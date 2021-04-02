There were 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 7,904; hospitalizations rose by 7 to total 499, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.
Residents testing positive for the virus totaled 313,956, an increase of 1,542 since yesterday’s report. The state reported 7,775,688 tests completed, up 44,111. The positivity rate is 3.50%.
For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”
Go here for the most up-to-date state information.
COVID Vaccine Schedule: Accelerated Access for Medically High-Risk Residents, Students To Be Vaccinated
On Thursday, the first day that vaccine eligibility opened to residents 16 and older, more than 100,000 appointments were made, the governor said.
During this wave of vaccine distribution, priority access to vaccines will be given to medically high-risk people with sickle cell disease, end-stage renal disease or who are on dialysis, undergoing cancer treatment, or solid organ transplant. Priority will also be given to people with Down syndrome, and all patients of Connecticut Children’s and Yale New Haven Children’s hospitals.
The state Department of Developmental Services will organize special clinics for people with intellectual and development disabilities.
Sixteen- and 17-year-olds must sign up for a clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for those ages by the FDA.
In other vaccine news:
At Tuesday’s Yale New Haven Health press briefing, officials urged state residents to get vaccinated, pointing to hospital admissions for COVID that show an uptick of people 44 and younger and fewer restrictions in the age groups available for the vaccine.
On March 29, the state received one of the first COVID-19 mobile vaccination units from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The unit, on loan for 60 days to Connecticut, will start deploying vaccines in Bridgeport and move to other communities, such as New Haven, New Britain and Waterbury, based on the social vulnerability index.
The governor also announced that vaccine clinics will be held at high schools for students 16 and older starting in late April/early May. And, clinics will be held at colleges and universities in early May, prior to the end of the spring semester.
To register for an appointment:
Go to ct.gov/covidvaccine and enter your zip code in the space provided. You will be given a list of closest available clinics and instructions on making an appointment. The governor said on Wednesday that hundreds of pharmacies will be added to the list of vaccinators.
If you do not have Internet access you can call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224. The assist line is available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Appointments are required in advance at all vaccination clinics in the state.
• Go to Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). https://dphsubmissions.ct.gov/onlinevaccine.
• Yale New Haven Health: You can register for your vaccination at this link: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine.aspx
Yale is offering pop-up clinics for residents of New Haven and some area towns. You can schedule an appointment by calling: 833-275-9644.
• Hartford HealthCare is sending emails or text messages to all patients in its MyChart system who are 45 years of age and older. The email or text will include a link to take you directly to a website to schedule your vaccination appointment. This direct messaging effort includes about 260,000 Hartford HealthCare patients. For information go to Hartford HealthCare’s website at https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine/locations
• Select Stop & Shop locations are now offering the vaccine. Eligible residents can go directly to the Stop & Shop website to make appointments at https://stopandshop.com/covid-
You can register in advance at CVS.com, on the CVS app, or by calling 800-746-7287. Walgreens said appointments can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.
Three vaccines are now available: Pfizer and Moderna which both require two doses and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of April 1, 1,250,457 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 733,931 are fully vaccinated. Total doses administered: 1,935,375.
According to DPH, 81% of the state’s population aged 65 and older have received their vaccinations; 65% of residents aged 45-64 have been vaccinated and 43% of those 16 and up have been vaccinated. But the state’s effort to allocate at least 26% of doses to high-risk zip codes did not hit the mark again, off about 1 percentage point. DPH recently reported that disparities continue to exist in COVID-19 vaccine distribution across racial lines, with Black populations lagging behind white and Hispanic populations.
The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/
There are no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.
COVID-19 Variant Cases
On April 1, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 rose to 469. There has been 1 death reported from the UK variant. DPH said that there are now 6 confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African variant. You can read reports on the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/
On April 1, the state reported that a new variant, B.1.526, first found in New York, has been detected 88 times in Connecticut. Read the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html
CDC: When You Are Fully Vaccinated
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated. They can:
• Gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without a mask.
• Gather indoors with unvaccinated people from 1 other household without a mask.
• If exposed to someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine or get tested unless you have symptoms.
For more info on the guidelines go here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
State Restrictions Lifted As Of March 19
On March 19, the state lifted capacity limits at restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, libraries and retail outlets.
