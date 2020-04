UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut — FAQs, Resources

As of April 18, there were a total of 17,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health. One thousand, nine hundred and thirty-eight people have been hospitalized, and 1,086 residents have died.

Cases and deaths by county as of April 18:

Fairfield County: 7363, 432

Hartford County: 3196, 289

Litchfield County: 593, 48

Middlesex County: 448, 37

New Haven County: 4743, 241

New London County: 315, 10

Tolland County: 270, 24

Windham County: 97, 2

A total of 108 nursing homes have at last one resident with COVID-19. One thousand seven hundred and thirteen nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 375 have died, data released April 16 show. Going forward, the state said it would release nursing home cases and deaths every Thursday.

Effective Monday at 8PM, residents are required to wear cloth face coverings, or some type of mask, in public when unable to maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet. The covering needs to shield the mouth and nose. Individuals are required to use cloth face coverings in taxis, livery, ride-sharing services, buses, or while in a transit stop or waiting area. Read the governor’s order here.

On April 17, the governor announced that the state’s first rapid testing site, operated by CVS Health, opened at the former Gateway Community College campus, 60 Sargent Drive, New Haven. Using the new Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test, CVS Health is planning to conduct up to 750 tests per day, seven days a week. All patients seeking to be tested will be required to pre-register in advance online. To register, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Here’s how it works:

• Anyone experiencing certain COVID-19 related symptoms and risk factors as defined by CDC guidelines, as well as those who meet certain requirements including state residency and age guidelines, are eligible.

• All patients must register online and schedule a time slot prior to arriving to the test site. Anyone who does not have an appointment will not be tested. Tests can be scheduled for the same day or up to two days in advance.

• For the safety of patients and health care providers, all patients must arrive in a vehicle. At this time, walk-up testing is not being offered. When patients arrive, a CVS team member will direct them. The process will take about 30 minutes and is free.

Lamont announced last week that classes at all public schools will be canceled through May 20.

Other orders include:

Stay Safe, Stay Home : This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close.

: This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close. Travelers : Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

: Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days. Gatherings : All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified.

: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified. Food establishments : Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. New on April 10, food trucks are allowed to operate in highway rest areas.

: Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. Retail establishments : Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available.

: Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available. Gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons : All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified.

: All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified. Rent payments: The governor signed – Executive Order No. 7X – that protects renters during the pandemic. The provisions include: Landlords are banned from issuing a notice to quit or beginning eviction proceedings before July 1, 2020, except for serious nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord. Landlords must grant tenants an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May.

“During this crisis, these protections will allow residents to stay safe at home, while prohibiting landlords from charging late fees or interest for nonpayment and provide a buffer for the next couple of months,” the governor said. “Residential renters need to have added safeguards during times of emergency like this – they have rights and we will see to it that they are protected.” Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

The governor earlier released state models showing that the virus will peak in Fairfield County in late April, followed by New Haven County several weeks later.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Connecticut National Guard have set up a 200-bed mobile hospital at a Southern Connecticut State University’s Moore Field House to treat COVID-19 patients.