virus totaled 348,262, an increase of 108 since yesterday’s report. The state reported 9,340,027 tests completed, up 13,356. The positivity rate is 0.81%.

Masking Guidelines As Of May 19

Outdoors: Masks not required

Indoors:

Vaccinated not required to wear masks

Unvaccinated must continue to wear masks

Businesses, state and local government offices and events may choose to require universal masking

Masks will still be required in certain settings such as healthcare facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools, and childcare

The DPH on May 19 issued revised guidance for mask-wearing in businesses, at large gatherings and events, and in other settings, as well as more detailed descriptions of the settings where masks will continue to be required.

Restaurants can now stay open until midnight; restaurants and bars can serve alcohol outside without serving food. There are no table size limits. Bars can operate indoors.

CDC’s full updated guidence here.

For those still not vaccinated, the CDC said that they should wear masks at outdoor gatherings where there are other unvaccinated people. Also, they should keep wearing masks at outdoor restaurants.

Everyone who is not vaccinated should continue to wear masks at indoor public places including gyms, hair and nail salons, barber shops, retail outlets, museums and movie theaters, according to the CDC.

Individuals with questions about the COVID-19 vaccination program or who would like to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine.

A list of walk-up clinics that do not require appointments in advance can be found at ct.gov/covidvaccine/walkup.

Those who have further questions or do not have access to the internet can call Connecticut’s COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.

12- to 15-year-olds Can Receive Pfizer Vaccine



The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available to adolescents between the ages of 12 to 15. There are about 170,000 residents in this age group. A parent or legal guardian can make an appointment for their child starting immediately or you can bring your child to a clinic that is accepting walk-ins. Permission is required, so a parent or guardian must accompany their child to the vaccine appointment. To find a vaccine clinic go to: https://portal.ct.gov/Vaccine-Portal

Myocarditis Cases In Adolescents and Young Adults

The CDC is investigating after a small number of people, mostly adolescents and young adults, reported heart inflammation — known as myocarditis — following their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Connecticut has had 18 cases of post-vaccination heart issues after vaccination, acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. She said the CDC has not yet determined if the cases of myocarditis were caused by the vaccines.

“We don’t know if these are vaccine-related or not,” Gifford said. “These have been rare, they’ve been mild and they’ve been self-limited, but we are tracking them and working with our federal partners.”

The CDC is investigating whether there’s a direct link between the vaccinations and the myocarditis cases.

State’s ‘New Normal’

Here’s what will happen in Connecticut state facilities in the coming weeks, according to Gov. Lamont:

COVID-19 Vaccine Info/Where To Get A Shot?



Text 438829 (put in your zip code) to get a list of locations offering COVID vaccines near you.

Vaccine eligibility is now open to everyone 12 and older and there are many appointments available statewide.

Twelve-to-17-year-olds are reminded that Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for those ages by the FDA. Three vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are offered. The J&J vaccine was paused for a brief time recently as regulators reviewed reports of blood clotting among 15 women between the ages of 18 and 49. Three of the 15 women died from blood clots. The FDA added a warning label to note the risk of rare blood clots.

To get a vaccine through Yale New Haven Health, go here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine.aspx.

All Hartford HealthCare vaccination sites are open to walk-ins. You can find Hartford HealthCare’s vaccine clinic locations here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine/locations

If you want to register for an appointment go to ct.gov/covidvaccine and enter your zip code in the space provided. You will be given a list of closest available clinics and instructions on making an appointment.

If you do not have Internet access you can call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224. The assist line is available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can also get a COVID-19 vaccination at select Stop & Shop locations, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

As of June 3, 2,167,206 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 1,860,398 people are fully vaccinated. Total doses administered: 3,888,393. As of June 3, about 93% of people age 65 and older are fully vaccinated; 83% of those aged 55-64 are vaccinated; and 35% of residents ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated. State data show that 31% of doses were administered in highly vulnerable Zip codes for the last week, still short of the state's goal. The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/ There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state's insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On June 3, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 rose to 3,035. There has been 1 death reported from the UK variant. DPH said that there are now 33 confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African variant. You can read reports on the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the CDC report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

State Parks Back To Full Services

For a list of every state park in Connecticut, visit portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State- Parks/Listing-of-State-Parks.

For more information on park openings go here: https://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2021/04-2021/Governor-Lamont-Announces-Plans-at-Connecticut-State-Parks-for-the-2021-Outdoor-Recreation-Season

Proms And Graduations

DPH has issued the following guidelines for schools and colleges to follow for Spring semester activities including proms and graduations.

• Mask wearing by all individuals engaging in large group activities, regardless of vaccination status.

• Holding “open air” events outdoors, which provide the lowest-risk environment possible for attendees. Tents with sides should not be used.

• Developing contingency plans for inclement weather by having one or more rain dates.

• Social distancing whenever possible.

• Providing hand sanitizer stations for frequent cleaning of hands.

• If events must be held indoors, planners should prepare to significantly reduce capacity by restricting the number of guests allowed per student.

• Work with local community health providers to administer COVID-19 testing for students and require students not vaccinated to show proof of a negative test 72 hours prior to admission to a prom.

$10,000 Fine For Violating COVID Rules

Businesses that violate COVID restrictions can be fined $10,000 per violation, per Gov. Lamont. The fines can be issued by local health directors or other municipal employees.

Other penalties that remain in effect include:

• $100 for not wearing a mask in public;

• $500 for organizing a gathering exceeding recommended size limits;

• $250 for attending an event that exceeds recommended size limits.

Community Hot Spots

There are NO community hotspots in red on this week’s COVID-19 map. Gray is under 5 cases per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; orange is 10-14; and red is 15 or more cases.

Nursing Home Updates

For assisted living facilities, there were no new deaths reported for the week of May 26-June 1. You can view the full report here.

In September, C-HIT reported on plummeting occupancy rates in nursing homes. You can read our report here: http://c-hit.org/2020/09/16/pandemic-deals-another-blow-to-nursing-homes-plummeting-occupancy/

Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes



Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Mental Health Services Call 211



Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, said that mental health services and programs are available to help. Call 211 for assistance. NEED A COVID TEST?



A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/

Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.

