There were 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 7,885; hospitalizations increased by 20 to total 518, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

Residents testing positive for the virus totaled 310,056 an increase of 1,617 since yesterday report. The state reported 7,673,802 tests completed, up 30,715. The state’s positivity rate is 5.26%

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

COVID Vaccine Schedule: Accelerated Access for Medically High-Risk Residents, Students To Be Vaccinated



Starting tomorrow (April 1), residents 16 and older are eligible to register for vaccine. Also, priority access to vaccine will be given to medically high-risk people with sickle cell disease, end-stage renal disease or on dialysis, undergoing cancer treatment, or solid organ transplant. Priority will also be given to people with Down syndrome, and all patients of Connecticut Children’s and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

The Department of Developmental Services will organize special clinics for people with intellectual and development disabilities.

In other vaccine news:

At Tuesday’s Yale New Haven Health press briefing officials urged state residents to get vaccinated pointing to hospital admissions for COVID that show an uptick in cases of people 44 and younger and declines in the age groups available for vaccine.

On March 29, the state received one of the first COVID-19 mobile vaccination units from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The unit, on loan for 60 days to Connecticut, will start deploying vaccine in Bridgeport and move to other communities, such as New Haven, New Britain and Waterbury, based on the social vulnerability index.

The governor also announced that vaccine clinics will be held at high schools for students 16 and older starting in late April-May. And, clinics will be held at colleges and universities in early May, prior to the end of the Spring semester.

You can register for an appointment at:

• Yale New Haven Health: You can register for your vaccination at this link: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine.aspx

Yale is offering pop-up clinics for residents of New Haven and some area towns. You can schedule an appointment by calling: 833-275-9644.

• Hartford HealthCare is sending emails or text messages to all patients in its MyChart system who are 45 years of age and older. The email or text will include a link to take you directly to a website to schedule your vaccination appointment. This direct messaging effort includes about 260,000 Hartford HealthCare patients. For information go to Hartford HealthCare’s website at https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/covid-vaccine/locations

If your healthcare provider is not yet taking appointments you can call 877-918-2224 or register at Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). https://dphsubmissions.ct.gov/onlinevaccine.

• Just added: Select Stop & Shop locations in the state are now offering the vaccine. Eligible residents can go directly to the Stop & Shop website to make appointments at https://stopandshop.com/covid- vaccine.

You can register in advance at CVS.com, on the CVS app, or by calling 800-746-7287. Walgreens said appointments can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

• A list of participating providers is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine.

Three vaccines are available now that the FDA has approved emergency use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. The state is already administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses.

As of March 29, 1,189,197 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 684,200 are fully vaccinated. Total doses administered: 1,826,260. According to DPH, 80% of the state’s population aged 65 and older have received their vaccinations; 61% of residents aged 55-64 have been vaccinated and 38% of people aged 45-54 have been vaccinated. But the state’s effort to allocate at least 25% of doses to high-risk zip codes did not hit the mark for the last several weeks. DPH recently reported that disparities continue to exist in COVID-19 vaccine distribution across racial lines, with Black populations lagging behind white and Hispanic populations. The state has added a map outlining distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by community. View it here: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s/CoVP-COVID-Vaccine-Distribution-Data/bhcd-4mnv/ There is no out-of-pocket costs for those insured in Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully-insured plans and all self-funded plans, the state’s insurance commissioner said earlier this year.

COVID-19 Variant Cases

On March 25, the state reported that the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 rose to 379. There has been 1 death reported from the UK variant. DPH said that there are now 7 confirmed cases of the of the B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African variant. You can read reports on the variants here: https://covidtrackerct.com/

On March 23, the state reported that a new variant B.1.526, first found in New York, has been detected 44 times in Connecticut. Read the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html

CDC: When You Are Fully Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated. They can:

• Gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without a mask.

• Gather indoors with unvaccinated people from 1 other household without a mask.

• If exposed to someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine or get tested unless you have symptoms.

For more info on the guidelines go here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html

State Restrictions Lifted As Of March 19



On March 19, the state lifted capacity limits at restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, libraries and retail outlets.

