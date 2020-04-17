State Releases Nursing Home COVID-19 Cases By Facility

Of the state’s 215 nursing homes, 108 have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Thursday as it released for the first time a breakdown of COVID-19 patients by facility.

A total of 1,713 nursing home residents with COVID-19 have been identified, of whom 375 have died, the DPH reported Thursday. Those 375 deaths are 39 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

The nursing home with the highest number of residents with COVID-19 is the Abbott Terrace Health Center in Waterbury, with 69; followed by the Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford with 67; and the Grimes Center in New Haven, with 58, according to the DPH data.

Five nursing homes had only one patient with COVID-19: Elim Park Baptist Home in Cheshire, RegalCare at Greenwich, Guilford House, Westside Care Center in Manchester, and Skyview Rehab and Nursing in Wallingford. (A complete list is at the bottom of this story.)

Fifty of the nursing facilities have been cited for infection-control violations from 2017-2019. The homes cited for more than one violation include, Abbott Terrace Health Center, Waterbury; Apple Rehab Farmington Valley, Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport; and RegalCare, New Haven.

Also on Thursday, patients started being accepted at the COVID-19 dedicated floor at Sharon Health Care Center, said Tim Brown, communications director for Athena Health Care Systems, the first nursing home company to provide COVID-19 recovery centers.

The state is working with Connecticut’s long-term care facilities to establish COVID-19 recovery centers in nursing homes to treat patients who can be discharged from acute care hospitals but still need a high level of care.

Brown said Athena’s facility in Bridgeport, Northbridge Health Care Center, with 146 beds, will be ready to accept recovering acute care COVID-19 patients on Monday.

A previously vacant facility in Torrington will be ready to accept COVID-19 patients with 126 beds as early as Tuesday, Brown said. He said Athena worked with the Connecticut National Guard to prepare the facility.

Larry Santilli, Athena’s president, called the company’s 9,400 employees “heroes,” adding “Through opening these centers to COVID-only patients, our employees are contributing to saving lives across the state.”

Matthew Barrett, president and CEO of the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities, said “It is no small feat to take over a completely shuttered center, prepare it to be able to safely accommodate patients, and build a team to care for COVID-19 patients – all within a matter of days.”

Below is the list of nursing homes residents with COVID-19, as of April 16.