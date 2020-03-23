Outdoors A Respite As Coronavirus Restrictions Tighten

Residents took advantage of the sunny weather over the weekend to get out of their houses and enjoy the outdoors.

In Edgewood Park in New Haven, there were people on bicycles and skateboards, people practicing yoga and playing cards in the sunshine, enjoying a reprieve from their coronavirus concerns and Gov. Ned Lamont’s increased restrictions, which begin today.

Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink Melanie Stengel Photo. permalink

Lamont on Sunday ordered that all “non-essential” workers stay home beginning at 8 tonight. Some “essential” operations, including health care providers, food stores, gas stations and pet stores, will remain open.

For a complete list, go here.

For more information from the state, including updates on COVID-19 cases and deaths, go here.

Photos by freelance photographer Melanie Stengel.