Outdoors A Respite As Coronavirus Restrictions Tighten

Residents took advantage of the sunny weather over the weekend to get out of their houses and enjoy the outdoors.
In Edgewood Park in New Haven, there were people on bicycles and skateboards, people practicing yoga and playing cards in the sunshine, enjoying a reprieve from their coronavirus concerns and Gov. Ned Lamont’s increased restrictions, which begin today.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
With gyms closed, Mordecai Moskowitz, of New Haven, begins his exercise routine at Edgewood Park.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
A family snaps photos and checks out the geese.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
Bicyclists along the pathway.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
Fransisco Rivera, of New Haven, rides down a ramp at the Edgewood skate park as his daughters Sascha Rivera, 7, (L) and Estela,8 (R) watch.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
Sascha Rivera, 7, of New Haven, rides down a ramp as her father Fransisco Rivera watches.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
Friends Monica (L), Kerri (C) and Jasper play a game of Fly.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
Sir Michael Burrows, of New Haven, executes a jump.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
Anjelica Martin (L) and Taylor Rajaniemi take a walk.
Melanie Stengel Photo.
Basketball players at Edgewood Park.
Lamont on Sunday ordered that all “non-essential” workers stay home beginning at 8 tonight. Some “essential” operations, including health care providers, food stores, gas stations and pet stores, will remain open.
For a complete list, go here.
For more information from the state, including updates on COVID-19 cases and deaths, go here.
Photos by freelance photographer Melanie Stengel.