Deaths from coronavirus total 4,219, an increase of 9 deaths, and people hospitalized with COVID-19 total 186, a decline of 15 from the day prior, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH).
Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 45,429 – up 80 from the day prior, DPH said. The state reported 365,916 tests completed, up 6,430 from the previous day. The positivity rate for testing remains at about 2%, one of the best in the country, the governor said.
Cases (confirmed and probable) and deaths (confirmed and probable) by county released on June 17:
Fairfield County: 16,381, 1,352
Hartford County: 11,284, 1,331
Litchfield County: 1,444, 135
Middlesex County: 1,241, 171
New Haven County: 12,089, 1,052
New London County: 1,285, 101
Tolland County: 889, 63
Windham County: 471, 14
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities:
The pace of deaths in nursing facilities has slowed, with a total of 2,648 reported — up 106 from the week prior. Cases rose to 8,669 – up 152. Nursing home deaths represent 63.8% of all COVID-19 deaths. For assisted living, cases totaled 1,051 and deaths 349.
Some nursing homes have begun allowing visitors, based on guidelines issued by acting DPH Commissioner Diedre Gifford. They include taking the temperature of all visitors, mandatory face masks, staying six feet apart and allowing a limited number of visitors per resident.
You can read C-HIT’s latest story on nursing homes with no COVID-19 cases here.
On Tuesday, female lawmakers joined the call to investigate nursing homes. Last week the governor ordered an independent review of nursing homes. Ctnewsjunkie.com’s coverage is available here.
CT Reopening: Phase Two Begins Today
Today (June 17) the second phase of the state’s re-opening begins. Restaurants are allowed to provide indoor dining, with restrictions, in addition to already providing outdoor dining, curbside pickup and delivery services.
Other entities opening today with guidelines include: amusement parks, hotels/lodging, indoor museums, zoos and aquariums, bowling lanes and move theaters and other indoor recreation sites, libraries, outdoor events, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas and fitness facilities. Barber shops and hair salons are now open.
New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 25 indoors and 100 outdoors.
Below are the rules for fitness centers and each facility is issuing its own rules, based on the guidelines :
Starting in July, high schools will be allowed to host outdoor graduations, with restrictions. Each school district can come up with their own plan for graduation.
Camping at state parks will reopen on July 8 and campers can make reservations starting June 20, and recreation vehicle reservations will be accepted starting July 1, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced.
Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people. Earlier guidelines recommended holding services outside at a safe distance.
On July 6, summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning Monday (June 22).
Below are guidelines for libraries:
The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
The guidelines for businesses are here:
• Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen.
• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.
• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.
• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.
• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.
• Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the governor’s order.”
You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form
Go here for the most up-to-date state information.
State Police Accountability And Transparency
At Monday’s briefing, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the signing of an executive order to provide more accountability and transparency in the State Police. The order bans the use of chokeholds, strangleholds, arm-bar control holds, or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck; directs the State Police to appoint and train community trust liaisons in each troop and to build community relationships in those sectors; bans the purchase of military-style equipment; and requires every trooper to wear a body camera and for vehicles to have dashboard cameras. You can read the governor’s order here.
The governor, in working with legislative leaders, wants to pass similar rules for local police departments during the upcoming special legislative session. Read more about the governor’s order on ctnewsjunkie.com.
CT Back To Work
Today through Thursday, the state is partnering with Indeed to host virtual hiring events. Companies hiring will host virtual interviews and meet and greet events, according to the governor’s press release. About 40 employers from across the state have signed up to participate. This event is part of the state’s CT Back To Work Initiative, providing people who have lost their jobs and business owners user-friendly career tools. https://portal.ct.gov/Business/Jobs-and-Resources.
NEED A TEST? & OTHER INFO:
To increase testing capacity, the governor recently signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.
Lamont said he wants the state to conduct 42,000 tests per week through the end of July. The goal is 100,000 tests per week by August.
In New Haven, there are testing locations and other pop-up testing sites throughout the city. A new site at the Strong School building will open soon operated by Yale New Haven Hospital, which is closing its testing site on Sargent Drive. For information on New Haven testing sites, go to https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/
In Hartford and the Hartford area there are several testing locations. You can call 211 for more information or to arrange transportation to the testing locations, which will be in Hartford, East Hartford, Windsor and Bloomfield.
CVS has a number of testing sites statewide. For information and to register in advance for a test go to cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid19.
You can find Hartford HealthCare testing locations here. The website also gives you wait times for each site. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing.
Hartford HealthCare announced a visitor phased-in plan with restrictions at all its locations. For information: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions
Wear A Mask
Residents are still required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.
Financial Help For Undocumented Families
The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent, the governor announced recently.
The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.
There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.
Mental Health Services
Feeling anxious or depressed? You can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut (NAMI-CT) hotline at 860.882.0236. Workers are available to talk live, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NAMI Connecticut offers more than 70 FREE, confidential support groups across the state that are peer-led. They are facilitated by people who have experience with mental health issues. During the current COVID-19 crisis, the support groups have moved online: https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/
A virtual Family Support Group is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.; visit https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/ for details.
National Resources
The World Health Organization has information here: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
John Hopkins University & Medicine’s experts in global public health and infectious diseases has compiled a website to help advance the understanding of COVID-19. View the website, which includes an interactive map of cases worldwide: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure. If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC recommends calling your doctor.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.
My husband and I own several rental properties in CT. I was notified by three of my tenants that they have been laid off. Their all good tenants and I’m aware the rents will be late. Meanwhile my husband and I are both on SSI. Our monthly income is derived from SSI and our rent checks. Is there any help for landlords that have to pay taxes, insurance, property maintenance and repairs.
Has anyone determined how many people have recovered from the covid19 virus?
