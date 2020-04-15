UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut — FAQs, Resources

As of April 15, there were a total of 14,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health. One thousand, nine hundred and eight people have been hospitalized, and 868 residents have died.

Cases and deaths by county as of April 15:

Fairfield County: 6480, 365

Hartford County: 2570, 213

Litchfield County: 490, 35

Middlesex County: 379, 28

New Haven County: 3758, 195

New London County: 236, 7

Tolland County: 216, 22

Windham County: 89, 1

Of the state’s 215 nursing homes, 107 have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 according to the state DPH. A total of 1,522 nursing home residents with COVID-19 have been identified of whom 394 were hospitalized and 212 have died, the DPH reported April 13.

The governor announced a partnership with Connecticut’s long-term care facilities to collaborate on a medical surge plan that includes establishing COVID-19 recovery centers in nursing homes to accept patients who can be discharged from acute care hospitals but still are affected by the virus. The recovery centers will be opened in Torrington, Bridgeport, Meriden, and Sharon, according to the governor. Athena Health Care systems is one of the first nursing home providers to provide COVID-19 recovery centers, the governor said.

Below is the list of nursing homes with at least one resident with COVID-19, as of April 10.

Lamont announced last week that classes at all public schools will be canceled through May 20.

Other orders include:

Stay Safe, Stay Home : This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close.

: This order directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. This remains in effect unless modified. Go here to see guidance about which businesses can remain open and which must close. Travelers : Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

: Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation for any reason is strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days. Gatherings : All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified.

: All social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. This includes things such as sports, parades, concerts, festivals, live performances, and conventions. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect through May 20, unless modified. Food establishments : Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. New on April 10, food trucks are allowed to operate in highway rest areas.

: Restaurants and bars that serve food are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. These establishments must limit entrance of customers to the minimum extent necessary to pick up and/or pay for orders, and use touchless payment if available, through May 20, unless modified. Retail establishments : Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available.

: Stores that are permitted to stay open must limit occupancy to allow for six-foot distancing between all people, including in payment lines. They must also use touchless payment if available. Gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons : All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified.

: All gyms, fitness centers, and similar sports venues; theaters and cinemas; and hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors are closed until May 20, unless modified. Rent payments: The governor signed – Executive Order No. 7X – that protects renters during the pandemic. The provisions include: Landlords are banned from issuing a notice to quit or beginning eviction proceedings before July 1, 2020, except for serious nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord. Landlords must grant tenants an automatic 60-day grace period for rent payments due in April and May.

“During this crisis, these protections will allow residents to stay safe at home, while prohibiting landlords from charging late fees or interest for nonpayment and provide a buffer for the next couple of months,” the governor said. “Residential renters need to have added safeguards during times of emergency like this – they have rights and we will see to it that they are protected.” Go here for the most up-to-date state information.

The governor earlier released state models showing that the virus will peak in Fairfield County in late April, followed by New Haven County several weeks later.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a forecasting model of COVID-19 cases here.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Connecticut National Guard have set up a 200-bed mobile hospital at a Southern Connecticut State University’s Moore Field House to treat COVID-19 patients.