Deaths from coronavirus total 4,071 – an increase of 16 deaths, and people hospitalized with COVID-19 total 333, no change from the day prior, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH).
Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 43,968 – up 150 from the day prior, DPH said. The number of positive cases is on average about 5%. The state reported 300,281 tests completed, up 6,870 from the previous day.
Cases (confirmed and probable) and deaths (confirmed and probable) by county released on June 7:
Fairfield County: 16056, 1,312
Hartford County: 10,809, 1,287
Litchfield County: 1,419, 134
Middlesex County: 1,185, 159
New Haven County: 11,828, 1,010
New London County: 1,119, 95
Tolland County: 864, 60
Windham County: 420, 14
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities:
Deaths continue a steady decline in nursing homes with a total of 2,542 reported, up 144 from the week prior. Cases rose to 8,517. Nursing home deaths represents 63% of all COVID-19 deaths. For assisted living, cases totaled 1,041 and deaths 337.
Governor’s daily briefing:
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that his administration is establishing the Connecticut Municipal Coronavirus Relief Fund Program, which will allocate funds to municipalities, using the federally supported Coronavirus Relief Fund to offset their expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Office of Policy and Management today sent a letter to every municipality in the state outlining the process for reimbursement under this program. The agency has also launched an informational website for municipalities, with the application portal to be open within the next several days, according to the governor’s press release.
The governor has said that high schools will be allowed to host outdoor graduations, with restrictions, starting in July. Each high school district will come up with their own plan for graduation.
Earlier in the week, Lamont discussed the “tragic death” of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., and the resulting protests, assuring residents that he hears what they are saying concerning excessive force used by police. Lamont said on Tuesday that the “people want accountability. Public health and public safety is based on trust.”
The governor again reiterated his previous comments, pledging to do a better job recruiting so that the State Police, the government, teachers and judges reflect “our state and its diversity.”
Financial Help For Undocumented Families
The state will be giving $2.5 million to about 2,500 undocumented families to help cover the cost of rent, the governor announced Wednesday morning.
The funding will be supplemented by $1 million from 4-CT, a philanthropic organization, which was created to provide emergency funds during the pandemic. The program is designed to provide rental assistance to people who are ineligible for similar aid by the federal CARES Act. The state Department of Housing will administer the program, which is under development.
There are approximately 140,000 undocumented people living in Connecticut, making up 3.8% of the population and representing 4.9% of the workforce, according to the governor’s press release. Approximately 190,000 people, including 60,000 children, live in households where there is at least one undocumented person, the press release said.
New Project On Virus Spread:
The governor announced that the state is partnering in a first-of-its-kind, statewide project to quantify the spread of coronavirus within the state by conducting a seroprevalence study, using blood samples from people who have developed antibodies to COVID-19.
The project will examine how much of the state’s population has been infected, how many residents experienced mild or asymptomatic illness and are there different risk factors associated with COVID-19, such as age, location or underlying health conditions. Led by Yale University, the project will provide the state with additional data in order to better inform its response and enhance efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, the press release said.
Visitors At Hospitals
Hartford HealthCare announced a visitor phased-in plan with restrictions at all its locations. For information: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions
CT Reopening
The governor on Sunday released guidelines for the June 17 re-opening of some businesses, which “will include, among other measures:
• Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen.
• Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings.
• Those who can work from home should continue to do so.
• Those in high-risk groups (co-morbidities) and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.
• Face masks should continue to be worn in public at all times.
• Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the governor’s order.”
The governor issued further specific guidance for amusement parks, hotels/lodging, restaurants, indoor museums, zoos and aquariums, bowling lanes and move theaters and other indoor recreation sites, libraries, outdoor events, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas and fitness facilities.
Camping at state parks will reopen on July 8 and campers can make reservations starting June 20, and recreation vehicle reservations will be accepted starting July 1, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced.
Hair salons and barber shops are now open.
Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino also opened their doors to the public.
Houses of worship are now allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people. Earlier guidelines recommended holding services outside at a safe distance.
New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 10 people, and 25 people outdoors.
Restaurants are now allowed to provide outdoor dining, in addition to curbside pickup and delivery services.
All of the businesses that were allowed to open as part of Phase 1 will be allowed to remain open through Phase 2 and beyond. That includes retail stores, malls, outdoor dining areas, outdoor recreational areas and offices that are able to properly space their employees.
State beaches and parks have been open throughout the pandemic.
On July 6, summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning June 22.
Attorney General William Tong and the State Police encouraged state residents to fact-check information they receive about the coronavirus. As the public looks for accurate information, “scam cam artists are spreading false information,” said Tong and the police in a press release on June 1. For information on the virus go to https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus. To file a complaint about false information go to https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/.
The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
Bars, indoor event spaces and venues, arcades and outdoor events of up to 100 people are included in the Phase 3 reopening, about July 20.
You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form
This is what is required of barber and hair salons:
Other orders still in place include:
- Gatherings: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through June 20, unless modified.
- Offices can resume in-person operations with specific sector rules. View the rules here.
- Food establishments: Restaurants and bars that serve food can provide take-out and delivery services and starting May 20, serve food and beverages in outdoor seating with tables 6 feet apart.
- Retail establishments can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules. Masks are required in all retail establishments.
- Gyms, movie theaters : All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until June 20, unless modified.
- Rent payments: The governor signed – Executive Order No. 7X – that protects renters during the pandemic. The provisions include: Landlords are banned from issuing a notice to quit or beginning eviction proceedings before July 1, 2020, except for serious nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord. Landlords must grant tenants an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May.
Go here for the most up-to-date state information.
NEED A TEST? OTHER INFO:
To increase testing capacity, the governor recently signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.
Lamont said he wants the state to conduct 42,000 tests per week, through the end of July. The goal is 100,000 tests per week by August.
In New Haven, there are now 9 testing locations and other pop-up testing sites throughout the city. A new site at the Strong School building will open soon operated by Yale New Haven Hospital, which is closing its testing site on Sargent Drive. For information on New Haven testing sites go to https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/
The Hartford area now has 19 mobile testing units, through a partnership between Trinity Health of New England and Charter Oak Health Center. The units, launched Tuesday, will have walk-up and drive-through sites available through July 8. All testing is free, and does not require an appointment, health insurance, or a referral from a doctor, according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. He said people can call 211 for more information or to arrange transportation to the testing locations, which will be in Hartford, East Hartford, Windsor and Bloomfield.
CVS has a number of testing sites statewide. For information and to register in advance for a test go to cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid19.
You can find Hartford HealthCare testing locations here. The website also gives you wait times for each site. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing.
Yale New Haven Health has opened a call center for those concerned about COVID-19. The number is 833-275-9644. For more information, go here.
Hartford HealthCare has set up a COVID-19 Clinical Command hotline staffed with professionals. To reach the 24-hour hotline, call 860-972-8100 or (toll-free) 833-621-0600. For information, go to: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus
Wear A Mask, How We Feel App
Residents are now required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.
The governor is asking residents to use the How We Feel app, an initiative to anonymously provide scientists with health information needed to understand the spread of COVID-19. Users self-report basic health information into the app once per day, and the data is anonymously provided to leading medical institutions so scientists and public health officials can better spot emerging outbreaks early, identify new populations who are at risk, and measure the efficacy of public health measures such as social distancing. The app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can also self-report their health information on the web at howwefeel.app.
Mental Health Services
Feeling anxious or depressed? You can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut (NAMI-CT) hotline at 860.882.0236. Workers are available to talk live, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.
NAMI Connecticut offers more than 70 FREE, confidential support groups across the state that are peer-led. They are facilitated by people who have experienced what you have/are experiencing. Many of them are associated with our affiliates across the state. During the current COVID-19 crisis, we have moved these groups online. NAMI Support Groups: https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/
And, a virtual Family Support Group is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30pm; visit https://namict.org/find-support/support-groups/ for details.
National Resources
The World Health Organization has information here: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
John Hopkins University & Medicine’s experts in global public health and infectious diseases has compiled a website to help advance the understanding of COVID-19. View the website, which includes an interactive map of cases worldwide: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure. If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC recommends calling your doctor.
The CDC has released guidelines about how to stay safe during this coronavirus pandemic, including wearing masks in public.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.
My husband and I own several rental properties in CT. I was notified by three of my tenants that they have been laid off. Their all good tenants and I’m aware the rents will be late. Meanwhile my husband and I are both on SSI. Our monthly income is derived from SSI and our rent checks. Is there any help for landlords that have to pay taxes, insurance, property maintenance and repairs.
Has anyone determined how many people have recovered from the covid19 virus?
Does the Connecticut government know these numbers?
If so, why are they not releasing them?
We have to have at least 1 known recovery, most likely a significant more, since our first known case.
