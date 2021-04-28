There was 13 new COVID-19 death reported since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 8,080; hospitalizations declined by 37 to total 407, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

Residents testing positive for the virus totaled 339,961 an increase of 621 since yesterday’s report. The state reported 8,583,738 tests completed, up 27,106. The positivity rate is 2.29%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

CDC Eases Mask Restrictions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday (April 27) that masks are no longer required outdoors for people who are fully vaccinated, including outdoor restaurants. The CDC does recommend that you wear a mask in a large group of strangers outdoors.

For those still not vaccinated, the CDC said that they should wear masks at outdoor gatherings where there are other unvaccinated people. Also, they should keep wearing masks at outdoor restaurants.

Everyone should continue to wear masks at indoor public places including gyms, hair and nail salons, barber shops, retail outlets, museums and movie theaters.

Phasing Out Business Restrictions In May:

As of Friday (May 1), restaurants can operate until midnight; restaurants and bars can serve alcohol outside without serving food and no table size limits, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. Indoor bar service remains closed.

As of May 19, all remaining business restrictions including stadium capacity and event venue limits will be removed. Bars can operate indoors. DPH will issue recommendations for safe operation of indoor and large outdoor events. Indoor masking will likely continue, the governor said.

Starting May 19, the governor said that if your fully vaccinated you can get a free drink at participating CT restaurants. The “get a drink on us” program will be in effect from May 19-31. For info visit: https://www.ctvisit.com/articles/DrinksOnUs

The following restrictions remain in effect until May 1:

• Bars are closed and restaurants must maintain 6-foot spacing and a limit of 8 people per table. There is an 11 p.m. curfew.

DPH Says Resume J&J Vaccine Following Fed OK + COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule



DPH on Saturday (April 24) advised vaccine providers to start offering the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine again at clinics.

On Friday (April 23), the FDA and the CDC ended its recommended pause of the J&J vaccine, clearing the way for states to resume vaccinations.

The FDA will add a warning label to note the risk of rare blood clots.

On April 13, the federal government paused the use of the one-dose J&J vaccine following reports of blood clotting among six women between the ages of 18-49. Connecticut, followed the federal directive, and stopped administering the vaccine the same day. According to the CDC, since the initial report of blood clots, nine additional cases, all women, have been confirmed nationally. Three women have died from blood clots. Nationally, nearly 8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered, the CDC reports.

Vaccine eligibility is now open to everyone 16 and older and there are many appointments available.

Sixteen- and 17-year-olds are reminded that Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those ages by the FDA.

In other vaccine news:

More than 50 vaccination clinics will no longer require an appointment. To find a clinic near you go to: ct.gov/covidvaccine/walkup

In New Haven, Fair Haven Community Health Care’s walk-in clinic operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive.

Yale New Haven Health’s clinic at Hillhouse High School, 480 Sherman Parkway, is also accepting walk-ins. You can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling: 833-275-9644.

Starting Frida all Hartford HealthCare vaccination sites will be open to walk-ins for vaccination. You can find Hartford HealthCare’s vaccine clinic locations here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine/locations

If you want to register for an appointment:

Go to ct.gov/covidvaccine and enter your zip code in the space provided. You will be given a list of closest available clinics and instructions on making an appointment.

If you do not have Internet access you can call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224. The assist line is available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can also get a COVID-19 vaccination at select Stop & Shop locations, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

As of April 26, 1,830,227 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 1,256,915 are fully vaccinated. Total doses administered: 2,978,724. And, 66% of all adults 18 years of age and older have received a first dose. But state data show that only 25% of doses were administered in highly vulnerable Zip codes, for the week of April 4-10, again falling short of goals. The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/ There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On April 22, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 rose to 1,033. There has been 1 death reported from the UK variant. DPH said that there are now 11 confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African variant. You can read reports on the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On variants, read the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

CDC: When You Are Fully Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated. They can:

• Gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without a mask.

• Gather indoors with unvaccinated people from 1 other household without a mask.

• If exposed to someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine or get tested unless you have symptoms.

For more info on the guidelines go here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html

State Parks Returning To Full Services

State Parks system and boat launches will return to full services to visitors during the 2021 season, with some state campgrounds opening to campers with reservations today, the governor announced Friday (April 9).

For a list of every state park in Connecticut, visit portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State- Parks/Listing-of-State-Parks.

There is a current 200-person limit for outdoor group activities in Connecticut, which may be further adjusted throughout the recreation season. Most park buildings, museums, nature centers, and other enclosed structures, including restrooms, will be opened on Memorial Day weekend. Six feet of social distancing must be maintained at all times while inside park buildings, along with adhering to mask wearing requirements. Visitors who do not abide by these rules may be asked to leave state park property, according to the governor’s press release.

For more information on park openings go here: https://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2021/04-2021/Governor-Lamont-Announces-Plans-at-Connecticut-State-Parks-for-the-2021-Outdoor-Recreation-Season

Proms And Graduations

DPH has issued the following guidelines for schools and colleges to follow for Spring semester activities including proms and graduations.

• Mask wearing by all individuals engaging in large group activities, regardless of vaccination status.

• Holding “open air” events outdoors, which provide the lowest-risk environment possible for attendees. Tents with sides should not be used.

• Developing contingency plans for inclement weather by having one or more rain dates.

• Social distancing whenever possible.

• Providing hand sanitizer stations for frequent cleaning of hands.

• If events must be held indoors, planners should prepare to significantly reduce capacity by restricting the number of guests allowed per student.

• Work with local community health providers to administer COVID-19 testing for students and require students not vaccinated to show proof of a negative test 72 hours prior to admission to a prom.

Travel Advisory

Under the reopening plan, the state is lifting the mandate that a person traveling out of state must quarantine for 10-days or present a negative COVID-19 test. The state advises that when traveling use precautions: mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.

$10,000 Fine For Violating COVID Rules

Businesses that violate COVID restrictions can be fined $10,000 per violation, per Gov. Lamont. The fines can be issued by local health directors or other municipal employees.

Other penalties that remain in effect include:

• $100 for not wearing a mask in public;

• $500 for organizing a gathering exceeding recommended size limits;

• $250 for attending an event that exceeds recommended size limits.

Community Hot Spots

Hotspot map this week shows much improvement with 112 cities and towns designated as COVID-19 “hotspot communities.” (shaded in red on map). Gray is under 5 per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; orange is 10-14; and red is 15 or more cases.

Nursing Home Updates

For assisted living facilities, there were no new deaths reported for the week of April 14-20. You can view the full report here.

Starting Nov. 1, nursing homes, assisted living and managed care facilities must test staff on a weekly basis, DPH ordered. This is the same policy that the state had in place in the spring and later changed. In September, C-HIT reported on plummeting occupancy rates in nursing homes. You can read our report here: http://c-hit.org/2020/09/16/pandemic-deals-another-blow-to-nursing-homes-plummeting-occupancy/ Mathematica Nursing Home Report

An examination of the state’s response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities recently found that state officials were so focused on the virus’s potential impact on hospitals that they largely neglected guidance from nursing home officials early in the pandemic. “Early planning and response efforts focused on hospital capacity, with nursing homes viewed primarily as a backstop to alleviate high demand for acute care beds,” the report found.

The report, prepared by Mathematica Inc. at the request of the state, looked at the state’s response as the coronavirus tore through nursing homes in the spring and early summer. According to the report, 72% of the state’s 4,432 deaths as of July 30, 2020, were residents of long-term care facilities. Mathematica, working with the UConn Center on Aging, interviewed 132 people from July 27 to Sept. 10, including state agency staff, facility administrators, trade association representatives, labor representatives, legislators, direct care staff working in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, family members of residents, and advocacy groups. Among the report’s recommendations: • Place full-time infection control experts in nursing homes. • Increase minimum required staffing levels. • Ensure that all nursing home staff have access to appropriate PPE. • Explore ways to reduce duplicate case reporting to reduce the risk of data errors. Read the full report here. New Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes



Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Schools Reopen; New CDC Recommendation



On Friday (March 19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidelines for schools, saying three feet of distance between students is sufficient for all elementary and most middle and high schools. The CDC had recommended six feet of distance between students; the change lays the groundwork for districts to reopen full-time for in-person classes.

Below are the guidelines the state issued months ago to safely reopen schools for in-person learning.

Information is available here.

The state released a more detailed plan on reopening. You can read the 50-page plan here: https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Press-Room/Press-Releases/2020/Adapt-Advance-Achieve

Each district designed their own reopen plan. The state recommendations include:

• Grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher into a cohort so each team functions independently as much as possible.

• Placing students in cohorts is strongly encouraged for grades K-8, and encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.

• Reviewing building space and making use of available rooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.

Mental Health Services Call 211



Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, said that mental health services and programs are available to help. Call 211 for assistance. NEED A COVID TEST?



A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/

Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.

NAMI-CT Services