• Restaurants must maintain 6-foot spacing and a limit of 8 people per table. The 11 p.m. curfew remains in effect.
• Other entities allowing 100% capacity include: museums and aquariums, hairdressers and barber shops and houses of worship.
• Performing arts centers and movie theaters will continue at 50% capacity, a maximum of 100 people.
• Wedding halls will be limited to 100 people indoors and 200 outside. Private residential gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.
• Bars will remain closed.
Mask wearing, spacing and cleaning protocols are required at all entities.
As of March 29:
• Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20.
As of Today, April 2:
• Outdoor amusement parks can open.
• Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people.
• Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity.
• Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season.
Travel Advisory: Under the reopening plan, the state is lifting the mandate that a person traveling out of state must quarantine for 10-days or present a negative COVID-19 test. The state advises that when traveling use precautions: mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.
$10,000 Fine For Violating COVID Rules
Businesses that violate COVID restrictions can be fined $10,000 per violation, per Gov. Lamont. The fines can be issued by local health directors or other municipal employees.
Other penalties that remain in effect include:
• $100 for not wearing a mask in public;
• $500 for organizing a gathering exceeding recommended size limits;
• $250 for attending an event that exceeds recommended size limits.
Community Hot Spots
Hotspot map this week saw a slight uptick from 132 to 146 cities and towns designated as COVID-19 “hotspot communities.” (shaded in red on map).
Nursing Home Updates
For assisted living facilities, there were no new deaths reported for the week of March 24-30. You can view the full report here.
Starting Nov. 1, nursing homes, assisted living and managed care facilities must test staff on a weekly basis, DPH ordered. This is the same policy that the state had in place in the spring and later changed.
In September, C-HIT reported on plummeting occupancy rates in nursing homes. You can read our report here: http://c-hit.org/2020/09/16/pandemic-deals-another-blow-to-nursing-homes-plummeting-occupancy/
Mathematica Nursing Home Report
An examination of the state’s response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities recently found that state officials were so focused on the virus’s potential impact on hospitals that they largely neglected guidance from nursing home officials early in the pandemic.
“Early planning and response efforts focused on hospital capacity, with nursing homes viewed primarily as a backstop to alleviate high demand for acute care beds,” the report found.
The report, prepared by Mathematica Inc. at the request of the state, looked at the state’s response as the coronavirus tore through nursing homes in the spring and early summer. According to the report, 72% of the state’s 4,432 deaths as of July 30, 2020, were residents of long-term care facilities.
Mathematica, working with the UConn Center on Aging, interviewed 132 people from July 27 to Sept. 10, including state agency staff, facility administrators, trade association representatives, labor representatives, legislators, direct care staff working in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, family members of residents, and advocacy groups.
Among the report’s recommendations:
• Place full-time infection control experts in nursing homes.
• Increase minimum required staffing levels.
• Ensure that all nursing home staff have access to appropriate PPE.
• Explore ways to reduce duplicate case reporting to reduce the risk of data errors.
Read the full report here.
New Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes
Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.
DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf
Schools Reopen; New CDC Recommendation
On Friday (March 19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidelines for schools, saying three feet of distance between students is sufficient for all elementary and most middle and high schools. The CDC had recommended six feet of distance between students; the change lays the groundwork for districts to reopen full-time for in-person classes.
Below are the guidelines the state issued months ago to safely reopen schools for in-person learning.
Information is available here.
The state released a more detailed plan on reopening. You can read the 50-page plan here: https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Press-Room/Press-Releases/2020/Adapt-Advance-Achieve
Each district designed their own reopen plan. The state recommendations include:
• Grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher into a cohort so each team functions independently as much as possible.
• Placing students in cohorts is strongly encouraged for grades K-8, and encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.
• Reviewing building space and making use of available rooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.
Mental Health Services
The state recently provided information on services available to state residents who are feeling stressed during the pandemic. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlined the services and programs that are available to help. Below is a chart of some services provided:
NEED A COVID TEST?
A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/
Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.
NAMI-CT Services
Feeling anxious or depressed? You can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut (NAMI-CT) hotline at 860.882.0236. Workers are available to talk live, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NAMI Connecticut offers more than 70 FREE, confidential support groups across the state that are peer-led. They are facilitated by people who have experience with mental health issues. During the current COVID-19 crisis, the support groups have moved online: https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/
A virtual Family Support Group is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; visit https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/ for details.
