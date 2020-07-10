For the second time this week there were no new coronavirus deaths reported, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH). Deaths stood at 4,348 – after rising by 5 a day earlier. Hospitalizations declined by 13 to total 77.

Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 47,287 – up 78, from the day prior. The state’s positivity rate for the virus remains at one of the lowest in the country and for the last 10 days has hovered around 1%.

The state reported 543,636 tests completed, up 8,171 from yesterday.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, go here and click on “Daily Data Report.”

Pausing Phase 3

Gov. Ned Lamont said that Phase 3 of the state’s re-opening plan “is taking a pause” and will not start as scheduled on July 20. That means that bars will remain closed, capacity inside restaurants will remain at 50% and outdoor gatherings will remain at 100 and inside gatherings at 25 “for the foreseeable future.”

Schools To Reopen In The Fall

Public schools in the state will reopen in the fall with safety measures in place, including mask-wearing by all students, teachers and school staff, Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona announced last week.

On Monday, (June 29) the state released a more detailed plan on reopening. You can read the 50-page plan here: https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Press-Room/Press-Releases/2020/Adapt-Advance-Achieve

Each district will come up with its reopen plan. The state recommendations include:

• Grouping students by the same class/group of students and teacher (into a cohort) so each team functions independently as much as possible. Consider this methodology by grade levels.

• Placing students in cohorts is strongly encouraged for grades K-8, and encouraged where feasible for grades 9-12.

• Reviewing building space and making use of available rooms, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, to maximize social distancing, consistent with public health guidelines in place at that time.

You can read the initial state guidelines here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SDE/COVID-19/Reopening_Slides.pdf

New Reporting On Nursing Home Residents, Staff



For the week of July 1-7, deaths in nursing homes totaled 10, up four from last week’s report and new cases totaled 47, a decline of 11 from a week prior. To date, 2,754 nursing home residents have died, representing 64% of all COVID-19 deaths. Among nursing home staff, there was one death reported by Jewish Senior Services of Bridgeport; and 38 reported new cases. On June 25, the state announced a change in the way it disseminates information on nursing home cases and deaths, providing only a week’s worth of data. Previous reports on COVID-19 in nursing homes had the cumulative number of resident cases and deaths. These reports use data submitted by facilities to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), For assisted living facilities, 3 new deaths were reported bringing the total to 373, as of July 7. On July 7, the governor said that the firm Mathematica Policy Research has been selected to conduct an independent, third-party review of the response to COVID-19 within the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Mathematica, hired under a $450,000 contract, is expected to provide the state with a final report of its findings by the end of September. The analysis will be made available to the public, Lamont said. You can read C-HIT’s latest story on nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases here. Travel Advisory Implemented (updated June 30)



The governor on June 24 announced that a travel advisory will go into effect at midnight. Individuals coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average must self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Connecticut. On July 7, three more states, Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma, were added to the list, bringing the total to 19 states. The states above the threshold are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. New York and New Jersey will also impose the quarantine restriction. What’s Open Outdoors The state has set-up a new website What’s Open Outdoors where you can check on the status of state beaches and state parks. Here’s the link to the website: https://portal.ct.gov/whatsopenoutdoors Camping at state parks opened on July 8. Department of Motor Vehicles, Now Partially Open At Tuesday’s (June 23) briefing, Sibongile Magubane, commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, announced that DMV offices in Waterbury, Hamden, Enfield and Bridgeport, are now partially open for appointments for new transactions. A consumer can set up an appointment online, drive to DMV and wait in a car to be called inside. DMV encourages consumers to renew registrations online. Driving tests for new drivers are resuming. For information go here: https://portal.ct.gov/DMV Housing And Rental Assistance On Monday, (June 29) Lamont unveiled a $33 million emergency rental and housing assistance program that includes $10 million for rental assistance administered by the state Department of Housing. The plan prohibits evictions through the end of August. For details go here: https://portal.ct.gov/doh Phase Two Re-Opening



On June 17, the second phase of the state’s re-opening began. Restaurants are now providing indoor dining, with restrictions, in addition to already providing outdoor dining, curbside pickup and delivery services.

Other entities that opened this week with guidelines include: amusement parks, hotels/lodging, indoor museums, zoos and aquariums, bowling lanes and move theaters and other indoor recreation sites, libraries, outdoor events, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas and fitness facilities. Barber shops and hair salons are now open.

New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 25 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Below are the rules for fitness centers. Each facility is issuing its own rules, based on the guidelines:

Starting in July, high schools will be allowed to host outdoor graduations, with restrictions. Each school district can come up with their own plan for graduation.

Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people. Earlier guidelines recommended holding services outside at a safe distance.

Today (July 6,) summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning Monday (June 22).

Below are guidelines for libraries:

The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

The guidelines for businesses are here:

• Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen.

• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.

• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.

• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.

• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.

• Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the governor’s order.”

You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

State Police Accountability And Transparency

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order to provide more accountability and transparency in the State Police. The order bans the use of chokeholds, strangleholds, arm-bar control holds, or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck; directs the State Police to appoint and train community trust liaisons in each troop and to build community relationships in those sectors; bans the purchase of military-style equipment; and requires every trooper to wear a body camera and for vehicles to have dashboard cameras. You can read the governor’s order here.

The governor, in working with legislative leaders, wants to pass similar rules for local police departments during the upcoming special legislative session. Read more about the governor’s order on ctnewsjunkie.com.

State Employees To Be Tested

On June 18 Lamont announced that employees of five state agencies — the departments of Correction, Veterans Affairs, Mental Health and Addiction Services, Children and Families, and Developmental Services — will receive mandatory COVID-19 testing. These state employees, the governor’s release said, have frequent contact with people in congregate settings, hospitals and nursing homes.

NEED A TEST? & OTHER INFO:



To increase testing capacity, the governor recently signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.

Lamont said he wants the state to conduct 42,000 tests per week through the end of July. The goal is 100,000 tests per week by August.

CVS has a number of testing sites statewide. For information and to register in advance for a test go to cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid19.

You can find Hartford HealthCare testing locations here. The website also gives you wait times for each site. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing.

Hartford HealthCare announced a visiting plan with restrictions at all its locations. For information: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions

Wear A Mask

Residents are still required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

Financial Help For Undocumented Families

The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent, the governor announced recently.

The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.

There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.

Mental Health Services