Deaths from coronavirus total 4,251, an increase of 13 deaths, and people hospitalized with COVID-19 total 150, a decline of 22 from the day prior, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH).

Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 45,715 – up 158 from the day prior, said DPH. The state reported 389,703 tests completed, up 11,772 from the previous day.

Cases (confirmed and probable) and deaths (confirmed and probable) by county released on June 20:

Fairfield County: 16,475, 1,361

Hartford County: 11,392, 1,344

Litchfield County: 1,467, 135

Middlesex County: 1,258, 172

New Haven County: 12,174, 1,060

New London County: 1,209, 101

Tolland County: 895, 64

Windham County: 575, 14

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities:

In nursing homes, deaths for the week continued a steady decline with a low of 71 nursing home residents dying as of June 17. The total number of deaths in nursing homes is 2,719 – representing 65% of all COVID-19 deaths. In all, 99 people died of COVID-19 during the last week, a majority of the deaths were nursing home residents.

The number of cases in nursing homes rose to 8,731 – an increase of 62 from the week prior, and the number of homes with cases totals 174, representing 81% of all facilities. For assisted living, cases totaled 1,050 and deaths 361.

Some nursing homes have begun allowing visitors, based on guidelines issued by acting DPH Commissioner Diedre Gifford. They include taking the temperature of all visitors, mandatory face masks, staying six feet apart and allowing a limited number of visitors per resident. You can read C-HIT’s latest story on nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases here. On Tuesday, female lawmakers joined the call to investigate nursing homes. Last week the governor ordered an independent review of nursing homes. Ctnewsjunkie.com’s coverage is available here. CT Reopening: Phase Two



On June 17, the second phase of the state’s re-opening began. Restaurants are now providing indoor dining, with restrictions, in addition to already providing outdoor dining, curbside pickup and delivery services.

Other entities that opened this week with guidelines include: amusement parks, hotels/lodging, indoor museums, zoos and aquariums, bowling lanes and move theaters and other indoor recreation sites, libraries, outdoor events, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas and fitness facilities. Barber shops and hair salons are now open.

New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 25 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Below are the rules for fitness centers and each facility is issuing its own rules, based on the guidelines :

Starting in July, high schools will be allowed to host outdoor graduations, with restrictions. Each school district can come up with their own plan for graduation.

Camping at state parks will reopen on July 8 and campers can make reservations starting June 20, and recreation vehicle reservations will be accepted starting July 1, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced.

Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people. Earlier guidelines recommended holding services outside at a safe distance.

On July 6, summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning Monday (June 22).

Below are guidelines for libraries:

The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

The guidelines for businesses are here:

• Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen.

• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.

• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.

• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.

• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.

• Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the governor’s order.”

You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

State Police Accountability And Transparency

At Monday’s briefing, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the signing of an executive order to provide more accountability and transparency in the State Police. The order bans the use of chokeholds, strangleholds, arm-bar control holds, or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck; directs the State Police to appoint and train community trust liaisons in each troop and to build community relationships in those sectors; bans the purchase of military-style equipment; and requires every trooper to wear a body camera and for vehicles to have dashboard cameras. You can read the governor’s order here.

The governor, in working with legislative leaders, wants to pass similar rules for local police departments during the upcoming special legislative session. Read more about the governor’s order on ctnewsjunkie.com.

State Employees To Be Tested

On June 18 Lamont announced that employees of five state agencies — the departments of Correction, Veterans Affairs, Mental Health and Addiction Services, Children and Families, and Developmental Services — will receive mandatory COVID-19 testing. These state employees, the governor’s release said, have frequent contact with people in congregate settings, hospitals and nursing homes.

NEED A TEST? & OTHER INFO:



To increase testing capacity, the governor recently signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.

Lamont said he wants the state to conduct 42,000 tests per week through the end of July. The goal is 100,000 tests per week by August.

In New Haven, there are testing locations and other pop-up testing sites throughout the city. A new site at the Strong School building will open soon operated by Yale New Haven Hospital, which is closing its testing site on Sargent Drive. For information on New Haven testing sites, go to https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/

In Hartford and the Hartford area there are several testing locations. You can call 211 for more information or to arrange transportation to the testing locations, which will be in Hartford, East Hartford, Windsor and Bloomfield.

CVS has a number of testing sites statewide. For information and to register in advance for a test go to cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid19.

You can find Hartford HealthCare testing locations here. The website also gives you wait times for each site. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing.

Hartford HealthCare announced a visitor phased-in plan with restrictions at all its locations. For information: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions

Wear A Mask

Residents are still required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

Financial Help For Undocumented Families

The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent, the governor announced recently.

The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.

There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.

Mental Health Services