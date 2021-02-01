Question 11

Q. The vaccine rollout is under way. Where are we in the process, who can get it, and where?

A. The state is in Phase 1B of the vaccine process. In Phase 1A, healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders were vaccinated. In Phase 1b, people age 75 and older can now register for an appointment to receive a vaccine. If you have a question about whether you’re eligible, go here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccination—Phases.

All eligible residents are required to make an appointment in advance of receiving the vaccine, using the following tools:

Healthcare Provider : Many residents have already been or will be contacted to schedule an appointment by their health care provider — if their provider is participating in the state’s vaccine program. Not all providers are administering the vaccine. A list of participating providers is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine.

: Many residents have already been or will be contacted to schedule an appointment by their health care provider — if their provider is participating in the state’s vaccine program. Not all providers are administering the vaccine. A list of participating providers is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine. Online : A form can be accessed online at ct.gov/covidvaccinethat allows individuals to schedule an appointment through the web-based Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

: A form can be accessed online at ct.gov/covidvaccinethat allows individuals to schedule an appointment through the web-based Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Telephone: Those without internet access can call Connecticut’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Assistance Line at 877-918-2224. The line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will offer a call-back option if all lines are busy. The aim is to return calls as soon as possible, ideally on the same day as the call was made.

Yale New Haven Health has launched its registration website. Register here: https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine.aspx.

Hartford HealthCare launched its vaccine registration portal: hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccine. According to a press release, people in the 75+ age group with an existing MyChartPlus account can log in and make an appointment at a Hartford HealthCare vaccine clinic. If they do not have a MyChartPlus account, they can set one up on Hartford HealthCare’s MyChartPlus.org website. Appointments are required. Walk-ins are not allowed. Hartford HealthCare’s hotline about MyChart: 860-972-4993 or email: MyCHARTPLUSsupport@hhchealth.org.

UConn Health’s vaccine registration portal: https://health.uconn.edu/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/, or call 880-679-5589.

Griffin Hospital in Derby will use existing patient relationships, work with lower Naugatuck Valley social service agencies and community-based networks to contact residents aged 75 and older. The hospital will operate a vaccination site in Shelton on Progress Drive.

After people 75 and older have been vaccinated, next in line are: