Nursing Home Cases, Deaths Continue To Rise

The number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes increased to 6,008 from 4,814 in one week, and nursing home deaths now represent 58% of all COVID-related deaths, according to the latest figures released by the state Department of Public Health (DPH) Thursday night.

COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes rose to 1,627 from 1,249 in one week. The 1,627 deaths represent 58% of the state’s 2,797 COVID-19 deaths. Of the state’s 215 nursing homes, 160 have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, up from 150 a week ago.

Riverside Health and Rehab Center in East Hartford reported the most COVID-19 deaths with 47, followed by Kimberly Hall North in Windsor, with 40; Abbott Terrace Health Center of Waterbury, with 38; and Saint John Paul II Center in Danbury, with 30.

The nursing home with the highest number of residents with COVID-19 is Litchfield Woods in Torrington, with 126, followed by Abbott Terrace Health Center, with 121; Branford Hills Health Care Center and Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center in Enfield, each with 93; Bride Brook Health & Rehabilitation Center, Niantic, with 96; and the Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford with 82, according to the DPH data.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered nursing facilities to report daily coronavirus deaths to DPH or face a $5,000 fine for each reporting violation. The order follows a number of discrepancies in reporting and an inability to match deaths reported by the state medical examiner or death certificates.

The Connecticut National Guard is assisting the DPH in inspecting the state’s 215 nursing homes as state officials try to halt the spread of the COVID-19 through the facilities.

Due to a surge in cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents, the governor last month raised Medicaid payments for the state’s 215 nursing homes by an additional 5%, on top of the initial 10% rise announced previously.

Below is the latest list of nursing home cases and deaths as of May 6: