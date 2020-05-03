As of May 3, 1,488 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 2,495 residents have died of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH).

This is the 11th straight day of declines in hospitalizations.

The state on Sunday did not release an updated number of confirmed cases, saying those numbers would be updated Monday, as the state transitions to a new data collection process.

Deaths by county as of May 3:

Fairfield County: 886

Hartford County: 756

Litchfield County: 92

Middlesex County: 93

New Haven County: 580

New London County: 43

Tolland County: 40

Windham County: 3

On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled a plan to start reopening the state on May 20. The plan, developed by the governor’s advisory panel, starts with the opening of outdoor restaurants, outdoor zoos and outdoor museums, nail and hair salons, retail outlets and offices. Employees are encouraged to work at home, if possible. Other entities will be phased-in, weeks after.

This is the criteria being used for the initial reopening.

And, this is what will reopen on May 20.

In April, the governor ordered all public schools closed through May 20. Lamont said he would make a decision on schools sometime next week.

Other orders include:

Stay Safe, Stay Home : This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close.

: This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close. Travelers : Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

: Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days. Gatherings : All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified.

: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified. Food establishments : Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. New on April 10, food trucks are allowed to operate in highway rest areas.

: Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. Retail establishments : Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available.

: Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available. Gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons : All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified.

: All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified. Rent payments: The governor signed – Executive Order No. 7X – that protects renters during the pandemic. The provisions include: Landlords are banned from issuing a notice to quit or beginning eviction proceedings before July 1, 2020, except for serious nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord. Landlords must grant tenants an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May.

Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

Residents are now required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

The governor is asking residents to use the How We Feel app, an initiative to anonymously provide scientists with health information needed to understand the spread of COVID-19. Users self-report basic health information into the app once per day, and the data is anonymously provided to leading medical institutions so scientists and public health officials can better spot emerging outbreaks early, identify new populations who are at risk, and measure the efficacy of public health measures such as social distancing. The app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can also self-report their health information on the web at howwefeel.app.

The governor earlier released state models showing that the virus will peak in Fairfield County in late April, followed by New Haven County several weeks later.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Connecticut National Guard have set up a 200-bed mobile hospital at a Southern Connecticut State University’s Moore Field House to treat COVID-19 patients.