Deaths from coronavirus total 4,159 – an increase of 13 deaths, and people hospitalized with COVID-19 total 244, a decline of 2 from the day prior, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH).

Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 44,689 – up 228 from the day prior, DPH said. The state reported 328,353 tests completed, up 8,309 from the previous day. Positivity rate for COVID remains at about 2% and hospitalizations are down about 75% from the pandemic peak.

Cases (confirmed and probable) and deaths (confirmed and probable) by county released on June 12:

Fairfield County: 16,178, 1,337

Hartford County: 11,103, 1,313

Litchfield County: 1,435, 135

Middlesex County: 1,216, 166

New Haven County: 11,979, 1,034

New London County: 1,150, 98

Tolland County: 886, 62

Windham County: 453, 14

At Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled a new promotional campaign: “If you have to ask, wear the mask.”

The governor also announced the launch of the CT Back To Work Initiative, providing people who have lost their jobs and business owners user-friendly career tools. https://portal.ct.gov/Business/Jobs-and-Resources.

The first component includes a custom jobs portal for Connecticut jobseekers and employers through Indeed. Connecticut is the first state in the nation to partner with Indeed to create a jobs portal that is customized for the state’s residents and companies, the governor’s press release said. This new portal complements the state’s current CTHires jobs portal by providing additional resources and opportunities to businesses and job seekers.

Also, the state is partnering with Indeed to host a virtual hiring event from June 16 to 18, during which companies hiring in Connecticut will host virtual interviews and meet and greet events, according to the press release. About 40 employers from across the state have signed up to participate. Indeed is offering a free webinar on June 15 to help prep job seekers for virtual interviews, the press release said.

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities:

The pace of deaths in nursing facilities has slowed with a total of 2,648 reported up 106 from the week prior. Cases rose to 8,669 – up 152. Nursing home deaths represent 63.8% of all COVID-19 deaths. For assisted living, cases totaled 1,051 and deaths 349.

Some nursing homes have begun allowing visitors, based on guidelines issued by acting DPH Commissioner Diedre Gifford. They include taking the temperature of all visitors, mandatory face masks, staying six feet apart and allowing a limited number of visitors per resident.

Visits are only allowed for anyone who is COVID-negative. New Data On Nursing Homes On Thursday, the state said that among 214 nursing homes, 173 (80%) have reported at least one laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case and 153 (71%) have reported at least one death. Preliminary data from the Point Prevalence Survey done to contain outbreaks in facilities show that in 173 homes, 1,465 (13%) of 11,070 residents tested were found to have the virus and 1,322 were asymptomatic, DPH reported.

Independent Review Of Nursing Home Performance

Earlier this week, Lamont said that he wants an independent third-party review of the preparation and response to the pandemic inside nursing homes and assisted living facilities.” The review will include “a top-to-bottom analysis of how the pandemic was addressed in each facility. Lamont wants the review completed before the fall in order to prepare for a second virus wave.

Sen. Kevin Kelly has asked Lamont to expand the proposed investigation to look into the state’s role in protecting vulnerable elderly residents living at these facilities. Kelly also asked that the independent investigators report to the legislature to allow for full transparency.

CT Reopening

The governor on Sunday released guidelines for the June 17 re-opening of some businesses, which “will include, among other measures:

• Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen.

• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.

• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.

• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.

• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.

• Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the governor’s order.”

The governor issued further specific guidance for amusement parks, hotels/lodging, restaurants, indoor museums, zoos and aquariums, bowling lanes and move theaters and other indoor recreation sites, libraries, outdoor events, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas and fitness facilities.

Below are the guidelines for fitness centers for June 17 reopening:

Starting in July, high schools will be allowed to host outdoor graduations, with restrictions. Each school district can come up with their own plan for graduation.

Camping at state parks will reopen on July 8 and campers can make reservations starting June 20, and recreation vehicle reservations will be accepted starting July 1, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced.

Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people. Earlier guidelines recommended holding services outside at a safe distance.

New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 10 people, and 25 people outdoors.

Restaurants are now allowed to provide outdoor dining, in addition to curbside pickup and delivery services. Indoor dining, with restrictions, begins June 17.

Barber shops and hair salons are now open.

On July 6, summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning June 22. Below are guidelines for libraries:

The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

NEED A TEST? & OTHER INFO:



To increase testing capacity, the governor recently signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.

Lamont said he wants the state to conduct 42,000 tests per week through the end of July. The goal is 100,000 tests per week by August.

In New Haven, there are testing locations and other pop-up testing sites throughout the city. A new site at the Strong School building will open soon operated by Yale New Haven Hospital, which is closing its testing site on Sargent Drive. For information on New Haven testing sites, go to https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/

In Hartford and the Hartford area there are several testing locations. You can call 211 for more information or to arrange transportation to the testing locations, which will be in Hartford, East Hartford, Windsor and Bloomfield.

CVS has a number of testing sites statewide. For information and to register in advance for a test go to cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid19.

You can find Hartford HealthCare testing locations here. The website also gives you wait times for each site. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing.

Hartford HealthCare announced a visitor phased-in plan with restrictions at all its locations. For information: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions

Wear A Mask

Residents are still required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

Financial Help For Undocumented Families

The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent, the governor announced recently.

The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.

There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.

Mental Health Services