National Resources
The World Health Organization has information here: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
John Hopkins University & Medicine’s experts in global public health and infectious diseases has compiled a website to help advance the understanding of COVID-19. View the website, which includes an interactive map of cases worldwide: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.
My husband and I own several rental properties in CT. I was notified by three of my tenants that they have been laid off. Their all good tenants and I’m aware the rents will be late. Meanwhile my husband and I are both on SSI. Our monthly income is derived from SSI and our rent checks. Is there any help for landlords that have to pay taxes, insurance, property maintenance and repairs.
Has anyone determined how many people have recovered from the covid19 virus?
Does the Connecticut government know these numbers?
If so, why are they not releasing them?
We have to have at least 1 known recovery, most likely a significant more, since our first known case.
Any information you can provide is greatly appreciated
Simple math: the total number of CT cases (45,715), minus the number of deaths and still hospitalised (4,251, 150). Equals 41,314 recovered. This shows a mortality rate of 9.3%, bit higher than average, likely due to nursing home rates and unreported cases.
Thats faulty nationally. If that’s Ct rates. We are doing a really shitty job. Compared to national rates. 26000000 infections on record. And 375000 deaths. With these current numbers. The total national infected rates with regards to morality rate is at a low 1.7%. Way below the swine Flu rates. The biggest problem with this virus is that it spreads very fast. Upping the infected numbers. But take it as a whole. I really hope Ct isn’t so far behind the national mortality rate as a whole. Lamont is responsible.
Is there a limit to how many people one can have on their property (outdoors, social distancing) or indoors (if weather requires) after May 20? My daughter is getting married and has had to cancel the church wedding/reception/honeymoon. While they will still exchange vows on May 24, I’d like to invite about 20 people to my home for a celebration of sorts. We will be outdoors unless it rains.
its is your domaine have as many people as you want
I am an owner of a tattoo studio in CT. I am not a “voice” of the tattoo industry but will say that the Tattooists across the state are justified in their anger over the delayed re-opening of their businesses. Professional tattoo shops have been operating using CDC guidelines ( sanitation,sterilization, prevention of cross contamination, and use of universal precautions) since 1980…40 YEARS ! We are all OSHA certified and licensed by the State of CT. Most tattoo shops are low volume, appointment only and have been for years. The only change necessary will be artists and clients being masked. I can only presume that stereotype and/or an incredible lack of information has caused the Reopening board to overlook us.
I think we should spend more time at home I am a waitress .We all want to get back to work ,not at a cost of more people dying.4200 PEOPLE LOST THERE LIVES..and that is where we live.Kids our getting it in California.I am not ready to go back..and risk my family’s life. Not a Democrat or Republican. A human being.
those deaths are 70 or more frome nursing homes the state is admitting so the general population not at much risk
Thats what i am talking about. Human lives, and it does not matter what color or size you are. We all bleed the same. Love everybody, be safe and wear your mask, be cautious God will not leave us nor forsake us. We all
are his children
I do not understand the numbers by counties. Is the initial # those hospitalized, and the second the deaths. Do we have any numbers with those folks who had the virus but didn’t need to be hospitalized,or: were sick but stayed home and recovered.
The first county number is cases, and the second number is county deaths. Of the cases, some are hospitalized but others recover at home. A more detailed breakdown is not provided. But after weeks of hospitalizations increasing, they are now dropping each day.
The state does supply a community-by-community breakdown of cases, which is updated daily.That’s available at the link provided in the story.
In my opinion, I think opening up all these places with mass amount of people will spread infection. What’s more important, lives or state taxes. When this virus hits your family like it did to so many I would hope that all you government people will sit back and take a slower approach.
The issue isn’t state taxes. It is lives vs. lives. Many of us have no other livelihood than to operate our business and serve our customers. We are highly motivated to make sure everyone is safe and healthy as our #1 priority and we will do all in our power to operate safely. This is not a mass opening, this is careful, with precautions, many many hours invested in planning, and still grossly negative income, but at least we can pay some expenses, and buy a little more time for our families also. Safe reopening has been demonstrated in a number of places now ahead of CT. Business owners that I know are all paranoid and over-cautious to do this extremely carefully, above and beyond state guidance, sharing practices, innovating, and learning from those ahead in other states. Many businesses and livelihoods will be gone and not coming back, and will entail significant life consequences for months and years.
When will nursing home be open i have not seen my 92 year old mother in 3 months. Please open them
Many states have reopened a while back and are fine. Stop listening to the mass hysteria from the media and the left. Don’t tell me….”but if we open it will cause 1 more death”….well then maybe no one should leave their homes ever, stay inside, don’t drive a car, don’t ski or hike. Everything has a risk involved. There are peoples lives at stake who own these businesses and many will not re-open if we become some commie dictated state who over rules everything and takes everyone’s freedom away. I love the people who comment…”well move to anther state”. Well guess what, you may get your wish when all those that can move to another state move and all you’re left with is a state the has not jobs and is forced to tax the crap out of everyone to keep it’s doors open because it ruined all the businesses and jobs from over regulation. Then when you loose your state benefits I’m sure your tone will change. Overall I think CT has done well and the businesses have done everything they can but I still think we are moving too slow in opening and if there is a 2nd wave we need a balanced approach that helps the business owner.
Does anyone know about the homeless? Those of us not moved to a motel have been in lockdown and the administration doesn’t look like their letting us out on the 17th
How about people who are at high risk in CT of catching covid 19 who can not go back to work because of their health. And are receiving unemployment. Soon unemployment will be finished . Can they get help with stimulus money untill it is safe for them to be able to go back to work without worrying about getting covid 19. Their so many innocent people out here with this problem. I’m one of them. Im a certified nurse aide and theirs lots of jobs for me. But i can not go back to work because i am at high risk of getting covid 19 because of my health . what kind of help do we get. Please we need a solution right away. It is not fair for us.
Ignorant comment. At least she has a job and deserves hazard pay
Does anyone know if schools will reopen in the fall, and if so will we be able to make our normal preparations for college? I’ve heard from a few sources that extracurricular activities and sports may be cancelled, but will that be true for the entire year or only during the fall season? I’m a rising freshman, currently arranging my classes for next year. This response is coming from an apolitical person, so please exclude politics from your answer. Any information is greatly appreciated!
If a second wave shows shut…right back down
Why are illegals getting financial help with rent??? What about the rest of us Ct that are legal.. wth..
Hi where I live most people are wearing mask but I can’t even go into my local Cumberland Farms the employees wear their mask on top of their head like it’s a game buy more than 2 drinks and say you can only get one straw how is this safe?? I think you need to educate these businesses that are open a little more Please it’s Definitely not FAIR to the public these kids think it’s funny but it’s not wait til it affects a loved one of theirs then they might think and put that mask on Please it’s not just for us it’s for them too!!
I want to Tour a assisted Living community to see if it is possible if my Mom could live there. Are Assisted Living in CT allowed to take you in to see the inside with a Mask?
It depends on the facility. You need to contact them directly.
When was this statement made, regarding inside private gatherings, (weddings) staying at 25 people for the foreseeable future? And is there any guidance on dancing or dance floors?
Thank you to Bonnie Phillips for much needed information & keeping the dialogue flowing. Keep up the good work. ???
Those 3 question marks at the end of my comment were not put there by me, they should be removed or disregarded. Thank you.
When will Connecticut spas be allowed to do facials again???
It’s impossible to find ANY guidelines about this!
New York finally started again last week, I thought CT was following The tri-state guidelines.
im going for one today!!! in Milford
Does anyone know the guidelines for having guests in your home for a weekend? They are from another state but not a state for which there is a travel ban.
There are no specific guidelines for out-of-state guests coming from a state that is not on the travel advisory ban. It’s your comfort level, whether or not you want to require they wear masks inside.
Who out there could have done better? Just saying!
Can we please have a correct number of deaths in Connecticut, USA and the number of those that have recovered from the virus, the number that were NOT hospitalized, number that called their Doctor and the number that had the virus but did not fall in the above. Also where did a one million death toll come from? Thank you for any information that can be supplied.
My understanding of our Govenors requirements that State wearing of masks is required or suggested if social distancing is not not available. Or is it mandated you must do both , and if so how could this be possible in a restaurant every guest must be 6 feet apart. Please someone answer this questions for me, I would really appreciate it. Thank you.
