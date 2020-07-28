There were 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported, for a total of 4,423, and hospitalizations declined by 5 to total 54 since yesterday, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH).
Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 49,077 – up 94 since Monday’s report. The state’s positivity rate for the virus remains at one of the lowest in the country and for the last month has hovered just below and above 1%.
The state reported 750,700 tests completed, up 7,638.
For the week of July 12-18, people aged 20-29 had the highest rate of infection.
On Tuesday (July 28), the governor and Department of Public Health (DPH) Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre S. Gifford said that they are concerned with recent the coronavirus outbreak clusters among young people. In a press release, they said that stats show 18 to 29-year-olds represent “substantial numbers of new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.”
Gifford said that the safest way to socialize is outdoors, in small groups and keep you mask with you.
For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”
New Traveler Quarantine Measures – Updated
On Monday (July 27), Gov. Ned Lamont said that 5,000 forms from travelers from “hot spots” states had been filled out since he issued an executive order last week requiring the notification. Most of the out-of-state travelers were from Florida.
Travelers from “hot spot” states must complete a form upon entry to CT. The form asks for their name, date of birth, state of origin, how long they will stay in CT and where they will be staying. The form also asks for contact information. Forms are available at ct.gov/travelform.
Under the executive order, failure to comply with the mandatory order could result in a $1,000 penalty imposed by the Department of Public Health (DPH).
As of Tuesday (July 28), 34 states and Puerto Rico and D.C. are now on the travel quarantine advisory. In late June, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey announced travel advisories. Individuals coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average must self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Connecticut.
The states above the threshold are Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Also added, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
Schools To Reopen In The Fall
On Monday (July 27), the governor said that school districts will be given the given the option to have all students report to school or a hybrid model, mixing online and in-school classes. CTMirror.org has more on today’s press briefing.
Public schools that do reopen in the fall must have safety measures in place, including mask-wearing by all students, teachers and school staff, Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said recently.
On Monday, (June 29) the state released a more detailed plan on reopening. You can read the 50-page plan here: https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Press-Room/Press-Releases/2020/Adapt-Advance-Achieve
Each district will come up with its reopen plan. The state recommendations include:
• Grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher (into a cohort) so each team functions independently as much as possible. Consider this methodology by grade levels.
• Placing students in cohorts is strongly encouraged for grades K-8, and encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.
• Reviewing building space and making use of available rooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.
You can read the initial state guidelines here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SDE/COVID-19/Reopening_Slides.pdf
New Reporting On Nursing Home Residents, Staff
For the week of July 15-21, deaths in nursing homes totaled 4, the same number as a week prior, and new cases totaled 13, a decline of 20 from a week prior. To date, 2,848 nursing home residents have died, representing 55% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Among nursing home staff, for the week of July 15-21, no staff deaths reported and new cases totaled 32.
For assisted living facilities, there were no new deaths reported. Deaths total 380.
On June 25, the state announced a change in the way it disseminates information on nursing home cases and deaths, providing only a week’s worth of data.
Previous reports on COVID-19 in nursing homes had the cumulative number of resident cases and deaths. These reports use data submitted by facilities to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN),
On July 7, the governor said that the firm Mathematica Policy Research has been selected to conduct an independent, third-party review of the response to COVID-19 within the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Mathematica, hired under a $450,000 contract, is expected to provide the state with a preliminary report in mid-August and a final report of its findings by the end of September. The analysis will be made available to the public, Lamont said.
On Monday (July 20), DPH reported that 90 individuals, mostly nursing home residents, received false positive test results for COVID-19. The flaw in testing was discovered by the state’s public health laboratory for people tested between June 15-July 17. The people involved will be retested. Also, the state must determine if any of the nursing home residents might have contracted coronavirus or died from the virus after being placed with residents who have the virus.
You can read C-HIT’s latest story on nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases here.
What’s Open Outdoors
The state has set-up a new website What’s Open Outdoors where you can check on the status of state beaches and state parks. Here’s the link to the website: https://portal.ct.gov/whatsopenoutdoors
On July 17, Katie S. Dykes, commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), announced that 8 additional inland parks with swimming will open. The list: Wharton Brook in Wallingford, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, Day Pond State Park in Colchester, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Black Rock State Park in Watertown, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold and Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury. On July 25, two more were added to the list, Burr Pond State Park and Mount Tom State Park.
Camping at state parks opened on July 8.
Department of Motor Vehicles, Now Partially Open
At Tuesday’s (June 23) briefing, Sibongile Magubane, commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, announced that DMV offices in Waterbury, Hamden, Enfield and Bridgeport, are now partially open for appointments for new transactions. A consumer can set up an appointment online, drive to DMV and wait in a car to be called inside. DMV encourages consumers to renew registrations online. Driving tests for new drivers are resuming. For information go here: https://portal.ct.gov/DMV
Pausing Phase 3
The governor said that Phase 3 of the state’s re-opening plan “is taking a pause” and will not start as scheduled on July 20. That means that bars will remain closed, capacity inside restaurants will remain at 50% and outdoor gatherings will remain at 100 and inside gatherings at 25 “for the foreseeable future.”
