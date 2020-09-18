There were 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 4,492. Hospitalizations increased by 2, for a total of 77, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.
Residents testing positive for the virus total 55,527, an increase of 141 since Thursday’s report. The state reported 1,419,839 tests completed, up 13,865. The state’s positivity rate declined to 1% from 1.6%, the day prior.
For the week of Sept. 6-12, people aged 20-29 had the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by people aged 10-19, the data show.
For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”
Fines for Violating Limits on Gathering Sizes, Failure to Wear Masks
The governor on Monday outlined new fines for those who fail to wear a mask in public, and for those who violate the size limits (25 people indoors; 100 people outdoors) on events:
- There will be a $100 fine for not wearing a mask in public;
- A $500 fine for organizing a gathering exceeding recommended size limits;
- And a $250 fine for attending an event that exceeds recommended size limits.
Lamont said businesses will be responsible for their employees, and individuals will be responsible for their own actions. The fines will take effect sometime this week, Lamont said.
DPH Orders Closure Of Three Rivers Healthcare Center, Norwich
DPH signed an agreement today to order the closure of Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Norwich, the New London Day reported.
The approximately 60 residents at the nursing home are expected to be transferred to other Connecticut nursing homes. Those who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 will be housed with other COVID-19 patients. To read the New London Day story go here:https://www.theday.com/local-news/20200916/updated-state-to-order-closure-of-norwich-nursing-home
Earlier this week, DPH appointed attorney Katharine B. Sacks as a temporary manager to oversee Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Norwich, where 22 residents and six staff have been infected with COVID-19 and three residents have died. One resident remains hospitalized.
Sacks was chosen to oversee the nursing home as part of a compliance agreement between the DPH, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the home’s owners, JACC Healthcare, after the home was cited by DPH for infection-control violations. All employees will answer to Sacks, according to the agreement.
On Aug. 31, DPH issued an “immediate jeopardy” finding for Three Rivers, meaning the violations were serious enough to risk immediate harm, the most-severe federal penalty.
Extension Of Gov’s Emergency Orders
Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers have been extended to February 2020. On Sept. 8, Lamont extended all COVID-19 emergency orders including legal immunity for nursing homes and hospitals, until Nov. 9.
Mental Health Services
On Aug. 27, the state provided information on services available to state residents who are feeling stressed during the pandemic. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlined the services and programs that are available to help. Below is a chart of some services provided:
New Traveler Quarantine Measures – Updated
Travelers from “hot spot” states must self-quarantine for 14 days OR produce a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to arrival. They must also complete a form upon entry to CT. The form asks for their name, date of birth, state of origin, how long they will stay in CT and where they will be staying. The form also asks for contact information. Forms are available at ct.gov/travelform. Essential workers traveling on business will remain exempt from these requirements.
As of Tuesday (Sept. 15), California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio were removed from the advisory list and Puerto Rico was added after being off a week.
Those above the threshold are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the territory of Guam.
In late June, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey announced the travel advisories.
Schools Reopen
With schools reopened below are the guidelines used by the state to safely reopen for in-person learning.
Information is available here: https://data.ct.gov/Health-and-Human-Services/CT-School-Learning-Model-Indicators-by-County/rpph-4ysy
The state released a more detailed plan on reopening in late June. You can read the 50-page plan here: https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Press-Room/Press-Releases/2020/Adapt-Advance-Achieve
Each district designed their own reopen plan. The state recommendations include:
• Grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher (into a cohort) so each team functions independently as much as possible. Consider this methodology by grade levels.
• Placing students in cohorts is strongly encouraged for grades K-8, and encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.
• Reviewing building space and making use of available rooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.
You can read the initial state guidelines here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SDE/COVID-19/Reopening_Slides.pdf
Nursing Homes: New Visitation Policies; Two Facilities Fined For Failure To Test; Update On Cases, Deaths
On Aug. 27, Dr. Deidre S. Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, announced new visitation policies for nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Facilities have not allowed in-person visits since March, when the pandemic surged.
On general visitation: nursing homes need to develop facility-wide visitation policies; visits can occur more than once per week; requires facilities to assess the psychosocial needs of each resident and develop individualized visitation plans; extend the minimum time for window visits from 20 to 30 minutes; and facilities should allow visitations five days per week, including a Saturday or Sunday.
Compassionate care visits can take place indoors and do not require social distancing, touching is allowed, as long as personal protective equipment (PPE) is supplied by the facility, the order states. You can read more about the commissioner’s new order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/20200827-DPH-order-expanding-nursing-home-visitations.pdf
Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Avery Nursing Home, Hartford, were fined $1,140 each for failure to follow the state’s mandate on testing staff weekly, according to the citations.
For the week of Sept. 9-15, there were no new deaths in nursing, and there were 12 new cases reported. A total of 2,849 nursing homes residents have died according to DPH data as of July 21, representing 64% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Among nursing home staff, for the week of Sept. 9-15, there were no staff deaths reported for the sixth week in a row. New cases among staff totaled 33.
For assisted living facilities, there were no new deaths reported for the week of Sept. 9-15, keeping the total deaths at 379. You can view the full report here.
On June 25, the state announced a change in the way it disseminates information on nursing home cases and deaths, providing only a week’s worth of data.
Previous reports on COVID-19 in nursing homes had the cumulative number of resident cases and deaths. These reports use data submitted by facilities to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN).
In July, Lamont said hired Mathematica Policy Research to conduct an independent, third-party review of the response to COVID-19 within the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The report recommended longer staff shifts; preparing for a second virus wave; and limiting the number of staffers with jobs in multiple nursing homes. The Connecticut Post’s Ken Dixon has the story: https://www.ctpost.com/news/coronavirus/article/State-report-Nursing-home-workers-should-not-15492447.php
You can read C-HIT’s latest story on nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases here.
Housing And Rental Assistance
On Aug. 20, Lamont extended the prohibition on evictions to Oct. 1. In addition, the governor said that he is doubling funding for rental assistance from $10 million to $20 million. The assistance program is funded by the Coronavirus Relief Fund and provides payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applicants. Interested tenants can learn more on the state Department of Housing website or by calling 1-860-785-3111 during regular business hours.
Food Assistance
On Sept. 2 Lamont announced a collaborative effort among state agencies, private businesses, and nonprofits aimed at addressing the needs of at-risk residents during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing them with food boxes is expanding in several communities across the state. The Salvation Army and United Way have partnered with DoorDash to expand the delivery of food boxes to three communities, including Bridgeport, Torrington, and Waterbury.
The program is simple: people in need of food call United Way 2-1-1 and express their need. Local Salvation Army pantries to prepare food boxes, and DoorDash delivers the food boxes.
Now in its third week, the program has more than quadrupled the number of boxes delivered since the start. Food boxes are filled with non-perishable foods, including canned goods, applesauce, rice, beans, peanut butter, tuna, and granola. Recipients are those identified as homebound, high-risk individuals, typically over 65 years of age.
Emergency SNAP Benefit
Another emergency Supplement Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit – about $153.00 – will be distributed to 109,600 CT households not currently receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size, the governor announced on Sept. 9.
The state Department of Social Services will allocate the $16.5 million in benefits to nearly half of Connecticut’s SNAP participants on Sept. 17. The additional benefit was authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. Read about the additional benefit and who qualifies in the governor’s press release here: https://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2020/08-2020/Governor-Lamont-Coronavirus-Update-August-4
What’s Open Outdoors
The state has set-up a new website What’s Open Outdoors where you can check on the status of state beaches and state parks. Camping is now allowed at state parks. Here’s the link to the website: https://portal.ct.gov/whatsopenoutdoors
On July 17, Katie S. Dykes, commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), announced that 8 additional inland parks with swimming will open. The list: Wharton Brook in Wallingford, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, Day Pond State Park in Colchester, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Black Rock State Park in Watertown, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold and Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury. On July 25, two more were added to the list, Burr Pond State Park and Mount Tom State Park.
Department of Motor Vehicles, Now Partially Open
At Tuesday’s (June 23) briefing, Sibongile Magubane, commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, announced that DMV offices in Waterbury, Hamden, Enfield and Bridgeport, are now partially open for appointments for new transactions. A consumer can set up an appointment online, drive to DMV and wait in a car to be called inside. DMV encourages consumers to renew registrations online. Driving tests for new drivers are resuming. For information go here: https://portal.ct.gov/DMV
Pausing Phase 3
The governor said that Phase 3 of the state’s re-opening plan “is taking a pause” and will not start as scheduled on July 20. That means that bars will remain closed, capacity inside restaurants will remain at 50% and outdoor gatherings will remain at 100 and inside gatherings at 25 “for the foreseeable future.”
Phase Two Re-Opening
On June 17, the second phase of the state’s re-opening began. Restaurants are now providing indoor dining, with restrictions, in addition to already providing outdoor dining, curbside pickup and delivery services.
Other entities that opened this week with guidelines include: amusement parks, hotels/lodging, indoor museums, zoos and aquariums, bowling lanes and move theaters and other indoor recreation sites, libraries, outdoor events, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas and fitness facilities. Barber shops and hair salons are now open.
New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 25 indoors and 100 outdoors.
Below are the rules for fitness centers. Each facility is issuing its own rules, based on the guidelines:
Starting in July, high schools will be allowed to host outdoor graduations, with restrictions. Each school district can come up with their own plan for graduation.
Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people. Earlier guidelines recommended holding services outside at a safe distance.
Today (July 6,) summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning Monday (June 22).
Below are guidelines for libraries:
The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
The guidelines for businesses are here:
• Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen.
• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.
• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.
• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.
• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.
• Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the governor’s order.”
You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form
Go here for the most up-to-date state information.
NEED A TEST?
A number of hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers are offering COVID-19 testing. If you need a test go to 211.ct.org to find a location near you. https://www.211ct.org/
After receiving criticism from governors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week rolled back its new guidelines on who should be tested for COVID-19. The CDC is now saying that people who come into contact with confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients could be tested, even if they do not show symptoms of the virus. Earlier this week, the CDC had recommended that testing was not necessary for people who have been exposed to the virus but have no symptoms.
Connecticut encourages anyone exposed to the virus to seek a free COVID-19 test.
Wear A Mask
Residents are still required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.
Financial Help For Undocumented Families
The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent, the governor announced recently.
The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.
There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.
NAMI-CT Services
Feeling anxious or depressed? You can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut (NAMI-CT) hotline at 860.882.0236. Workers are available to talk live, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NAMI Connecticut offers more than 70 FREE, confidential support groups across the state that are peer-led. They are facilitated by people who have experience with mental health issues. During the current COVID-19 crisis, the support groups have moved online: https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/
A virtual Family Support Group is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; visit https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/ for details.
National Resources
The World Health Organization has information here: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
John Hopkins University & Medicine’s experts in global public health and infectious diseases has compiled a website to help advance the understanding of COVID-19. View the website, which includes an interactive map of cases worldwide: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure. If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC recommends calling your doctor.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.
My husband and I own several rental properties in CT. I was notified by three of my tenants that they have been laid off. Their all good tenants and I’m aware the rents will be late. Meanwhile my husband and I are both on SSI. Our monthly income is derived from SSI and our rent checks. Is there any help for landlords that have to pay taxes, insurance, property maintenance and repairs.
Has anyone determined how many people have recovered from the covid19 virus?
Does the Connecticut government know these numbers?
If so, why are they not releasing them?
We have to have at least 1 known recovery, most likely a significant more, since our first known case.
Any information you can provide is greatly appreciated
Simple math: the total number of CT cases (45,715), minus the number of deaths and still hospitalised (4,251, 150). Equals 41,314 recovered. This shows a mortality rate of 9.3%, bit higher than average, likely due to nursing home rates and unreported cases.
Is there a limit to how many people one can have on their property (outdoors, social distancing) or indoors (if weather requires) after May 20? My daughter is getting married and has had to cancel the church wedding/reception/honeymoon. While they will still exchange vows on May 24, I’d like to invite about 20 people to my home for a celebration of sorts. We will be outdoors unless it rains.
I am an owner of a tattoo studio in CT. I am not a “voice” of the tattoo industry but will say that the Tattooists across the state are justified in their anger over the delayed re-opening of their businesses. Professional tattoo shops have been operating using CDC guidelines ( sanitation,sterilization, prevention of cross contamination, and use of universal precautions) since 1980…40 YEARS ! We are all OSHA certified and licensed by the State of CT. Most tattoo shops are low volume, appointment only and have been for years. The only change necessary will be artists and clients being masked. I can only presume that stereotype and/or an incredible lack of information has caused the Reopening board to overlook us.
Masks are not 100% effective. And tattoos require poking someone with needles, correct? What if someone doesn’t disclose they aren’t feeling well? Doesn’t seem like a stretch to see how a tattoo parlor could easily spread infection in a small group which would increase exponentially from there. Hair salons are still closed, but tattoos are more safe somehow? I don’t really think we should be reopening anything at this point. If you’re so angry, you can move to Wisconsin or Alabama where you can infect whomever you please.
Spoken like a true educated patriot who values the lives and livelihoods of every american! Yes masks help, but still prolonged close exposure with asymptomatic covid customers is a real danger. Just read about the the hundreds of cases of large outbreaks from places like hair salons etc. Thanks to all who are wearing masks! Pls keep urging others. Love thy neighbor.
I think we should spend more time at home I am a waitress .We all want to get back to work ,not at a cost of more people dying.4200 PEOPLE LOST THERE LIVES..and that is where we live.Kids our getting it in California.I am not ready to go back..and risk my family’s life. Not a Democrat or Republican. A human being.
I do not understand the numbers by counties. Is the initial # those hospitalized, and the second the deaths. Do we have any numbers with those folks who had the virus but didn’t need to be hospitalized,or: were sick but stayed home and recovered.
