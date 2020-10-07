Question 1

Q. Who should get tested for COVID-19, where do you go for a test, and more:

A. If you think you have COVID and have a primary care doctor, call your primary care doctor first. Many primary care providers can test their patients on site. If you do not have a primary care doctor, you can try to get an appointment at an urgent care clinic or a community care clinic. A list of community clinics in the state can be found here. United Way has a searchable list of COVID testing sites in the state.

There are three types of tests available: nucleic acid and antigen tests, which are used to diagnose an infection, and an antibody test, which determines if someone was infected with COVID in the past. If you are having symptoms, or are not sick but have had contact with someone with COVID, you should have a diagnostic test, done by taking a nasal swab.

There are also several COVID hospital hotlines that are staffed by clinicians, good resources for those without a doctor.

If you have private insurance, you will not be charged out-of-pocket costs for testing. The state’s HUSKY Health Program, which serves low-income children, parents, pregnant women and single adults, covers all costs for testing. HUSKY Health is also covering testing for uninsured residents who are U.S. citizens or who have a qualifying immigration status, regardless of income; and for residents without a qualifying immigration status if they meet HUSKY income requirements and have COVID symptoms. Qualifying immigration status includes, but is not limited to, legal permanent residents (green card holders) who have been in the U.S. for at least 5 years, refugees, and asylum seekers. More information on immigration status can be found here. Individuals with no health insurance can apply for COVID testing coverage here. HUSKY Health is offering limited coverage that will pay for COVID testing and a visit with a doctor or medical provider to determine if a COVID test is needed. This coverage is available to most CT residents without health insurance, regardless of immigration status. Undocumented individuals can seek medical care and COVID testing without fear of public charge – these services will not be considered when making public charge determinations. To see if you can get COVID testing limited coverage, you must apply for full HUSKY benefits. If you are eligible for full HUSKY benefits, they will include COVID testing and treatment. Apply for HUSKY here, or call 1-855-805-4325. If you are not eligible for full HUSKY benefits, you could still be eligible for COVID testing coverage. You will get a notice from the state Department of Social Services a few days after applying for HUSKY coverage telling you whether you are eligible for COVID testing coverage.

If you have lost your insurance coverage, free help is available through the state Office of the Healthcare Advocate’s case managers here.