Housing And Rental Assistance
On Monday, (June 29) Lamont unveiled a $33 million emergency rental and housing assistance program that includes $10 million for rental assistance administered by the state Department of Housing. The plan prohibits evictions through the end of August. For details go here: https://portal.ct.gov/doh
Phase Two Re-Opening
On June 17, the second phase of the state’s re-opening began. Restaurants are now providing indoor dining, with restrictions, in addition to already providing outdoor dining, curbside pickup and delivery services.
Other entities that opened this week with guidelines include: amusement parks, hotels/lodging, indoor museums, zoos and aquariums, bowling lanes and move theaters and other indoor recreation sites, libraries, outdoor events, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas and fitness facilities. Barber shops and hair salons are now open.
New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 25 indoors and 100 outdoors.
Below are the rules for fitness centers. Each facility is issuing its own rules, based on the guidelines:
Starting in July, high schools will be allowed to host outdoor graduations, with restrictions. Each school district can come up with their own plan for graduation.
Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people. Earlier guidelines recommended holding services outside at a safe distance.
Today (July 6,) summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning Monday (June 22).
Below are guidelines for libraries:
The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
The guidelines for businesses are here:
• Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen.
• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.
• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.
• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.
• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.
• Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the governor’s order.”
You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form
Go here for the most up-to-date state information.
State Police Accountability And Transparency
Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order to provide more accountability and transparency in the State Police. The order bans the use of chokeholds, strangleholds, arm-bar control holds, or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck; directs the State Police to appoint and train community trust liaisons in each troop and to build community relationships in those sectors; bans the purchase of military-style equipment; and requires every trooper to wear a body camera and for vehicles to have dashboard cameras. You can read the governor’s order here.
The governor, in working with legislative leaders, wants to pass similar rules for local police departments during the upcoming special legislative session. Read more about the governor’s order on ctnewsjunkie.com.
State Employees To Be Tested
On June 18 Lamont announced that employees of five state agencies — the departments of Correction, Veterans Affairs, Mental Health and Addiction Services, Children and Families, and Developmental Services — will receive mandatory COVID-19 testing. These state employees, the governor’s release said, have frequent contact with people in congregate settings, hospitals and nursing homes.
NEED A TEST? & OTHER INFO:
To increase testing capacity, the governor recently signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.
Lamont said he wants the state to conduct 42,000 tests per week through the end of July. The goal is 100,000 tests per week by August.
CVS has a number of testing sites statewide. For information and to register in advance for a test go to cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid19.
You can find Hartford HealthCare testing locations here. The website also gives you wait times for each site. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing.
Hartford HealthCare announced a visiting plan with restrictions at all its locations. For information: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions
Wear A Mask
Residents are still required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.
Financial Help For Undocumented Families
The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent, the governor announced recently.
The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.
There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.
Mental Health Services
Feeling anxious or depressed? You can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut (NAMI-CT) hotline at 860.882.0236. Workers are available to talk live, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NAMI Connecticut offers more than 70 FREE, confidential support groups across the state that are peer-led. They are facilitated by people who have experience with mental health issues. During the current COVID-19 crisis, the support groups have moved online: https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/
A virtual Family Support Group is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; visit https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/ for details.
National Resources
The World Health Organization has information here: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
John Hopkins University & Medicine’s experts in global public health and infectious diseases has compiled a website to help advance the understanding of COVID-19. View the website, which includes an interactive map of cases worldwide: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure. If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC recommends calling your doctor.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.
My husband and I own several rental properties in CT. I was notified by three of my tenants that they have been laid off. Their all good tenants and I’m aware the rents will be late. Meanwhile my husband and I are both on SSI. Our monthly income is derived from SSI and our rent checks. Is there any help for landlords that have to pay taxes, insurance, property maintenance and repairs.
Has anyone determined how many people have recovered from the covid19 virus?
Does the Connecticut government know these numbers?
If so, why are they not releasing them?
We have to have at least 1 known recovery, most likely a significant more, since our first known case.
Any information you can provide is greatly appreciated
Simple math: the total number of CT cases (45,715), minus the number of deaths and still hospitalised (4,251, 150). Equals 41,314 recovered. This shows a mortality rate of 9.3%, bit higher than average, likely due to nursing home rates and unreported cases.
Is there a limit to how many people one can have on their property (outdoors, social distancing) or indoors (if weather requires) after May 20? My daughter is getting married and has had to cancel the church wedding/reception/honeymoon. While they will still exchange vows on May 24, I’d like to invite about 20 people to my home for a celebration of sorts. We will be outdoors unless it rains.
