As of April 25, there were a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health. One thousand, eight hundred and ten people are currently hospitalized, and 1,862 residents have died.

Cases and deaths by county as of April 25:

Fairfield County: 10373, 689

Hartford County: 4761, 553

Litchfield County: 834, 73

Middlesex County: 576, 62

New Haven County: 6509, 416

New London County: 473, 28

Tolland County: 384, 35

Windham County: 151, 3

A total of 135 nursing homes have at last one resident with COVID-19. Three thousand, four hundred and twenty-three nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 768 have died as of April 22, according to the DPH.

The governor announced a boost in Medicaid payments for the state’s 215 nursing homes by an additional 5% (effective April 1), that’s on top of the initial 10% rise announced previously (effective March 1). The 15 percent across-the-board financial relief will provide an additional $65 million in Medicaid payment increases to the state’s nursing homes.

The state’s increased financial support will be applied toward: Employee wages, including staff retention bonuses, overtime and shift incentive payments; new costs related to screening of visitors; personal protective equipment; cleaning and housekeeping supplies.

Also, the state will reimburse at $400 per day for COVID-positive residents in non-COVID recovery facilities. This rate is in effect for a maximum of 30 days per bed and will cost an estimated $15.4 million.

The state is also assisting with start-up costs and $600 per-day payment to all facilities that are designated by the Department of Public Health (DPH) as suitable to be re-opened for the purpose of serving residents with COVID-19 who are being discharged from hospitals and who need nursing home level of care.

In addition to the increased state assistance, it is also anticipated that nursing homes will receive enhanced support through the federal government from Medicare, a program wholly administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the governor’s release said.

DPH is making on-site visits to all facilities in the next seven to 10 days. The department’s Healthcare Quality and Safety Branch, with guidance CMS, will conduct infection control surveys during each visit. To view the form that will be used during these site visits, click here.

Residents are now required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

On April 17, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state’s first rapid testing site, operated by CVS Health, opened at the former Gateway Community College campus, 60 Sargent Drive, New Haven. Using the new Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test, CVS Health is planning to conduct up to 750 tests per day, seven days a week. All patients seeking to be tested will be required to pre-register in advance online. To register, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Here’s how it works:

• Anyone experiencing certain COVID-19 related symptoms and risk factors as defined by CDC guidelines, as well as those who meet certain requirements including state residency and age guidelines, are eligible.

• All patients must register online and schedule a time slot prior to arriving to the test site. Anyone who does not have an appointment will not be tested. Tests can be scheduled for the same day or up to two days in advance.

• For the safety of patients and health care providers, all patients must arrive in a vehicle. At this time, walk-up testing is not being offered. When patients arrive, a CVS team member will direct them. The process will take about 30 minutes and is free.

The governor is asking residents to use the How We Feel app, an initiative to anonymously provide scientists with health information needed to understand the spread of COVID-19. Users self-report basic health information into the app once per day, and the data is anonymously provided to leading medical institutions so scientists and public health officials can better spot emerging outbreaks early, identify new populations who are at risk, and measure the efficacy of public health measures such as social distancing. The app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Users can also self-report their health information on the web at howwefeel.app.

Earlier this month, the governor ordered all public schools closed through May 20.

Other orders include:

Stay Safe, Stay Home : This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close.

: This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close. Travelers : Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

: Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days. Gatherings : All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified.

: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified. Food establishments : Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. New on April 10, food trucks are allowed to operate in highway rest areas.

: Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. Retail establishments : Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available.

: Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available. Gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons : All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified.

: All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified. Rent payments: The governor signed – Executive Order No. 7X – that protects renters during the pandemic. The provisions include: Landlords are banned from issuing a notice to quit or beginning eviction proceedings before July 1, 2020, except for serious nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord. Landlords must grant tenants an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May.

“During this crisis, these protections will allow residents to stay safe at home, while prohibiting landlords from charging late fees or interest for nonpayment and provide a buffer for the next couple of months,” the governor said. “Residential renters need to have added safeguards during times of emergency like this – they have rights and we will see to it that they are protected.” Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

The governor earlier released state models showing that the virus will peak in Fairfield County in late April, followed by New Haven County several weeks later.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Connecticut National Guard have set up a 200-bed mobile hospital at a Southern Connecticut State University’s Moore Field House to treat COVID-19 patients.