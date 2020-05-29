Deaths In Nursing Homes Show Steady Decline

The pace of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes has slowed to its lowest level since mid-April, but cases rose to 8,322 up from 7,875 the week prior.

Nursing home deaths represent 60% of all COVID-related deaths, figures released Friday by the state Department of Public Health (DPH) show. For the week, 208 nursing home residents died, compared to 263 the week prior. In all, 2,398 Connecticut residents have died in nursing homes, up from 2,190.

Of the state’s 213 nursing homes, 167 (78%) have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, up from 165 a week ago.

Riverside Health and Rehab Center in East Hartford reported the most COVID-19 deaths with 57, followed by Kimberly Hall North in Windsor and Abbott Terrace Health Center of Waterbury, with 44 each; and Shady Knoll Health Center in Seymour, with 40, according to DPH.

The nursing home with the highest number of residents with COVID-19 is Arden House in Hamden, with 170, followed by Riverside Health and Rehab Center in East Hartford with 152; Litchfield Woods in Torrington, with 127; and St. Joseph’s Center in Trumbull and the Silver Springs Care Center in Meriden, with 121 each, according to the data.

In assisted living facilities there are 1,007 COVID-19 cases, up from 973, and a total of 327 deaths, up from 306 deaths. Facilities with COVID-19 residents total 80, up 1 from the week prior. To view the list of facilities and data click here.

The most recent list of nursing homes, number of cases and deaths is below: