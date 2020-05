Fear of becoming infected with COVID-19 is reasonable – especially now with plans announced to start reopening Connecticut.

There are things you can do to take precautions and be proactive and plan for your own safety.

C-HIT’s Colleen Shaddox talks with Rajita Sinha, Foundations Fund Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Yale University and the founding director of the Yale Stress Center, about how to take control and manage fear during the pandemic.