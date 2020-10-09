There were 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 4,530. Hospitalizations increased by 6 to total 134, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.

Residents testing positive for the virus total 60,038, an increase of 290 since yesterday’s report. The state reported 1,794,099 tests completed, up 17,257.

For the period of time from Sept. 20-Oct. 3, people aged 20-29 had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, followed by people aged 30-39, the data show.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

DPH Issues Alert For New London

On Thursday (Oct. 8), DPH issued a COVID alert for New London due the rising level of new cases. DPH and local officials are urging the community to take extra precautions including: limiting trips outside the home, wearing masks anytime you leave home, avoiding indoor gatherings with those you don’t live with, and not attending large outdoor gatherings. Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, New London recorded at least 115 new COVID cases to raise the daily case rate to 30.5 per 100,000 population, one of the highest in the state, a press release said. DPH issued a similar alert to Norwich last week. For more information read The Day story: https://www.theday.com/local-news/20201008/health-district-announces-covid-19-alert-for-new-london

Phase Three Re-Opening



The third phase of the state’s re-opening began on Thursday (Oct. 8). Restaurants are allowed to go up to 75% capacity. Indoor gatherings at private residences now allow 50 people, and private outdoor gatherings permit 150 attendees. Outdoor entertainment venues can host up to 50% capacity, and indoor entertainment venues capacity limit is 50%. Bars and nightclubs will remain closed. Barber shops, hair salons and libraries are allowed to have 75% capacity under the Phase Three rules. Churches and places of worship are allowed to have 50% capacity, with a cap of 200 people.

Mathematica Nursing Home Report

An examination of the state’s response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities released Thursday found that state officials were so focused on the virus’s potential impact on hospitals that they largely neglected guidance from nursing home officials early in the pandemic. “Early planning and response efforts focused on hospital capacity, with nursing homes viewed primarily as a backstop to alleviate high demand for acute care beds,” the report found.

The report, prepared by Mathematica Inc. at the request of the state, looked at the state’s response as the coronavirus tore through nursing homes in the spring and early summer. According to the report, 72 percent of the state’s 4,432 deaths as of July 30, 2020, were residents of long-term care facilities. Mathematica, working with the UConn Center on Aging, interviewed 132 people from July 27 to Sept. 10, including state agency staff, facility administrators, trade association representatives, labor representatives, legislators, direct care staff working in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, family members of residents, and advocacy groups. Among the report’s recommendations: Place full-time infection control experts in nursing homes.

Increase minimum required staffing levels.

Ensure that all nursing home staff have access to appropriate PPE.

Explore ways to reduce duplicate case reporting to reduce the risk of data errors. Read the full report here. Nursing Homes: New Visitation Policy

Indoor visits are now allowed at nursing homes as long as there has been no new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing, DPH announced Monday (Sept. 28). Indoor visits will be suspended if there is a positive COVID case among a resident or staff, DPH said in its order.

Facilities and visitors must adhere to the following infection-control practices: screening for all who enter the facility; hand hygiene recommendations; personal protection equipment as applicable; social distancing requirements; instructional signage throughout the facility; cleaning and disinfecting high frequency touched surfaces in the facility; and effective cohorting of residents as applicable.

DPH said that facilities can limit the number of visitors per resident and can limit visitor movement inside facilities. You can read DPH’s order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200925-DPH-Order-rescinding-restrictions-on-visitors-in-nursing-homes-residential-care-homes-and-c.pdf

Fines for Violating Limits on Gathering Sizes, Failure to Wear Masks

On Sept. 14, the governor outlined new fines for those who fail to wear a mask in public, and for those who violate the size limits on indoor and outdoor events:

• There will be a $100 fine for not wearing a mask in public;

• A $500 fine for organizing a gathering exceeding recommended size limits;

• And a $250 fine for attending an event that exceeds recommended size limits.

Lamont said businesses will be responsible for their employees, and individuals will be responsible for their own actions.

New Traveler Quarantine Measures – Updated

Travelers from “hot spot” states must self-quarantine for 14 days OR produce a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to arrival. They must also complete a form upon entry to CT. The form asks for their name, date of birth, state of origin, how long they will stay in CT and where they will be staying. The form also asks for contact information. Forms are available at ct.gov/travelform. Essential workers traveling on business will remain exempt from these requirements.

As of Oct. 6, New Mexico was added to the list and no states or territories removed.

Those above the threshold are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the territory of Guam.

Rules For Gyms, Fitness Centers

Below are the rules for fitness centers. Each facility is issuing its own rules, based on the guidelines:

Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 50% capacity, or no more than 100 people.

Below are guidelines for libraries:

The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

The guidelines for businesses are:

• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.

• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.

• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.

• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.

You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules here.

