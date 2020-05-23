People hospitalized with COVID-19 total 724 and 3,675 residents have died of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH). It is the lowest number of hospitalizations since April 1.

Hospitalizations again declined, by 16 from the day prior, but deaths were up 38.Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 40,022 – up 382 from the day prior, DPH said. The state reported 208,367 tests completed, an increase of 6,039.

Cases and deaths by county released on May 23:

Fairfield County: 14,989, 1,208

Hartford County: 9,545, 1,169

Litchfield County: 1,304, 122

Middlesex County: 999, 136

New Haven County: 10,874, 897

New London County: 970, 72

Tolland County: 799, 55

Windham County: 354, 14

At Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Ned Lamont said that hospitalizations have continued to drop and that fewer than 5% of the 7,841 tests done for COVID-19 were positive.

The rules for reopening on May 20, which includes restaurants serving customers outdoors, can be found here.

On Monday, the governor announced a delay in opening barber shops and hair salons to June 1. Both were originally part of the Phase 1 opening May 20. Now, the governor will align the state’s the reopening of these facilities with the state of Rhode Island.

In Phase 2 of re-opening, with a target date of June 20, a variety of businesses will be allowed to reopen, including hotels, libraries, gyms and sports clubs, as well as bowling alleys, movie theaters, pools, museums, zoos and aquariums. Tattoo parlors and nail salons are also expected to reopen in this phase.

All of the businesses that were allowed to open as part of Phase 1 will be allowed to remain open through Phase 2 and beyond. That includes retail stores, malls, outdoor dining areas, outdoor recreational areas and offices that are able to properly space their employees.

Summer school programs can begin on July 6. (Schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.) Overnight camps are prohibited but day camps can operate beginning June 22.

You can file a complaint against a business that you feel is in violation of COVID-19 safety rules: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form

This is what is required of barber and hair salons:

This is the criteria being used for the initial reopening.

Other orders still in place include:

Gatherings : All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through June 20, unless modified.

: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through June 20, unless modified. Offices can resume in-person operations with specific sector rules. View the rules here.

can resume in-person operations with specific sector rules. View the rules here. Food establishments : Restaurants and bars that serve food can provide take-out and delivery services and starting May 20, serve food and beverages in outdoor seating with tables 6 feet apart.

: Restaurants and bars that serve food can provide take-out and delivery services and starting May 20, serve food and beverages in outdoor seating with tables 6 feet apart. Retail establishments can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules. Masks are required in all retail establishments.

can resume in-person operations effective May 20 following specific sector rules. Masks are required in all retail establishments. Gyms, movie theaters : All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until June 20, unless modified.

: All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until June 20, unless modified. Rent payments: The governor signed – Executive Order No. 7X – that protects renters during the pandemic. The provisions include: Landlords are banned from issuing a notice to quit or beginning eviction proceedings before July 1, 2020, except for serious nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord. Landlords must grant tenants an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May.

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

To increase testing capacity, the governor recently signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a person needs a referral from a doctor or other licensed practitioner to get a COVID-19 test. Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites require appointments to be made in advance. There is no cost to be tested. To find a testing location click here.

Lamont said Monday that the state has conducted 45,000 tests in the last seven days; and aims to double the capacity to 70,000 tests a week by mid-June.

CVS, which now operates a test site in New Haven on Long Wharf, is opening 12 new COVID-19 testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in Connecticut, the governor announced Thursday. A person must register in advance at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid19. The new locations are in Bethel, Cheshire, Coventry, East Hampton, Enfield, Glastonbury, Guilford, Hartford, Rocky Hill, South Windsor, and Stratford.

You can find Hartford HealthCare testing locations here. The website also gives you wait times for each site. https://hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing.

Residents are now required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

The governor is asking residents to use the How We Feel app, an initiative to anonymously provide scientists with health information needed to understand the spread of COVID-19. Users self-report basic health information into the app once per day, and the data is anonymously provided to leading medical institutions so scientists and public health officials can better spot emerging outbreaks early, identify new populations who are at risk, and measure the efficacy of public health measures such as social distancing. The app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can also self-report their health information on the web at howwefeel.app.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.