The first county number is cases, and the second number is county deaths. Of the cases, some are hospitalized but others recover at home. A more detailed breakdown is not provided. But after weeks of hospitalizations increasing, they are now dropping each day.
The state does supply a community-by-community breakdown of cases, which is updated daily.That’s available at the link provided in the story.
In my opinion, I think opening up all these places with mass amount of people will spread infection. What’s more important, lives or state taxes. When this virus hits your family like it did to so many I would hope that all you government people will sit back and take a slower approach.
The issue isn’t state taxes. It is lives vs. lives. Many of us have no other livelihood than to operate our business and serve our customers. We are highly motivated to make sure everyone is safe and healthy as our #1 priority and we will do all in our power to operate safely. This is not a mass opening, this is careful, with precautions, many many hours invested in planning, and still grossly negative income, but at least we can pay some expenses, and buy a little more time for our families also. Safe reopening has been demonstrated in a number of places now ahead of CT. Business owners that I know are all paranoid and over-cautious to do this extremely carefully, above and beyond state guidance, sharing practices, innovating, and learning from those ahead in other states. Many businesses and livelihoods will be gone and not coming back, and will entail significant life consequences for months and years.
When will nursing home be open i have not seen my 92 year old mother in 3 months. Please open them
Many states have reopened a while back and are fine. Stop listening to the mass hysteria from the media and the left. Don’t tell me….”but if we open it will cause 1 more death”….well then maybe no one should leave their homes ever, stay inside, don’t drive a car, don’t ski or hike. Everything has a risk involved. There are peoples lives at stake who own these businesses and many will not re-open if we become some commie dictated state who over rules everything and takes everyone’s freedom away. I love the people who comment…”well move to anther state”. Well guess what, you may get your wish when all those that can move to another state move and all you’re left with is a state the has not jobs and is forced to tax the crap out of everyone to keep it’s doors open because it ruined all the businesses and jobs from over regulation. Then when you loose your state benefits I’m sure your tone will change. Overall I think CT has done well and the businesses have done everything they can but I still think we are moving too slow in opening and if there is a 2nd wave we need a balanced approach that helps the business owner.
Does anyone know about the homeless? Those of us not moved to a motel have been in lockdown and the administration doesn’t look like their letting us out on the 17th
How about people who are at high risk in CT of catching covid 19 who can not go back to work because of their health. And are receiving unemployment. Soon unemployment will be finished . Can they get help with stimulus money untill it is safe for them to be able to go back to work without worrying about getting covid 19. Their so many innocent people out here with this problem. I’m one of them. Im a certified nurse aide and theirs lots of jobs for me. But i can not go back to work because i am at high risk of getting covid 19 because of my health . what kind of help do we get. Please we need a solution right away. It is not fair for us.
It’s sad how the right has made a political issue about a purely scientific one. And if you have so many issues about liberal values, then take your own advice and leave CT, because those values have saved lives. I welcome all opinions and views, even the ones that are clearly, I cannot say wrong, so let me say ignorant and uninformed. You cannot fight an ideological war with a virus, because…it’s a virus. Have some compassion for your fellow human beings, or is that too liberal to ask someone to do? Who you should hold accountable is the blundering national government who has put us this deep in the mud in the first place. Stay healthy and well to all.
Does anyone know if schools will reopen in the fall, and if so will we be able to make our normal preparations for college? I’ve heard from a few sources that extracurricular activities and sports may be cancelled, but will that be true for the entire year or only during the fall season? I’m a rising freshman, currently arranging my classes for next year. This response is coming from an apolitical person, so please exclude politics from your answer. Any information is greatly appreciated!
If a second wave shows shut…right back down
Why are illegals getting financial help with rent??? What about the rest of us Ct that are legal.. wth..
Hi where I live most people are wearing mask but I can’t even go into my local Cumberland Farms the employees wear their mask on top of their head like it’s a game buy more than 2 drinks and say you can only get one straw how is this safe?? I think you need to educate these businesses that are open a little more Please it’s Definitely not FAIR to the public these kids think it’s funny but it’s not wait til it affects a loved one of theirs then they might think and put that mask on Please it’s not just for us it’s for them too!!
I want to Tour a assisted Living community to see if it is possible if my Mom could live there. Are Assisted Living in CT allowed to take you in to see the inside with a Mask?
It depends on the facility. You need to contact them directly.
When was this statement made, regarding inside private gatherings, (weddings) staying at 25 people for the foreseeable future? And is there any guidance on dancing or dance floors?
Thank you to Bonnie Phillips for much needed information & keeping the dialogue flowing. Keep up the good work. ???
When will Connecticut spas be allowed to do facials again???
It’s impossible to find ANY guidelines about this!
New York finally started again last week, I thought CT was following The tri-state guidelines.