• Restaurants must maintain 6-foot spacing and a limit of 8 people per table. The 11 p.m. curfew remains in effect.

• Other entities allowing 100% capacity include: museums and aquariums, hairdressers and barber shops and houses of worship.

• Performing arts centers and movie theaters will continue at 50% capacity, a maximum of 100 people.

• Wedding halls will be limited to 100 people indoors and 200 outside. Private residential gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.

• Bars will remain closed.

Mask wearing, spacing and cleaning protocols are required at all entities.

As of Monday, March 29:

• Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20.

As of Friday, April 2:

• Outdoor amusement parks can open.

• Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people.

• Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity.

• Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season.

Travel Advisory: Under the reopening plan, the state is lifting the mandate that a person traveling out of state must quarantine for 10-days or present a negative COVID-19 test. The state advises that when traveling use precautions: mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.

$10,000 Fine For Violating COVID Rules

Businesses that violate COVID restrictions can be fined $10,000 per violation, per Gov. Lamont. The fines can be issued by local health directors or other municipal employees.

Other penalties that remain in effect include:

• $100 for not wearing a mask in public;

• $500 for organizing a gathering exceeding recommended size limits;

• $250 for attending an event that exceeds recommended size limits.

Community Hot Spots

Hotspot map this week saw an uptick from 110 to 132 cities and towns designated as COVID-19 “hotspot communities.” (shaded in red on map). Gray is under 5 per 100,000 population per day; yellow is 5-9; orange is 10-14; and red is 15 or more cases.

Nursing Home Updates

For assisted living facilities, there was 1 death reported for the week of March 17-23. You can view the full report here.

Starting Nov. 1, nursing homes, assisted living and managed care facilities must test staff on a weekly basis, DPH ordered. This is the same policy that the state had in place in the spring and later changed. In September, C-HIT reported on plummeting occupancy rates in nursing homes. You can read our report here: http://c-hit.org/2020/09/16/pandemic-deals-another-blow-to-nursing-homes-plummeting-occupancy/ Mathematica Nursing Home Report

An examination of the state’s response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities recently found that state officials were so focused on the virus’s potential impact on hospitals that they largely neglected guidance from nursing home officials early in the pandemic. “Early planning and response efforts focused on hospital capacity, with nursing homes viewed primarily as a backstop to alleviate high demand for acute care beds,” the report found.

The report, prepared by Mathematica Inc. at the request of the state, looked at the state’s response as the coronavirus tore through nursing homes in the spring and early summer. According to the report, 72% of the state’s 4,432 deaths as of July 30, 2020, were residents of long-term care facilities. Mathematica, working with the UConn Center on Aging, interviewed 132 people from July 27 to Sept. 10, including state agency staff, facility administrators, trade association representatives, labor representatives, legislators, direct care staff working in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, family members of residents, and advocacy groups. Among the report’s recommendations: • Place full-time infection control experts in nursing homes. • Increase minimum required staffing levels. • Ensure that all nursing home staff have access to appropriate PPE. • Explore ways to reduce duplicate case reporting to reduce the risk of data errors. Read the full report here. New Visitation Policy At Nursing Homes



Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing. Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Schools Reopen; New CDC Recommendation



On Friday (March 19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidelines for schools, saying three feet of distance between students is sufficient for all elementary and most middle and high schools. The CDC had recommended six feet of distance between students; the change lays the groundwork for districts to reopen full-time for in-person classes.

Below are the guidelines the state issued months ago to safely reopen schools for in-person learning.

Information is available here.

The state released a more detailed plan on reopening. You can read the 50-page plan here: https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Press-Room/Press-Releases/2020/Adapt-Advance-Achieve

Each district designed their own reopen plan. The state recommendations include:

• Grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher into a cohort so each team functions independently as much as possible.

• Placing students in cohorts is strongly encouraged for grades K-8, and encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.

• Reviewing building space and making use of available rooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.

Mental Health Services

The state recently provided information on services available to state residents who are feeling stressed during the pandemic. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlined the services and programs that are available to help. Below is a chart of some services provided: NEED A COVID TEST?



A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/

Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.

NAMI-CT Services