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

Schools Reopen



Below are the guidelines used by the state to safely reopen schools for in-person learning.

Information is available here.

The state released a more detailed plan on reopening in late June. You can read the 50-page plan here: https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Press-Room/Press-Releases/2020/Adapt-Advance-Achieve

Each district designed their own reopen plan. The state recommendations include:

• Grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher (into a cohort) so each team functions independently as much as possible. Consider this methodology by grade levels.

• Placing students in cohorts is strongly encouraged for grades K-8, and encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.

• Reviewing building space and making use of available rooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.

COVID Vaccine Advisory Group

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the formation of the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group to set priorities for distribution of a vaccine available to the general public by April 2021. The group’s co-chairs are Dr. Reginald Eadie, president of Trinity Health of New England and Dr. Diedre Gifford, acting commissioner DPH.

The working group will include vaccination experts, state lawmakers, labor representatives, emergency management officials and representatives of highly impacted communities. Here is CTNewsJunkie.com’s report.

Nursing Homes: Update On Cases, Deaths

For the week of Sept. 30-Oct.6, there were 4 new deaths in nursing homes, and 36 new cases reported, including 22 new cases at Harrington Court in Colchester, DPH reported. Harrington Court has a total of 53 cases among residents and 5 deaths, DPH said.

A total of 2,849 nursing homes residents have died according to DPH data as of July 21, representing 64% of all COVID-19 deaths.

Among nursing home staff, for the week of Sept. 30-Oct.6, there were no staff deaths reported for the seventh week in a row. New cases among staff totaled 41.

For assisted living facilities, there were no new deaths reported for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6 bringing the total deaths to 379. You can view the full report here. In September, C-HIT reported on plummeting occupancy rates in nursing homes. You can read our report here: http://c-hit.org/2020/09/16/pandemic-deals-another-blow-to-nursing-homes-plummeting-occupancy/ DPH Orders Closure Of Three Rivers Healthcare Center, Norwich

DPH has ordered the closure of Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Norwich. The approximately 60 residents at the nursing home are expected to be transferred to other Connecticut nursing homes. Those who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 will be housed with other COVID-19 patients. The New London Day has the story. Two weeks ago, DPH appointed attorney Katharine B. Sacks as a temporary manager to oversee Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Norwich, where 22 residents and six staff were infected with COVID-19. Three residents have died. Sacks was chosen to oversee the nursing home as part of a compliance agreement between the DPH, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the home’s owners, JACC Healthcare, after the home was cited by DPH for infection-control violations. All employees will answer to Sacks, according to the agreement. On Aug. 31, DPH issued an “immediate jeopardy” finding for Three Rivers, meaning the violations were serious enough to risk immediate harm, the most-severe federal penalty. Mental Health Services On Aug. 27, the state provided information on services available to state residents who are feeling stressed during the pandemic. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlined the services and programs that are available to help. Below is a chart of some services provided: Housing And Rental Assistance On Sept. 30, Lamont extended the prohibition on evictions to the end of the year and doubled the rental assistance relief program from $20 million to $40 million. The program provides up to $4,000 to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applications. The assistance program is funded by the Coronavirus Relief Fund and provides payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applicants. Interested tenants can learn more on the state Department of Housing website or by calling 1-860-785-3111 during regular business hours. Food Assistance On Sept. 2, Lamont announced a collaborative effort among state agencies, private businesses, and nonprofits aimed at addressing the needs of at-risk residents during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing them with food boxes is expanding in several communities across the state. The Salvation Army and United Way have partnered with DoorDash to expand the delivery of food boxes to three communities, including Bridgeport, Torrington, and Waterbury. The program is simple: people in need of food call United Way 2-1-1 and express their need. Local Salvation Army pantries to prepare food boxes, and DoorDash delivers the food boxes. Now in its third week, the program has more than quadrupled the number of boxes delivered since the start. Food boxes are filled with non-perishable foods, including canned goods, applesauce, rice, beans, peanut butter, tuna, and granola. Recipients are those identified as homebound, high-risk individuals, typically over 65 years of age. Emergency SNAP Benefit The state Department of Social Services allocated $16.5 million in benefits — about $153.00 per household — to nearly half of Connecticut’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants on Sept. 17. The additional benefit was authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. Read about the additional benefit and who qualifies here. NEED A TEST?



A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/

After receiving criticism from governors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week rolled back its new guidelines on who should be tested for COVID-19. The CDC is now saying that people who come into contact with confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients could be tested, even if they do not show symptoms of the virus. Earlier this week, the CDC had recommended that testing was not necessary for people who have been exposed to the virus but have no symptoms.

Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.

Wear A Mask

Residents are still required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

Financial Help For Undocumented Families

The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent.

The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.

There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.

NAMI-CT Services