Sandra: Each day our story updates:
1. The total number of deaths. As of Thursday, Nov. 5 — 4,656
2. The total number of CASES, which tells you how many have contracted COVID. As of Thursday, Nov. 5 —77,060
3. The total number of hospitalizations on a daily basis. As of Nov. 5 there were 380 hospitalized.
The state tracked hospitalizations by day; and not discharges. This website https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map. at John Hopkins have been tracking COVID nationally since the pandemic started.
Here is what the Cleveland Clinic said about Vitamin D and other supplements: “It’s important to know that nothing has been proven to prevent or cure COVID-19, says infectious disease specialist Kristin Englund, MD. That includes supplements and natural health products. While some vitamins and supplements may make claims about supporting immune health, none have been shown to be effective in fighting COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to keep your immune system healthy, maintain a safe distance from others, wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.”
That is not entirely accurate, though it is well done and the best we have to go on. Those who have been hospitalised may not have recovered yet and may not at all (of course we pray for the former).
The other issue being that we don’t know what “recovery” looks like in it’s entirety, Some people who have “recovered” have been affected in ways that might continue for their lives and cause death in later years.
Whether it is because we don’t have the science to back it, or because the gov/media is not coming out with the inforation, there is still so much we don’t know. 🙁
Hi! I know some restricciones are going on because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, i was wondering if theres any HIV test center open around Norwich, in New London County.
Many thanks!
The state lists these two testing centers in New London County: William Backus Hospital 326 Washington Street
Norwich, CT 06360 (860) 823-6343 AND New London Health Department, 120 Broad Street Room 222, New London, CT 06320
860 447-2437
The CT Covid Schools data are behind by a significant amount. In my district, the high school went from 0 cases the week of 10/29 to over 25 cases the week of 11/5. And more the following week. But that isn’t showing in the state data; it still says 0 and updated 10/29. Also, the town next to use has had over 20 cases at the high school in a week, but that isn’t showing either. I commend Danbury for being honest and up to date. How can anybody make decisions if the data are not being reported? I am very concerned about going back to live school after the holiday because the data are not showing the large growth in cases. In the case of my district some of the data is posted on the district dashboard, but is has been obscured by a new reporting premise. In the other district I had to add up all the cases in the superintendent’s communications. Who is holding the districts accountable for timely update of their data?
Wondering if Connecticut will be quarantined again? The numbers are scary. 🙁
I kinda wish the whole country could shut down for two weeks at least, all at the same time. Maybe then no one else will get infected and die from Covid-19.
I registered for the vaccine on My Chart and it doesn’t seem clear if I just wait for an email that might give me appointment options for a shot. I live in Enfield and it looks like the closest vaccine center is in Hartford. I went to Hartford once. ONLY ONCE! I live near four Walgreens and CVS stores, aren’t any of them administering the vaccine?
Just wondering if anyone here has submitted the travel form to the DPH after travel outside of the state? And if you did submit did the state respond to you?
Thanks
Erin
CT Covid Vaccine for 65+ distribution a huge disappointment. Either providers have stopped their programs, sites not currently scheduling, providers want one to sign up for their MY CHART program (even when you are not a current patient of a doctor of that facility – surely they could have a “guest access” instead of having something one is only going to use for this. For seniors this has become a nightmare. The announcement of the vaccine sign-up was done prematurely (i.e. adequate supply of vaccine not available).
I can’t express how frustrated I am that I still can’t receive a vaccine. I delivered bread to 12-15 different grocery stores a day, plus the delis and diners. We never stopped, we worked straight through this disaster of a pandemic. Now, finally after a year of worrying about catching the virus and ended up in the hospital, and not being able to run my business. It’s scary, but at the same time, I can’t help but be angry. You deem us essential works, making not just me, all the delivery guys, and grocery workers essential. But the. The vaccine shows up, and we are thrown to the back burner. Ok, yes maybe not all grocery workers, seeing how some are 16 and just starting their first jobs. But really I’m 37, a wife, and two kids. And I’m still struggling to get the vaccine. I could probably lie, but why should I have too? Seriously? I’m not trying to sound hateful, but imagine 6 months with us not showing up to work, what would have happened then? Nobody thinks of that.