Does the Connecticut government know these numbers?
If so, why are they not releasing them?
We have to have at least 1 known recovery, most likely a significant more, since our first known case.
Any information you can provide is greatly appreciated
Is there a limit to how many people one can have on their property (outdoors, social distancing) or indoors (if weather requires) after May 20? My daughter is getting married and has had to cancel the church wedding/reception/honeymoon. While they will still exchange vows on May 24, I’d like to invite about 20 people to my home for a celebration of sorts. We will be outdoors unless it rains.
I am an owner of a tattoo studio in CT. I am not a “voice” of the tattoo industry but will say that the Tattooists across the state are justified in their anger over the delayed re-opening of their businesses. Professional tattoo shops have been operating using CDC guidelines ( sanitation,sterilization, prevention of cross contamination, and use of universal precautions) since 1980…40 YEARS ! We are all OSHA certified and licensed by the State of CT. Most tattoo shops are low volume, appointment only and have been for years. The only change necessary will be artists and clients being masked. I can only presume that stereotype and/or an incredible lack of information has caused the Reopening board to overlook us.
Masks are not 100% effective. And tattoos require poking someone with needles, correct? What if someone doesn’t disclose they aren’t feeling well? Doesn’t seem like a stretch to see how a tattoo parlor could easily spread infection in a small group which would increase exponentially from there. Hair salons are still closed, but tattoos are more safe somehow? I don’t really think we should be reopening anything at this point. If you’re so angry, you can move to Wisconsin or Alabama where you can infect whomever you please.
Spoken like a true democrat
You feel we shouldn’t be opening anything at this point? You are definitely drinking the Kool-Aid! “If you so angry you can move to Wisconsin or Alabama and infect whomever you please” Sorry comrade for upsetting you, but this is still American. If you feel so strongly about this virus (where surviving it is 99.8%) please move down to your basement, lock the door and let people live their lives. Let freedom ring. Oh…. Maybe the CDC should stop padding the virus death toll. Fear is a great way to control people.
I do not understand the numbers by counties. Is the initial # those hospitalized, and the second the deaths. Do we have any numbers with those folks who had the virus but didn’t need to be hospitalized,or: were sick but stayed home and recovered.
The first county number is cases, and the second number is county deaths. Of the cases, some are hospitalized but others recover at home. A more detailed breakdown is not provided. But after weeks of hospitalizations increasing, they are now dropping each day.
The state does supply a community-by-community breakdown of cases, which is updated daily.That’s available at the link provided in the story.
In my opinion, I think opening up all these places with mass amount of people will spread infection. What’s more important, lives or state taxes. When this virus hits your family like it did to so many I would hope that all you government people will sit back and take a slower approach.
The issue isn’t state taxes. It is lives vs. lives. Many of us have no other livelihood than to operate our business and serve our customers. We are highly motivated to make sure everyone is safe and healthy as our #1 priority and we will do all in our power to operate safely. This is not a mass opening, this is careful, with precautions, many many hours invested in planning, and still grossly negative income, but at least we can pay some expenses, and buy a little more time for our families also. Safe reopening has been demonstrated in a number of places now ahead of CT. Business owners that I know are all paranoid and over-cautious to do this extremely carefully, above and beyond state guidance, sharing practices, innovating, and learning from those ahead in other states. Many businesses and livelihoods will be gone and not coming back, and will entail significant life consequences for months and years.
A slower approach will ruin this country. Stop listening to the liberal media. We are Americans. The Dems are dying to take away all of our personal rights. They would be happy to see the quarantine go on indefinitely. Their goal is to have a mail in election in November. I wonder why? Oh, because it easier to commit voter fraud? Hmmm… I wonder when “someone” will take this post down.
When will nursing home be open i have not seen my 92 year old mother in 3 months. Please open them
Many states have reopened a while back and are fine. Stop listening to the mass hysteria from the media and the left. Don’t tell me….”but if we open it will cause 1 more death”….well then maybe no one should leave their homes ever, stay inside, don’t drive a car, don’t ski or hike. Everything has a risk involved. There are peoples lives at stake who own these businesses and many will not re-open if we become some commie dictated state who over rules everything and takes everyone’s freedom away. I love the people who comment…”well move to anther state”. Well guess what, you may get your wish when all those that can move to another state move and all you’re left with is a state the has not jobs and is forced to tax the crap out of everyone to keep it’s doors open because it ruined all the businesses and jobs from over regulation. Then when you loose your state benefits I’m sure your tone will change. Overall I think CT has done well and the businesses have done everything they can but I still think we are moving too slow in opening and if there is a 2nd wave we need a balanced approach that helps the business owner.
Does anyone know about the homeless? Those of us not moved to a motel have been in lockdown and the administration doesn’t look like their letting us out on the 17th
How about people who are at high risk in CT of catching covid 19 who can not go back to work because of their health. And are receiving unemployment. Soon unemployment will be finished . Can they get help with stimulus money untill it is safe for them to be able to go back to work without worrying about getting covid 19. Their so many innocent people out here with this problem. I’m one of them. Im a certified nurse aide and theirs lots of jobs for me. But i can not go back to work because i am at high risk of getting covid 19 because of my health . what kind of help do we get. Please we need a solution right away. It is not fair for us.
It’s sad how the right has made a political issue about a purely scientific one. And if you have so many issues about liberal values, then take your own advice and leave CT, because those values have saved lives. I welcome all opinions and views, even the ones that are clearly, I cannot say wrong, so let me say ignorant and uninformed. You cannot fight an ideological war with a virus, because…it’s a virus. Have some compassion for your fellow human beings, or is that too liberal to ask someone to do? Who you should hold accountable is the blundering national government who has put us this deep in the mud in the first place. Stay healthy and well to all.