I am an owner of a tattoo studio in CT. I am not a “voice” of the tattoo industry but will say that the Tattooists across the state are justified in their anger over the delayed re-opening of their businesses. Professional tattoo shops have been operating using CDC guidelines ( sanitation,sterilization, prevention of cross contamination, and use of universal precautions) since 1980…40 YEARS ! We are all OSHA certified and licensed by the State of CT. Most tattoo shops are low volume, appointment only and have been for years. The only change necessary will be artists and clients being masked. I can only presume that stereotype and/or an incredible lack of information has caused the Reopening board to overlook us.
Masks are not 100% effective. And tattoos require poking someone with needles, correct? What if someone doesn’t disclose they aren’t feeling well? Doesn’t seem like a stretch to see how a tattoo parlor could easily spread infection in a small group which would increase exponentially from there. Hair salons are still closed, but tattoos are more safe somehow? I don’t really think we should be reopening anything at this point. If you’re so angry, you can move to Wisconsin or Alabama where you can infect whomever you please.
Spoken like a true educated patriot who values the lives and livelihoods of every american! Yes masks help, but still prolonged close exposure with asymptomatic covid customers is a real danger. Just read about the the hundreds of cases of large outbreaks from places like hair salons etc. Thanks to all who are wearing masks! Pls keep urging others. Love thy neighbor.
I think we should spend more time at home I am a waitress .We all want to get back to work ,not at a cost of more people dying.4200 PEOPLE LOST THERE LIVES..and that is where we live.Kids our getting it in California.I am not ready to go back..and risk my family’s life. Not a Democrat or Republican. A human being.
I do not understand the numbers by counties. Is the initial # those hospitalized, and the second the deaths. Do we have any numbers with those folks who had the virus but didn’t need to be hospitalized,or: were sick but stayed home and recovered.
The first county number is cases, and the second number is county deaths. Of the cases, some are hospitalized but others recover at home. A more detailed breakdown is not provided. But after weeks of hospitalizations increasing, they are now dropping each day.
The state does supply a community-by-community breakdown of cases, which is updated daily.That’s available at the link provided in the story.
In my opinion, I think opening up all these places with mass amount of people will spread infection. What’s more important, lives or state taxes. When this virus hits your family like it did to so many I would hope that all you government people will sit back and take a slower approach.
The issue isn’t state taxes. It is lives vs. lives. Many of us have no other livelihood than to operate our business and serve our customers. We are highly motivated to make sure everyone is safe and healthy as our #1 priority and we will do all in our power to operate safely. This is not a mass opening, this is careful, with precautions, many many hours invested in planning, and still grossly negative income, but at least we can pay some expenses, and buy a little more time for our families also. Safe reopening has been demonstrated in a number of places now ahead of CT. Business owners that I know are all paranoid and over-cautious to do this extremely carefully, above and beyond state guidance, sharing practices, innovating, and learning from those ahead in other states. Many businesses and livelihoods will be gone and not coming back, and will entail significant life consequences for months and years.
When will nursing home be open i have not seen my 92 year old mother in 3 months. Please open them
Does anyone know about the homeless? Those of us not moved to a motel have been in lockdown and the administration doesn’t look like their letting us out on the 17th
How about people who are at high risk in CT of catching covid 19 who can not go back to work because of their health. And are receiving unemployment. Soon unemployment will be finished . Can they get help with stimulus money untill it is safe for them to be able to go back to work without worrying about getting covid 19. Their so many innocent people out here with this problem. I’m one of them. Im a certified nurse aide and theirs lots of jobs for me. But i can not go back to work because i am at high risk of getting covid 19 because of my health . what kind of help do we get. Please we need a solution right away. It is not fair for us.
Does anyone know if schools will reopen in the fall, and if so will we be able to make our normal preparations for college? I’ve heard from a few sources that extracurricular activities and sports may be cancelled, but will that be true for the entire year or only during the fall season? I’m a rising freshman, currently arranging my classes for next year. This response is coming from an apolitical person, so please exclude politics from your answer. Any information is greatly appreciated!
Why are illegals getting financial help with rent??? What about the rest of us Ct that are legal.. wth..
Hi where I live most people are wearing mask but I can’t even go into my local Cumberland Farms the employees wear their mask on top of their head like it’s a game buy more than 2 drinks and say you can only get one straw how is this safe?? I think you need to educate these businesses that are open a little more Please it’s Definitely not FAIR to the public these kids think it’s funny but it’s not wait til it affects a loved one of theirs then they might think and put that mask on Please it’s not just for us it’s for them too!!
I want to Tour a assisted Living community to see if it is possible if my Mom could live there. Are Assisted Living in CT allowed to take you in to see the inside with a Mask?
It depends on the facility. You need to contact them directly.
When was this statement made, regarding inside private gatherings, (weddings) staying at 25 people for the foreseeable future? And is there any guidance on dancing or dance floors?