Any information you can provide is greatly appreciated
Is there a limit to how many people one can have on their property (outdoors, social distancing) or indoors (if weather requires) after May 20? My daughter is getting married and has had to cancel the church wedding/reception/honeymoon. While they will still exchange vows on May 24, I’d like to invite about 20 people to my home for a celebration of sorts. We will be outdoors unless it rains.
I am an owner of a tattoo studio in CT. I am not a “voice” of the tattoo industry but will say that the Tattooists across the state are justified in their anger over the delayed re-opening of their businesses. Professional tattoo shops have been operating using CDC guidelines ( sanitation,sterilization, prevention of cross contamination, and use of universal precautions) since 1980…40 YEARS ! We are all OSHA certified and licensed by the State of CT. Most tattoo shops are low volume, appointment only and have been for years. The only change necessary will be artists and clients being masked. I can only presume that stereotype and/or an incredible lack of information has caused the Reopening board to overlook us.
Masks are not 100% effective. And tattoos require poking someone with needles, correct? What if someone doesn’t disclose they aren’t feeling well? Doesn’t seem like a stretch to see how a tattoo parlor could easily spread infection in a small group which would increase exponentially from there. Hair salons are still closed, but tattoos are more safe somehow? I don’t really think we should be reopening anything at this point. If you’re so angry, you can move to Wisconsin or Alabama where you can infect whomever you please.
Spoken like a true democrat
You feel we shouldn’t be opening anything at this point? You are definitely drinking the Kool-Aid! “If you so angry you can move to Wisconsin or Alabama and infect whomever you please” Sorry comrade for upsetting you, but this is still American. If you feel so strongly about this virus (where surviving it is 99.8%) please move down to your basement, lock the door and let people live their lives. Let freedom ring. Oh…. Maybe the CDC should stop padding the virus death toll. Fear is a great way to control people.
I do not understand the numbers by counties. Is the initial # those hospitalized, and the second the deaths. Do we have any numbers with those folks who had the virus but didn’t need to be hospitalized,or: were sick but stayed home and recovered.
The first county number is cases, and the second number is county deaths. Of the cases, some are hospitalized but others recover at home. A more detailed breakdown is not provided. But after weeks of hospitalizations increasing, they are now dropping each day.
The state does supply a community-by-community breakdown of cases, which is updated daily.That’s available at the link provided in the story.
In my opinion, I think opening up all these places with mass amount of people will spread infection. What’s more important, lives or state taxes. When this virus hits your family like it did to so many I would hope that all you government people will sit back and take a slower approach.
The issue isn’t state taxes. It is lives vs. lives. Many of us have no other livelihood than to operate our business and serve our customers. We are highly motivated to make sure everyone is safe and healthy as our #1 priority and we will do all in our power to operate safely. This is not a mass opening, this is careful, with precautions, many many hours invested in planning, and still grossly negative income, but at least we can pay some expenses, and buy a little more time for our families also. Safe reopening has been demonstrated in a number of places now ahead of CT. Business owners that I know are all paranoid and over-cautious to do this extremely carefully, above and beyond state guidance, sharing practices, innovating, and learning from those ahead in other states. Many businesses and livelihoods will be gone and not coming back, and will entail significant life consequences for months and years.
A slower approach will ruin this country. Stop listening to the liberal media. We are Americans. The Dems are dying to take away all of our personal rights. They would be happy to see the quarantine go on indefinitely. Their goal is to have a mail in election in November. I wonder why? Oh, because it easier to commit voter fraud? Hmmm… I wonder when “someone” will take this post down.
When will nursing home be open i have not seen my 92 year old mother in 3 months. Please open them
Many states have reopened a while back and are fine. Stop listening to the mass hysteria from the media and the left. Don’t tell me….”but if we open it will cause 1 more death”….well then maybe no one should leave their homes ever, stay inside, don’t drive a car, don’t ski or hike. Everything has a risk involved. There are peoples lives at stake who own these businesses and many will not re-open if we become some commie dictated state who over rules everything and takes everyone’s freedom away. I love the people who comment…”well move to anther state”. Well guess what, you may get your wish when all those that can move to another state move and all you’re left with is a state the has not jobs and is forced to tax the crap out of everyone to keep it’s doors open because it ruined all the businesses and jobs from over regulation. Then when you loose your state benefits I’m sure your tone will change. Overall I think CT has done well and the businesses have done everything they can but I still think we are moving too slow in opening and if there is a 2nd wave we need a balanced approach that helps the business owner.