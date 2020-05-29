People hospitalized with COVID-19 total 577, a decline of 71 from the day prior, and 3,868 residents have died of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH). Hospitalizations are down about 65% from mid-April, the governor said.

Deaths increased by 42 from the day prior. Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 41,762 – up 203 from the day prior, DPH said. The state reported 241,393 tests completed, up 5,868 from the previous day.

The governor said that the state has tested about 6.5% of its population. Rhode Island has tested 12%.

Cases and deaths by county released on May 29:

Fairfield County: 15,409, 1,257

Hartford County: 10,146, 1,222

Litchfield County: 1,375, 130

Middlesex County: 1,090, 146

New Haven County: 11,241, 957

New London County: 1,068, 85

Tolland County: 827, 57

Windham County: 380, 14

CT Reopening Plan:

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino will host invite only guests this weekend and open to the public on Monday.

Houses of worship can open for services also. The guidelines recommend holding services outside at a safe distance or holding inside services at 25% capacity or no more than 100 people. Each denomination can chose when to open their doors to congregants.

New guidelines also permit private (in home) gatherings of up to 10 people and 25 people outdoors.

On Monday, (June 1) hair salons and barber shops will open.

Restaurants are now providing outdoor dining, in addition to curbside pickup and delivery services.

In Phase 2 of re-opening, with a target date of June 20, a variety of businesses will be allowed to reopen, including libraries, hotels, gyms and sports clubs, as well as bowling alleys, movie theaters, pools, museums, zoos and aquariums. Tattoo parlors and nail salons are also expected to reopen in this phase.

All of the businesses that were allowed to open as part of Phase 1 will be allowed to remain open through Phase 2 and beyond. That includes retail stores, malls, outdoor dining areas, outdoor recreational areas and offices that are able to properly space their employees. State beaches and parks were have been open throughout the pandemic.

On July 6, summer school programs can begin. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning June 22.

The governor’s Reopen Connecticut report outlines the steps being taken to ensure a safe reopening of the state, including a ramp up of testing, sufficient contact tracing and an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

Bars, indoor event spaces and venues, arcades and outdoor events of up to 100 people are included in the Phase 3 reopening, about July 20.

You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form

This is what is required of barber and hair salons:

Other orders still in place include:

Gatherings : All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through June 20, unless modified.

: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through June 20, unless modified. Offices can resume in-person operations with specific sector rules. View the rules here.

can resume in-person operations with specific sector rules. View the rules here. Food establishments : Restaurants and bars that serve food can provide take-out and delivery services and starting May 20, serve food and beverages in outdoor seating with tables 6 feet apart.

: Restaurants and bars that serve food can provide take-out and delivery services and starting May 20, serve food and beverages in outdoor seating with tables 6 feet apart. Retail establishments can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules. Masks are required in all retail establishments.

can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules. Masks are required in all retail establishments. Gyms, movie theaters : All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until June 20, unless modified.

: All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until June 20, unless modified. Rent payments: The governor signed – Executive Order No. 7X – that protects renters during the pandemic. The provisions include: Landlords are banned from issuing a notice to quit or beginning eviction proceedings before July 1, 2020, except for serious nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord. Landlords must grant tenants an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May.

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

NEED A TEST? OTHER INFO:



To increase testing capacity, the governor recently signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.

Lamont said he wants the state to conduct 42,000 tests per week, through the end of July. The goal is 100,000 tests per week by August.

In New Haven, there are now 9 testing locations and other pop-up testing sites throughout the city. A new site at the Strong School building will open soon operated by Yale New Haven Hospital, which is closing its testing site on Sargent Drive. For information on New Haven testing sites go to https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/

The Hartford area now has 19 mobile testing units, through a partnership between Trinity Health of New England and Charter Oak Health Center. The units, launched Tuesday, will have walk-up and drive-through sites available through July 8. All testing is free, and does not require an appointment, health insurance, or a referral from a doctor, according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. He said people can call 211 for more information or to arrange transportation to the testing locations, which will be in Hartford, East Hartford, Windsor and Bloomfield.

CVS has a number of testing sites statewide. For information and to register in advance for a test go to cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid19.

You can find Hartford HealthCare testing locations here. The website also gives you wait times for each site. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing.

Yale New Haven Health has opened a call center for those concerned about COVID-19. The number is 833-275-9644. For more information, go here. Hartford HealthCare has set up a COVID-19 Clinical Command hotline staffed with professionals. To reach the 24-hour hotline, call 860-972-8100 or (toll-free) 833-621-0600. For information, go to: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus

Wear A Mask, How We Feel App

Residents are now required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

The governor is asking residents to use the How We Feel app, an initiative to anonymously provide scientists with health information needed to understand the spread of COVID-19. Users self-report basic health information into the app once per day, and the data is anonymously provided to leading medical institutions so scientists and public health officials can better spot emerging outbreaks early, identify new populations who are at risk, and measure the efficacy of public health measures such as social distancing. The app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can also self-report their health information on the web at howwefeel.app.